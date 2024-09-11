New bet365 customers have their choice of two lucrative offers.

As the NFL calendar flips to Week 2, bet365 sportsbook continues to give new customers the chance to collect one of its generous sign-up offers. After registering, users can either redeem $200 in bonus bets or get first-bet insurance up to $1,000 by using promo code CBSBET365.

Read Review Bet $5 & Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ in KY). Offer available in AZ/CO/IA/IN/KY/LA (select parishes)/NC/NJ/OH/VA. Void where prohibited. Available to new customers only. Must claim offer within 30 days following registration. Deposit $10+ and place $5+ qualifying bet. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and the Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. Bonus Bets expire after 7 days. Add’l terms and restriction apply see at bet365.com. Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL or TEXT 1-800-GAMBLER (AZ, CO, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).

Both promotions are convenient ways to build bankroll for the NFL season, and one of them can be yours with just a few simple steps. Here are more details on how to get in on the action.

Explaining the bet365 promo

Ready to make the most of your NFL Sundays? Ahead of Week 2, new bet365 customers can redeem one of these exciting welcome promotions when using our promo code: Bet $5 to receive $200 in bonus bets or get first-bet insurance up to $1,000.

Some players may prefer the “Bet $5, Get $200” offer. As the name suggests, all bettors need to do is wager $5 (minimum one selection with odds of -500) and they’ll receive their share of bonus bets. Win or lose, the bonus bets will be rewarded.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable, non-transferable and must be used within seven days to avoid expiration. Winnings are added to the customer’s cash balance, but the initial wager is excluded from any returns.

Meanwhile, the “First Bet Safety Net” offer is great for players with a bigger spending limit. New customers who place a qualifying bet up to $1,000 will be eligible for a refund of equal value in bonus bets should they lose. Only the first bet (straight, parlay, same-game parlay, same-game parlay plus) counts toward this offer. Bonus bets generally arrive within one hour of the qualifying bet settling.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required. This offer must be claimed within 30 days of registration and is available until Oct. 1 at 6:59 p.m. ET. Users must be of legal age and physically located in one of the following U.S. states: Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio or Virginia.

How to claim the bet365 promo

Signing up for bet365 generally takes only a matter of minutes, regardless of which offer you choose to claim. Let’s start with the “Bet $5, Get 200 in bonus bets” promotion:

Register for bet365 Sportsbook, verifying your personal information

When prompted, enter promo code CBSBET365

Deposit at least $10

Make a qualifying bet of $5 or more. Either pre-game or live in-game bets count, provided you meet the minimum odds requirement (one selection of -500 or longer).

Get $200 in bonus bets once the qualifying bet settles, win or lose

Similar steps are required for the “First Bet Safety Net” promo

Register for bet365 Sportsbook, verifying your personal information

Enter code CBSBET365

Make a first deposit of $10 or more

Place a qualifying bet up to $1,000. Only your first straight bet, parlay, same-game parlay or same-game parlay plus is eligible.

If you bet loses, you’ll receive a matching refund in bonus bets up to $1,000

What can you bet on?

Bet365 customers can bet on a broad range of markets, though nothing is as popular these days as NFL betting. We’re now onto Week 2, and there are a few intriguing matchups this Sunday from which to choose.

Seeking to avoid an 0-2 start, the Cincinnati Bengals will visit the Kansas City Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET). The Chiefs, coming off a 27-20 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in their season opener, have been instilled as 6-point favorites at bet365.

The Chiefs are also the oddsmakers’ pick to win Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans. No team has ever won three straight Super Bowls, meaning Kansas City will need to overcome history to get the job done.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Bengals +220 +6 (-110) O 47.5 (-110) Chiefs -270 -6 (-110) U 47.5 (-110)

Quarterback Justin Fields will make his second straight start in place of Russell Wilson (calf) when the Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Denver Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET). Fields wasn’t overly productive in Week 1 but did enough to lead Pittsburgh to an 18-10 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Six Chris Boswell field goals accounted for all of the Steelers’ scoring.

Denver, meanwhile, will roll again with rookie Bo Nix under center. Nix, drafted No. 12 overall out of Oregon in this year’s NFL Draft, threw a pair of interceptions and averaged only 3.3 yards per attempt in a 26-20 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Oddsmakers anticipate a low-scoring game, as the projected total is just 36.5.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Steelers -155 -3 (+100) O 36.5 (-110) Broncos +130 +3 (-120) U 36.5 (-110)

Bet365 at a glance

Thanks to its lucrative welcome promotions, generous odds and unique bonuses, bet365 remains a fan favorite.

Bettors can wager on a diverse mix of markets, from the NFL and college football to more niche sports such as NASCAR and MMA. In addition to straight pregame bets and parlays, users can also bet on an assortment of live options. In fact, live betting is widely regarded as one of bet365’s strengths because of the availability to stream games.

In addition to regular profit boosts, bet365 also has early payout offers available for leagues such as MLB. One of the existing promotions allows moneyline bettors to cash in any time their team leads by five runs or more, regardless of the game’s outcome.

In select locations, users can also play live casino games (blackjack, roulette, baccarat, poker, slots, etc.).

Adding and withdrawing money is both secure and effective. Various banking options (credit cards, PayPal and Apple Pay) are part of the convenience. Customer service is available in 12 different languages.

Now’s the time for new users to take advantage of one of bet365’s special welcome offers: bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets or receive first-bet insurance up to $1,000.

Be sure to use code CBSBET365 at signup to claim this promo.