UFC 305 best sportsbook promos and bonuses

Discover the best UFC 305 sportsbook promos and bonuses before the event commences on Aug. 17, 2024. Learn how to get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets.

Claim the best UFC 305 sportsbook promos and bonuses ahead of the middleweight world title fight showdown in Perth, Australia between Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya.

UFC 305 betting is heating up with the event scheduled for Saturday, August 17, 2024. The card is slated to feature 11 bouts in addition to the highly-anticipated main event.

You still have time to place your bets at the best UFC sportsbooks, such as FanDuel, BetMGM, Caesars and bet365. If you’re a new customer to any of these brands, you’ll have the opportunity to take advantage of some great sports betting promos.

Top sports betting promos for UFC 305

FanDuel promo code for UFC 305

FanDuel Sportsbook is currently offering new customers the chance to sign up and bet $5 in order to receive $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. There is no promo code required to claim this offer.

Making yourself eligible for this FanDuel promo is simple. Register for a new account, deposit $10 or more and place your first cash wager of at least $5 on any qualifying market. This bet must settle as a win for you to earn $150 in bonus bets.

These bonus bets, if received, do not need to be used in one lump sum. They are non-withdrawable, and all bonus bets will expire seven days after receipt.

For UFC 305 bettors, know that FanDuel offers competitive odds, and moreover, the FanDuel Boost Builder feature allows you to get a 15% profit boost applied to your wager. For each additional leg, the profit boost will increase by 10%.

BetMGM promo code for UFC 305

Signing up for BetMGM Sportsbook using promo code ‘CBSSPORTS’ will yield up to $1,500 paid back in bonus bets if your first wager loses.

All you need to do to claim this BetMGM promo is register for a new account with the previously mentioned promo code. Then, deposit $10 or more and place your first real-money bet of any amount on the market of your choice.

If this wager loses, you will get your stake paid back in full up to $1,500 in bonus bets. Any bonus bets from this offer cannot be withdrawn, as the stake will be removed from the withdrawable winnings, and all bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Check the ‘Promotions’ tab after logging in to your BetMGM account for some ongoing promos, such as odds boost tokens.

Caesars promo code for UFC 305

At Caesars Sportsbook, new customers who register with promo code ‘CBS1000’ will receive up to $1,000 back as a bonus bet if their first real-money wager loses.

A $10 deposit after sign-up is required. After that, you can place a cash wager on any sport of your choice as long as it settles within 30 days after registration. If this bet loses, Caesars will reward you with a bonus bet equal to your stake, up to $1,000.

Importantly, this Caesars Sportsbook bonus bet will be of single-use, meaning it cannot be divided across multiple wagers. If received, your bonus bet will be available for 14 calendar days before it expires.

Caesars tends to award its returning users with promotions, and as UFC 305 arrives, look out for their pre-crafted ‘Quick Picks’ parlays for the event.

bet365 promo code for UFC 305

Using promo code ‘CBSBET365’ during your registration process will give you access to a “bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets” welcome offer at bet365 Sportsbook.

If this bet and get welcome promo piques your interest, simply sign up with the previously mentioned code, deposit at least $10 into your new account, and place your initial $5 cash wager on any market.

Remember that with this bet365 welcome offer your qualifying wager needs to settle within 30 days of you claiming the offer. You will receive your $150 in bonus bets after the wager settles, win or lose. Once received, you will have seven days to use your bonus bets before they expire.

The internationally-renowned bet365 is now making waves within the United States. For UFC 305 betting, you will be able to benefit from both odds boosts and parlay boosts. Check the site’s “Promos” page for more details.

