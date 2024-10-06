Anytime touchdown scorer today: Best bets for Browns vs. Commanders

Here are four bets we’re making on players to score in the Cleveland-Washington tilt

The stout Cleveland Browns defense is heading into hostile territory to take on rookie sensation Jayden Daniels and his Washington Commanders.

These two teams have combined for just five touchdown receptions from wide receivers through four weeks. The Cleveland offense has struggled overall, averaging just 16.5 points per game. Washington, however, have been incredibly efficient on that side of the ball averaging north of 30 points per contest.

Our best prop bets for this NFL Week 5 matchup are focusing on the anytime touchdown scorer market, with running backs leading the way.

We have scoured the betting odds from the best online sportsbooks to ensure you are getting the most favorable odds on the anytime TD market for Sunday’s game in Landover, MD.

Brian Robinson Jr. (+130, FanDuel)

Washington tail back, Brian Robinson Jr., is averaging over 16 carries per game this season. The third-year player already has a trio of rushing touchdowns on the year, while amassing over four yards per carry.

The Commanders haven’t had much issues moving the ball down the field, but once they enter the red zone, they have leaned on the running game. Enter Brian Robinson Jr., who has +130 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to get in the endzone.

Robinson scored three touchdowns in his first five games in 2023, and he will be right on pace with that mark if he makes it into the endzone against the Browns.

Jayden Daniels (+145, DraftKings)

Jayden Daniels is garnering a lot of attention in his rookie season after posting an other-worldly 82.1% completion percentage through four weeks. He is also a big-time threat with his legs.

In fact, he has carried the ball at least eight times in each game, while entering the endzone on four different occasions. It seems rather probable that either Daniels or Robinson will score at some point in their Week 5 matchup against Cleveland. Daniels sits at +145 odds to score from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jerome Ford Anytime TD (+145, DraftKings)

Star running back Nick Cubb might have been activated off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list , but it will still be Jerome Ford who serves as Cleveland’s lead back in Week 5.

Ford is actually averaging over five yards a carry in the early stages of this season. He has just one touchdown, but he is an active participant in both Cleveland’s rushing and passing attack – catching 17 balls through four games.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson has been largely inept under center this year, in part due to a subpar offensive line. Although, his 4.9 average yards per pass attempt is staggeringly low. Since joining the Browns, he has heavily relied on handing the ball off and checking the ball down to the running backs. Ford could be in store for another touchdown in Week 5, and DraftKings has him at +145 odds to do so.

Zach Ertz Anytime TD (+290, FanDuel)

Jayden Daniels has enjoyed having veteran tight end Zach Ertz as a security blanket. Through four games, Ertz has 15 catches on 16 targets, but he has yet to record a touchdown.

