Bracketology: Duke's win vs. UNC moves the Blue Devils up to a No. 1 seed, bumps the Tar Heels to a No. 2

There are two days remaining in the battle for the top of the bracket and the bottom.

Virginia lost to Florida State in the ACC Tournament semifinals, giving up the overall No. 1 seed for now. Duke's win over North Carolina in the other semifinal has put the Blue Devils in that position.Duke has to beat Florida State for the ACC title tonight to hold on to it though.

I believe the fourth No. 1 seed will go to Kentucky if it wins the SEC Tournament and North Carolina if it does not. I also believe Gonzaga will stay on the top line of the bracket.

You could reasonably make a case for both UK and UNC to be No. 1 seeds and for Gonzaga to drop to a No. 2 seed. It is a six-team race for four spots. As it stands at the moment, Gonzaga is the only team to beat Duke at full strength.

If there is some consideration given to Duke's losses to UNC in particular without Zion Williamson, then that same consideration needs to be given to the Tar Heels' wins.

At the bottom of the bracket, all of the bubble teams are done playing and just hoping not to get bids stolen. There are still four conferences in which that could happen.

Three of those games are on Saturday. The MAC Tournament championship features projected No. 5 seed Buffalo vs. Bowling Green, which will not make the NCAA Tournament without a win today. San Diego State will look to steal a bid when it faces Utah State in the Mountain West Tournament final. Finally, Oregon goes for a Pac-12 Tournament Championship against regular-season champion Washington.

Sunday could find Memphis playing for an AAC Tournament title on its home floor, but the Tigers have to beat Houston to get there.

The teams I have in danger of losing their spots in the bracket, in order, are UNC Greensboro, Arizona State, St. John's and TCU. I have been referring to those last two as locks. I guess if the upsets come in droves, they may not be locks after all.

