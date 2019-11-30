2019 Battle for Atlantis scores, results,bracket: Michigan beats Gonzaga to win championship, stay undefeated
The Wolverines win the tournament title by beating top-10 teams in back-to-back games
What Michigan just accomplished in the Battle 4 Atlantis might go down as the most impressive two-game streak of any team in college basketball all season. The Wolverines handily defeated No. 8 Gonzaga on Friday 82-64 to improve to 7-0 on the season, a win that comes on the heels of Thursday's equally impressive 73-64 win over No. 6 North Carolina.
If the UNC win felt like an anomoly -- it certainly wasn't -- then Friday's win was reassurance for any lingering doubters that the Wolverines are indeed legitimate. The Zags hadn't lost all season before Michigan entered as underdogs and demolished them. They took an 11-point lead into halftime and never trailed in the second half, building a lead to as many as 21 before cruising down the stretch. There was no fluke about the way in which Michigan handled this talented Gonzaga team from the jump.
Now Michigan is undeniably going to win the 2020 national championship -- at least if recent history repeats itself. Last year's Battle 4 Atlantis champion, Virginia, lost only three games all season after winning the event, making a run to its first-ever national championship. The year prior, Villanova claimed the Battle 4 Atlantis title and started the title streak. It's certainly too soon to crown Michigan, which remains unranked (for now), but its mettle can no longer be in question despite an offseason coaching change and a pretty massive roster overhaul that saw its top three scorers jump to the NBA.
Best of all: Michigan's tests won't stop soon. It faces top-five Louisville on Dec. 3 then gets Iowa, Illinois and Oregon -- all NCAA Tournament quality clubs -- over the next two weeks. If it can escape unblemished, it will establish itself as a top-10 quality team in the sport. But whether it does or not, it's clear this week's results in the Bahamas speak for itself -- and that the Wolverines should be a force to be reckoned with in the Big Ten this season.
Wednesday's games
- Game 1: Michigan 83, Iowa State 76 -- Recap
- Game 2: No. 6 North Carolina 76, Alabama 67 -- Recap
- Game 3: No. 8 Gonzaga 94, Southern Miss 69 -- Recap
- Game 4: No. 11 Oregon 71, No. 13 Seton Hall 69 -- Recap
Thursday's games
- Game 5: Michigan 73, No. 6 North Carolina 64 -- Recap
- Game 6: No. 8 Gonzaga 73, No. 11 Oregon 72 (OT) -- Recap
- Game 7: Iowa State 104, Alabama 89 -- Recap
- Game 8: No. 13 Seton Hall 81, Southern Miss 56 -- Recap
Friday's games
- Third-place game: No. 6 North Carolina 78, No. 11 Oregon 74 -- Recap
- Championship game: Michigan 82, No. 8 Gonzaga 64 -- Recap
- Fifth-place game: No. 13 Seton Hall 84, Iowa State 76 -- Recap
- Seventh-place game: Alabama 83, Southern Miss 68 -- Recap
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Impressive start for Michigan
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss which team should be No. 1 in Monday's AP poll
-
Markus Howard scores 51 in win over USC
Howard made history in a monstrous win over the Trojans on Friday evening
-
Oregon-UNC delayed as game ball missing
You don't see this every day
-
Top 25 And 1: Louisville faces test
Chris Mack's Cardinals are 6-0 with five double-digit victories and Michigan joins the top...
-
Inside SFA's upset of No. 1 Duke
Beating the Blue Devils was incredible on its own, but there's so much more to Stephen F. Austin's...
-
Kansas outlasts Dayton for Maui title
The Jayhawks added another Maui title to their collection on Wednesday after a tough fight...
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...