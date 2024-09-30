Week 4 Monday Night Football betting: Five longshot prop bets

Who will score the first and last touchdowns of the night?

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Week 4 features a pair of Monday Night Football matchups, providing an abundance of longshot prop betting opportunities.

Kicking things off will be the Tennessee Titans (0-3) taking on the Miami Dolphins (1-2) at 7:30 p.m. ET. Shortly after that, the unbeaten Seattle Seahawks (3-0) will square off against the Detroit Lions (2-1) in the Motor City at 8:15 p.m.

Below, you will find five of our best NFL Week 4 Monday Night Football prop bets that are available to make at the best online sportsbooks:

Jahmyr Gibbs 100+ rushing yards (+560, FanDuel)

Detroit Lions running back Jamyr Gibbs has tallied at least 15 touches in each of the team’s first three games. In his previous two outings, the second-year back recorded more than 80 yards on the ground.

In Week 4, he will be going up against a hindered Seattle front seven. Defensive lineman Leonard Williams, Byron Murphy II and Boye Mafe are all listed as out. Linebacker Jerome Baker, meanwhile, is listed as questionable. Gibbs could be primed for a huge game.

Fellow Detroit rusher David Montgomery could steal some of Gibbs’ opportunities, but Gibbs will likely receive most of the volume outside of the red zone.

A $20 winning wager at FanDuel Sportsbook at +560 odds would yield a $132.00 payout.

Calvin Ridley first touchdown scorer (+1100, DraftKings)

The Titans-Dolphins Monday Night Football matchup is an interesting one. Miami will be without its top two quarterbacks, as journeyman Tyler Huntley will be under center. Tennessee, meanwhile, will be rolling out their erratic former first-round pick, Will Levis.

Levis shows flashes almost every time he steps on the field. It’s the staggering negative plays that hinder his success, however. He and top wide receiver Calvin Ridley built up a rapport in Week 2, as the receiver racked up 77 yards and a touchdown.

Miami will be without cornerback Kendall Fuller for this game. It remains to be seen whether Jalen Ramsey will shadow Ridley or DeAndre Hopkins, or if he remains on one side of the field. We like Ridley to score the game’s first touchdown at the current odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

A $20 winning wager at +1100 would yield a $240.00 payout.

Sam LaPorta to score 2+ touchdowns (+1800, BetMGM)

Second-year tight end Sam LaPorta has had a very slow start to the season, catching just eight passes through three games. This could change in Week 4 though.

Again, the Seahawks are hampered across the middle of the field this week. That could lead to a big game for LaPorta, especially in the red zone.

In his rookie season, LaPorta caught 10 touchdown passes. This year, he is actually averaging more yards per reception, but the volume hasn’t been there yet. A breakout game could be in store, at least as far as touchdowns are concerned.

A $20 winning wager made at BetMGM at +1800 odds would bring back a $380.00 payout.

JeVon Holland 1+ interceptions (+500, Caesars)

Levis is no stranger to throwing passes to the opposing team, and Dolphins defensive back JeVon Holland is a ball hawk.

The fourth-year safety has 21 pass deflections and five interceptions in his young career. It would almost be surprising if Levis makes it through this Week 4 Monday Night Football matchup without throwing a pick – so it really comes down to who is on the receiving end.

Enter Holland, who has favorable odds posted at Caesars Sportsbook to record at least one interception.

A $20 successful wager at +500 odds would return a $120.00 payout.

DK Metcalf last TD scorer (+700, BetRivers)

Star Seahawks wideout DK Metcalf is entering Week 4 coming off of back-to-back 100+ yard outings, in each of which he caught a touchdown pass.

He and Geno Smith have a solid connection. Their Week 4 opponent, Detroit, has a pair of highly-productive safeties in Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph (although Branch is doubtful to play in Week 4). But their cornerback tandem is largely unproven.

Metcalf could very well catch another touchdown pass this week, and we are banking on it being the game’s final touchdown.

