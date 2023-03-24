March Madness continues its second weekend Friday with the regional semifinals as seven incredible days of 2023 NCAA Tournament action are already in the books. We are down to the Sweet 16, and by the time Saturday begins, the Elite Eight will be left with equal opportunities to duke it out for the national championship.

Friday's action continues a two-day bonanza of third-round play that has already seen one lower seed (No. 9 FAU) punch a ticket to the Elite Eight. Will No. 15 Princeton be the next? Are No. 1 seeds Alabama (vs. San Diego State) and Houston (vs. Miami) in danger against a pair of tough No. 5 seeds? Don't forget the nightcap where No. 2 seed Texas battles No. 3 seed Xavier in what may be the game of the night.

Of course, getting some extra skin in the games may help put you in the tournament spirit (if you aren't already there). Below, our CBS Sports experts have provided their insight with picks straight up and against the spread for some of the top games on Thursday's slate. Our expert brackets may offer some help on this front as well.

While surviving and advancing is clearly what matters for most, we care about whether these teams will cover their spreads, and we've tracked the season since November to be able to offer our own thoughts on every game.

Be sure to stick with CBS Sports throughout the rest of the month for NCAA Tournament coverage through the end of the Final Four. Let's take a look at our expert picks for the second day of the Sweet 16 on Friday.

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook | All times Eastern

Sweet 16 predictions, picks

(1) Alabama vs. (5) San Diego State

Friday, 6:30 p.m. | TBS, March Madness Live: There really is no number at this point that feels appropriately reflective of how dominant Alabama is and has been. It won by 21 points over a No. 16 seed in the first round with its best player scoring zero points, and then rolled by 22 in the second round over a No. 8-seeded Maryland team that stood no chance. San Diego State has the defensive identity to possibly present some resistance to this indestructible force, but I can't talk myself into anything but laying the points with the Tide. Pick: Alabama -7.5



Parrish Norlander Palm Boone Cobb Patterson Spread SDSU +7.5 SDSU +7.5 SDSU +7.5 BAMA -7.5 BAMA -7.5 BAMA -7.5 Straight up BAMA BAMA BAMA BAMA BAMA BAMA

(1) Houston vs. (5) Miami

Friday, 7:15 p.m. | CBS, March Madness Live: The strengths of this Miami team are mitigated, if not completely erased, by what this Houston team does well. The Cougars are an elite defensive unit capable of running teams off the 3-point line -- where Miami has often found success -- and they're physical enough inside to win on the glass, too. The lingering injuries to Marcus Sasser and Jamal Shead are what makes this feel like it may be close, but no team has a higher scoring margin in college basketball this season than the Cougs. I'll lay the 7.5. Pick: Houston -7.5



Parrish Norlander Palm Boone Cobb Patterson Spread UM +7.5 UM +7.5 UM +7.5 HOU -7.5 HOU -7.5 UM +7.5 Straight up HOU HOU HOU HOU HOU HOU

(6) Creighton vs. (15) Princeton

Friday, 9 p.m. | TBS, March Madness Live: To get to the Sweet 16 is nothing short of a Cinderella story for No. 15 seed Princeton, but this feels like where the road ends. Creighton has NBA talent inside and out with top-end guard play and an elite defensive anchor in Ryan Kalkbrenner. The length both in the backcourt and the frontcourt for Creighton will be too much for the Tigers to contend with. Pick: Creighton -10



Parrish Norlander Palm Boone Cobb Patterson Spread CREI -10 PRIN +10 CREI -10 CREI -10 PRIN +10 PRIN +10 Straight up CREI CREI CREI CREI CREI CREI

(2) Texas vs. (3) Xavier

Friday, 9:45 p.m. | CBS, March Madness Live: This might be the most appetizing battle stylistically of the Friday slate. Xavier's an elite offensive unit with three guards capable of catching fire on any given night led by Souley Boum. Texas is more a balanced attack (though Dylan Disu is making a case to the contrary) with a team built to come at you in waves. Longhorns chances to get to their first Elite Eight since 2008 are good -- but X can cover this number and keep it within a possession down to the end. Pick: Xavier +4