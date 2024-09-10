A $5 initial bet is all that’s required for new users to take advantage of this DraftKings offer ahead of Week 2.

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The NFL season may have already started, but bettors still have time to redeem some of the exciting welcome offers being offered by sportsbooks throughout the industry. One of the most generous sportsbook promotions available comes courtesy of DraftKings, which is giving new users the chance to redeem $250 in bonus bets and a trial subscription to NFL+ Premium.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets + 1 Month Of NFL+ Premium Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. Get 1 promo code to redeem 1-month of access to NFL+ Premium and max. $250 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Offer expires 9/19/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. NFL+ Premium Terms: Offer only for eligible subscribers & must be redeemed by 11:59PM 9/30/24; After 1-month promo period, subscription automatically renews each month at then-current price (currently $14.99/mth) until cancelled; Addt’l terms: nfl.com/terms. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

How can new customers redeem this offer? How long is it available? With Week 2 just around the corner, we answer these questions and more.

Explaining the DraftKings Sportsbook promo

Trying to follow your favorite NFL team out of market? DraftKings Sportsbook is making it easier by offering new bettors a limited-time subscription to NFL+ Premium, along with $250 in bonus bets, simply for signing up and placing a bet by Sept. 19.

Upon registering, all that is required is an initial wager of $5. Regardless of whether you win, DraftKings will credit you with $250 in the form of 10 separate $25 bonus bets and a redemption code for one month of NFL+ Premium.

Bonus bets are essentially vouchers in which you keep any profit but not the value of the bet itself. They can’t be combined with other promos or withdrawn but, with some good fortune, they are a convenient way to build a bankroll. They must be used within seven days or else they expire.

Bettors must be at least 21 years old, unless otherwise stated, and located in one of the following U.S. states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington D.C., West Virginia or Wyoming.

What to know about NFL+ Premium

Bettors can also redeem access for one month to NFL+ Premium, a subscription service that provides around-the-clock coverage of the NFL. This includes NFL Redzone, live-game replays, all-22 coaches’ film, Next Gen Stats and more.

At the conclusion of the trial period, NFL+ Premium will renew automatically ($14.99/month). To avoid being charged, users must cancel before 30 days is up.

Codes not redeemed by Sept. 30 will expire and not be reissued.

How to claim the DraftKings Sportsbook promo

It takes only a matter of minutes for users to cash in on this DraftKings welcome promotion. Follow these simple steps and enjoy your bonus, courtesy of DraftKings.

Register for a new account at DraftKings Sportsbook, verifying your identity and location, before Sept. 19 at 11:59 p.m. ET

Make your first deposit

Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more (all markets are eligible)

Receive $250 in bonus bets and a redemption code for one month of NFL+ Premium

Bonus bets should arrive instantly — or in the event of technical difficulties, within 72 hours. They will be valid for seven days from the time they are credited to a customer’s account.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets + 1 Month Of NFL+ Premium Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. Get 1 promo code to redeem 1-month of access to NFL+ Premium and max. $250 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Offer expires 9/19/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. NFL+ Premium Terms: Offer only for eligible subscribers & must be redeemed by 11:59PM 9/30/24; After 1-month promo period, subscription automatically renews each month at then-current price (currently $14.99/mth) until cancelled; Addt’l terms: nfl.com/terms. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

What can you bet on?

DraftKings users can bet on a broad range of markets, though nothing is as popular as betting on the NFL. The Week 2 slate is packed with interesting matchups, including Sunday (1 p.m. ET) between the New York Giants and Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. These NFC East rivals are both 0-1, making this a relatively important early-season game.

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels ran for 88 yards and two touchdowns in his NFL debut, albeit in a 37-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner from LSU and No. 2 overall draft pick is +300 at DraftKings Sportsbook to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, the second-best odds behind Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (+165).

New York, meanwhile, lost 28-6 to the Minnesota Vikings. Daniel Jones’ struggles continued as the Giants quarterback threw two interceptions, including a pick-six, in his first game since Nov. 5, 2023, following a torn ACL. New York is sticking with Jones this week, though his job security is running thin.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Giants +114 +2.5 (-108) O 43.5 (-110) Commanders -135 -2.5 (-112) U 43.5 (-110)

The New Orleans Saints were the most lopsided winner of Week 1, hammering the Carolina Panthers 47-10. Derek Carr had a big game, throwing for 200 yards and three scores on 19 of 23 passing.

The stakes get raised on Sunday (1 p.m. ET) as the Saints visit the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas, just hours after agreeing with quarterback Dak Prescott on an NFL-record $240 million deal, opened the season with a convincing 33-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Saints +230 +6.5 (-110) O 45.5 (-112) Cowboys -285 -6.5 (-110) U 45.5 (-108)

DraftKings Sportsbook at a glance

DraftKings is a headliner in the sports betting industry, accessible in 25 U.S. states. It has plenty to offer both new and existing customers ahead of the NFL Week 2 slate, including generous welcome promos, competitive odds and a diverse range of betting markets.

Registration is quick and easy, and the interface consistently receives high grades for being user-friendly.

In addition to sports betting, customers in some locations also have access to casino games (blackjack, roulette, poker and slots) and daily fantasy contests.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets + 1 Month Of NFL+ Premium Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. Get 1 promo code to redeem 1-month of access to NFL+ Premium and max. $250 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Offer expires 9/19/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. NFL+ Premium Terms: Offer only for eligible subscribers & must be redeemed by 11:59PM 9/30/24; After 1-month promo period, subscription automatically renews each month at then-current price (currently $14.99/mth) until cancelled; Addt’l terms: nfl.com/terms. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Whether you’re depositing or withdrawing funds, transferring money is both secure and effective. Several different money methods are available, including credit cards, PayPal and Venmo. Should users need assistance, customer service reps are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.