Padres vs. Dodgers odds, preview and predictions for NLDS Game 3

As the series shifts to San Diego, here is a betting preview for Game 3

Anytime the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres get together, you can expect tensions to be high. One thing you could not have anticipated is what happened in Game 2 in Los Angeles. Tempers were high throughout Dodger Stadium, and the Padres came away with a 10-2 win to even the NLDS at one game apiece. San Diego hit a franchise playoff record six home runs in what turned into a rout.

The momentum seems to have shifted in the Padres’ favor has this series heads down the interstate toward downtown San Diego. The Dodgers, who were -155 moneyline favorites heading into Game 2, are +124 underdogs at FanDuel Sportsbook as we await Tuesday’s Game 3.

Spread Moneyline Total Los Angeles Dodgers +1.5 (-170) +128 Over 7.5 (-115) San Diego Padres -1.5 (+140) -152 Under 7.5 (-105)

Dodgers-Padres Game 3 probable starters

The pitching matchup for this one is set to feature Walker Buehler of the Dodgers against Michael King for San Diego.

Buehler’s most recent appearance was a start against these Padres in which he allowed one run in five innings. The right-hander had a 4.44 ERA and 1.41 WHIP in five September starts, but has had tremendous success in his 15 postseason career starts, to the tune of 101 strikeouts and a 2.94 ERA over 79.2 innings.

In his first full season as a starter, King has surpassed all expectations. The RHP was the centerpiece the Padres received in the Juan Soto trade with the Yankees, and he went 13-9 during the regular season, with a 2.95 ERA and 201 strikeouts in 173.2 innings. In his postseason debut against Atlanta last week, King turned in a gem, going seven shutout innings with 12 strikeouts and no walks.

Best bet for Dodgers vs. Padres Game 3: Under 7.5 runs scored (-105, Caesars)

While Buehler may not be the same after returning from Tommy John surgery, he has had ample success at this level and has what it takes to deliver a quality start.

On the Padres side, King is pitching at an elite level and has allowed a combined four earned runs over his past five starts. Even if he can’t go as deep as he did against Atlanta last round, the Padres possess weapons in the bullpen that should be well-rested after Yu Darvish gave San Diego seven strong innings on Sunday.

The odds for the Under are currently best at Caesars Sportsbook, and you can place this bet there and enjoy what has potential to be a great pitchers’ duel.

Best prop bet for Dodgers vs. Padres: Fernando Tatis Jr. Over 1.5 total hits (+180, DraftKings)

Tatis has drawn the ire of many Dodgers fans for his behavior both on and off the field, but even Dodgers fans can’t help but marvel at Tatis’ jaw-dropping playoff numbers.

Among players with at least 40 career postseason plate appearances, Tatis is first all-time in batting average (.444), on-base percentage (.556), slugging (.972) and OPS (1.528). That’s not Padres history…that’s among all MLB players.

In four playoff games in 2024, Tatis is 9-14 with three home runs and sever runs scored. He has also walked three times and been hit by a pitch, and has multiple hits in three of four games.

In his career against Buehler, Tatis is 8-27 with four home runs, though he has struck out 12 times.

