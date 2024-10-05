UFC 307 best bets: A pair of upsets for a pair of legends

Our UFC 307 best bets feature a pair of upsets from two organizational legends.

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Fans will be treated to a pair of world title fights at UFC 307, most notably the light heavyweight championship bout between champion Alex Pereira and contender Khalil Rountree.

Here, you will find our UFC 307 best bets, which include two underdogs winning on the moneyline:

Alex Pereira moneyline (-500, BetMGM)

Alex Pereira has quickly evolved into one of the sport’s biggest stars since entering the UFC in November 2021.

Since joining the UFC, “Poatan” has amassed an incredible 8-1 record, which includes a 4-1 record in title fights. His next opponent, Khalil Rountree, is riding a five-fight winning streak, which includes a quartet of highlight stoppage victories.

The betting odds indicate that Pereira will outclass the challenger, but it won’t be easy. Rountree is one of the most devastating strikers in the sport, which should set up an entertaining affair. Still, Pereira is the best striker in the division, and one of the best in the world.

A $20 wager on Alex Pereira to beat Rountree on the moneyline at -500 odds from BetMGM Sportsbook will return a $24.00 payout.

Raquel Pennington moneyline (-162, DraftKings)

The co-headliner of UFC 307 is also a world title fight. It will be women’s bantamweight champion Raquel Pennington squaring off against former champ, Julianna Pena.

Pennington has earned wins in each of her last six outings, and her only losses have come by the hand of former champions. Pena, meanwhile, shocked the world when she submitted Amanda Nunes back in December 2021. She then lost to Nunes in the rematch, and hasn’t competed since. Actually, Pena has been away from competition since July 2022.

This should be a competitive fight, and it might even go all five rounds. But in the end, we like Pennington to get her hand raised.

A $20 wager on Pennington to win via moneyline at -162 odds from DraftKings Sportsbook will grant you a $32.35 payout.

Jose Aldo moneyline (+138, BetRivers)

Upset alert! UFC legend Jose Aldo is once again stepping into the octagon, in what will be his 22nd UFC appearance. He will take on the talented, but far less experienced Mario Bautista at UFC 307.

Back at UFC 301 in May 2024, Aldo proved he still has what it takes to compete at a high level for three rounds, beating Jonathan Martinez by unanimous decision.

Bautista is 8-2 inside the octagon, but the lone time he fought a contender (Cory Sandhagen), he got submitted in the opening round. That was his organizational debut, however.

This should be a competitive fight. Most of Bautista’s finishes in the UFC have come via submission, which would be shocking if he were able to pull that off against Aldo.

We like Aldo to get his hand raised, in what should be a three-round bout. A $20 wager at +138 odds from BetRivers Sportsbook would bring back a $47.60 payout.

Kevin Holland moneyline (-170, FanDuel)

Kevin Holland has been one of the UFC’s most active fighters since 2020, performing an outlandish 17 times. His next opponent, Roman Dolidze, has dropped two of his last three bouts.

Still, Dolidze has proven to be a viable top-15 light heavyweight and he will be a tough test for Holland. However, he will be competing at middleweight at UFC 307. It’s nearly impossible to finish Holland on the feet, and Dolidze isn’t a high-level submission artist.

Thus, Holland should be able to outlast Dolidze en route to a decision win on the judge’s scorecards.

Know that a $20 winning wager on Kevin Holland at -170 odds from FanDuel Sportsbook will yield you a $31.76 payout.

Stephen Thompson moneyline (+170, Caesars)

The second upset pick comes on the prelims, with Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson defeating Joaquin Buckley.

Saying that Thompson has been around the block would be an understatement, and by this point, Buckley is a veteran in his own right. Buckley is 7-3 in his last 10 bouts, while Thompson has a 4-6 record over that span.

Still, Thompson tends to still earn victories over opponents who aren’t considered top-tier welterweight contenders, which is exactly where Buckley sits.