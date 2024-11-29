Who's Playing

Saint Mary's Gaels @ Arizona State Sun Devils

Current Records: Saint Mary's 7-0, Arizona State 6-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 29, 2024 at 11:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 29, 2024 at 11:30 p.m. ET Where: Acrisure Arena -- Palm Springs, California

Acrisure Arena -- Palm Springs, California TV: tru TV

What to Know

The Saint Mary's Gaels and the Arizona State Sun Devils will face off at 11:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Acrisure Arena without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as the Gaels come in on seven and the Sun Devils on four.

Saint Mary's is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 141.5, but even that wound up being too high. They simply couldn't be stopped on Thursday as they easily beat USC 71-36. The 71-point effort marked the Gaels' lowest-scoring matchup of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

Saint Mary's can attribute much of their success to Jordan Ross, who went 6 for 9 en route to 15 points, and Augustas Marciulionis, who posted 11 points along with five rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, Arizona State posted their closest win since January 6th on Thursday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with an 85-82 victory over New Mexico. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Arizona State's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Basheer Jihad, who went 5 for 9 en route to 20 points plus six rebounds. Another player making a difference was Joson Sanon, who went 6 for 11 en route to 19 points.

Saint Mary's victory bumped their record up to 7-0. As for Arizona State, their win bumped their record up to 6-1.

Friday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Saint Mary's has been crazy accurate this season, having nailed 48.1% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Arizona State struggles in that department as they've made 46.9% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for Saint Mary's against Arizona State in their previous matchup back in December of 2019, as the squad secured a 96-56 victory. In that contest, Saint Mary's amassed a halftime lead of 51-19, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Friday.

Odds

Saint Mary's is a 5-point favorite against Arizona State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 143 points.

Series History

Saint Mary's won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.