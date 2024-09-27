Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Week 4 of the college football season brought some intriguing results, as No. 24 Illinois (+9.5) upset No. 22 Nebraska 31-24 in overtime, No. 6 Tennessee (-5.5) looked great in a 25-15 win at No. 15 Oklahoma and No. 7 Missouri (-20.5) hung on to beat Vanderbilt 30-27 in double overtime.

Week 5 brings several interesting matchups, including a key matchup of 3-1 Big 12 teams in No. 20 Oklahoma State visiting No. 23 Kansas State (-4.5). No. 15 Louisville is a 6.5-point underdog at No. 16 Notre Dame at most sportsbooks. But the game of the week undoubtedly is the SEC showdown between No. 2 Georgia (-2) at No. 4 Alabama. The Crimson Tide haven’t been a home underdog since 2007.

Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only. First Bet Offer for new customers only. Min. first deposit of $10. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake up to $1500. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM.com for Terms. US promotional offers not available in Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA).

Two bookmakers – Thomas Gable, the sportsbook director at The Borgata in Atlantic City, and Seamus Magee, a trader at BetMGM Sports – gave updates on the betting action, including where the public money and respected money have come in on several games.

Odds listed below (spread, total) come from DraftKings Sportsbook.

No. 20 Oklahoma State at No. 23 Kansas State (-5, 55)

Gable: Kansas State [is] laying -4.5 here, which is down from the opener of -5.5. Total is 55.5. This total has really moved; we had respected money on the Over. Opened [at] 51.5 and got steamed up there quickly. Definitely have liability there at 51.5, 52 and 53, but it’s moved pretty good there. On the side, it’s been pretty even, no real decision on the side at this point.

Magee: Little bit of money on Oklahoma State outright, but not too much here. We opened -5.5, a small amount of sharp money came in to bring us down to -4.5.

No. 2 Georgia (-2, 48.5) at No. 4 Alabama

Gable: We opened [with the Bulldogs as] 2.5-point favorites. Personally, I tend to make the game a pick ’em. Georgia is now -1.5. It’s been mostly early Alabama money. [Bettors] took the +2.5 and took +2, and the money line when it was +115 and +120. I think this is probably where it stays. No question it’s going to be a huge write on this game, especially since it’s in prime time. Ton of parlays going into this game on both sides. You’re going to get people on both sides of this game.

Magee: This one got some sharp play on Bama. We opened Georgia -2.5, down to -1.5, -115. Mostly Alabama money line. While it was sharp money on Bama on the spread, the handle was close to 50-50. Lot of people are interested in the Bama money line. Definitely some sharp people on the earlier money line. Sharper side has definitely been Alabama. I think people still have a sour taste in their mouth about how Georgia looked against Kentucky.

No. 15 Louisville at No. 16 Notre Dame (-6.5, 45)

Gable: We’re at Notre Dame -6. We opened -5.5, I make the number closer to -5. Total has come down. We opened at 48.5, now sitting 45.5 and might still go a little lower. Early Notre Dame money came in here to push us to -6. Just the way the money seems to be coming in, I wouldn’t be surprised if we get to -6.5. Respected money was at -5.5.

Magee: We opened that game at -5.5, took some sharp money on Notre Dame. Sharp play on the total, bringing it down from 48.5 to 45.5. Doesn’t surprise me, Louisville was a bit lucky with that scoreline from last week. Pretty even moneywise on the money line, but I imagine Notre Dame is going to be in a heap. Most money on -6, moved it up to -6.5.

No. 19 Illinois at No. 9 Penn State (-18, 48)

Gable: Penn State laying -17.5, which is right where we opened it. I probably make this closer to -14.5, but we are in the middle of Penn State country. There are a lot of alumni in the area. It’s been all recreational money on Penn State so far.

Magee: Intriguing Top 25 game. I didn’t think Illinois was going to be that good this year. There is definitely some interest in the Illini money line +600. Most of the money on the spread is on Illinois as well. We opened -18 and got down to -17, but sharp money pushed it back to -17.5. This will be an interesting game to see where the money comes in as limits are raised. I wouldn’t be shocked if it’s close to 50-50. Right now, it looks like a lot of bettors like Illinois to cover the number.