Michigan vs. Washington preview: Odds, predictions and best bets

Check out the latest betting odds and best bets for the No. 10 Michigan vs. Washington Week 6 college football matchup.

WHO NO. 10 MICHIGAN WOLVERINES AT WASHINGTON HUSKIES WHEN Saturday, October 5th, 2024 at 7:30 P.M. EST WHERE Husky Stadium | Seattle, Washington HOW NBC | Peacock

Michigan and Washington will be squaring off in Week 6 of the college football season in what will be a rematch of last year’s National Championship game.

This might be a rematch, but the pair of teams involved this year are drastically different. The Wolverines have a different head coach as well as a new quarterback under center. The Huskies, meanwhile, have a new signal-caller as well in former Mississippi State Bulldog, Will Rogers.

Michigan is 4-1 on the year, with their lone defeat coming at the hands of Texas, while Washington has a modest 3-2 record with no wins over ranked competition.

Below, you will find the game’s latest betting odds for this Saturday’s Big Ten matchup between the Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies. The odds are provided by the top online sportsbooks.

MARKET FANDUEL CAESARS BETMGM DRAFTKINGS Michigan spread +2.5 (-105) +3 (-110) +3 (-110) +3 (-118) Washington spread -2.5 (-115) -3 (-110) -3 (-110) -3 (-102) Michigan moneyline +114 +122 +130 +120 Washington moneyline -137 -145 -155 -142 Over 40.5 (-115) 41 (-110) 41.5 (-110) 41 (-115) Under 40.5 (-105) 41 (-110) 41.5 (-110) 41 (-105)

Why to bet on Michigan

First-year head coach, Sherrone Moore, and his Wolverines earned a massive win over USC a couple of weeks back. It hasn’t always been pretty for Michigan this year, but their offense has managed to score 27-plus points in all but one contest.

Defensively, the Wolverines haven’t been quite as dominant as in recent years. They have recorded 13 sacks, while forcing seven turnovers through five games.

Of note, Michigan has been a road underdog just twice dating back to 2020, and they covered the point spread in both of those said contests. The Wolverines should be able to control the clock and run the ball effectively against a Washington defense that is allowing 113.5 rushing yards per game this season.

Why to bet on Washington

Huskies quarterback Will Rogers has tossed 10 touchdown passes and zero interceptions thus far in his first year under center for Washington. He will need to be efficient through the air against a Michigan defense that ranks top-10 in rushing yards allowed per game.

The bulk of the Michigan secondary are upperclassmen, but teams have been able to throw on them somewhat successfully in 2024. Rogers will need to take care of the ball and make chunk plays to score against Michigan.

On defense, the Huskies are only allowing 14.8 points per game, but they have yet to face an offense as physically proficient as Michigan. If Washington can stifle the rushing attack of Michigan and make Alex Orji throw the ball, they have a real chance to win.

Best bet for Michigan vs. Washington: MICH +3 (-110, BetMGM)

If you want to place an online bet on this matchup, we are leaning towards the road underdog here, as they are the more talented team. The best point spread line and coinciding odds can currently be had at BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Wolverines have already tested their skills against two highly-talented teams in Texas and USC, splitting those two contests. The Huskies, however, haven’t faced a team anywhere near as talented as Michigan. A slow start at home for Washington could occur.