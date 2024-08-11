New England Patriots’ fall: Betting on a new era of struggles

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Oh, how the mighty have fallen.

The New England Patriots, once the most revered dynasty in the NFL and a franchise that won six Super Bowls (and appeared in nine) from 2002-2019, now appear to be the basement dwellers of the AFC East. The Bill Belichick and Tom Brady era in New England was not marked not only by championships, but also by being extremely profitable for Patriots bettors.

Simply put, if you were betting against New England on a regular basis, you were likely losing money. New England went 189-128-7 against the spread with Brady starting and Belichick as coach, including 42-19 ATS after a loss. The Patriots won the AFC East 11 straight times from 2009-2019 and were 8-2-1 to the Over against their season win total. They went 17 straight seasons without a losing ATS record, according to Sports Odds History.

But turn the page to the 2024-25 season and the Patriots now have the NFL’s lowest projected win total at 4.5 and among the worst Super Bowl odds of any team at +25000 at Fanatics Sportsbook. That represents the lowest season win total and worst Super Bowl odds for New England since the 1991-92 season. New England is a shocking +2200 to win the AFC East, the same division it opened for two decades.

Read Review Up To 10x$100 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+ and present in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, VT, VA, or WV. Not available in OH, TN, KY and NC. Void where prohibited. New customer only. Must opt-in daily (except day 1) by navigating to Discover or Promos page in the app & place $5+ qualifying wager each day with odds of -200 or longer to get a Bonus Bet match (max. $100 each day) for that day up to a total of 10 straight days. Qualifying wagers must be placed within 10 days from registration. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

With a strong defense that is getting back several pieces, including second-year standout cornerback Christian Gonzalez, and an offense with Jacoby Brissett likely starting at quarterback (and No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye waiting in the wings), what are expectations from the betting community about New England this season?

“It’s the lowest power rating to start a season [for New England] since prior to Brady,” Thomas Gable, sportsbooks director at The Borgata in New Jersey said. “They had some pretty low ratings [during the season] last year, and at times they were lower than where I have them now. I had Arizona lower coming into last season than I have New England currently.”

Indeed, New England is first in bets (34.9%) and total dollars wagered (81.5%) at Fanatics to have the fewest regular season wins this season, and has more than 17 times as much money as the second-most wagered team (Carolina Panthers). In other words, bettors aren’t expecting a lot from them.

“You can make a case they will be the worst team in the league,” Kurt Blakeway, sportsbook supervisor at JACK Entertainment in Ohio, said. “Bottom three for sure.”

New England went a putrid 5-11-1 ATS last season, including 1-6-1 as a favorite. Considering the Patriots currently aren’t favored in a single game this season in DraftKings’ advance lines, that’s not a situation New England will likely be in much.

Read Review Bet $5 And Get $150 In Bonus Bets Instantly! Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ KY/WY). Offer available in AZ/CO/CT/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void where prohibited. 1 per new customer only. Eligibility restrictions apply. Ends 8/18/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Min. deposit of $5. Min. first bet of $5. Reward issued as 6 Bonus Bets of $25 each. Bonus Bets expire in 7 days (168 hours) after being credited, are single-use and non-withdrawable. Stake removed from payout. See terms at sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-522-4700 (NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA/MD/ME/MI/NJ/OH/OR/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY), (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Can the Patriots surpass bettors’ expectations?