Kentucky dropped three spots to No. 12 in the updated Coaches Poll released Monday after losing 74-69 to Vanderbilt last weekend. The Wildcats have lost three of their last five SEC games to Georgia, Alabama and the Commodores.

Kentucky will have two marquee matchups this week in conference play. The Wildcats face Tennessee on the road Tuesday and then host Arkansas on Saturday in what should be one of the most entertaining games on the college basketball calendar as former coach John Calipari returns to Lexington.

Speaking of Vanderbilt, the Commodores did not enter the poll after upsetting Kentucky, but received the fourth-most votes among teams not ranked. The Commodores have won three of its last four games, which includes top-10 wins over Tennessee and Kentucky.

College basketball rankings: Why Auburn could remain No. 1 even if it loses to LSU or Ole Miss this week Gary Parrish

Vanderbilt and Tennessee are two of the nine SEC teams with at least four wins in conference play heading into the final week of January. Auburn, the unanimous No. 1 in this week's poll, is the only SEC team that has yet to lose in conference play.

Iowa State jumped Alabama for No. 3.

St. John's had the biggest jump, rising seven spots to No. 14 after Wednesday's 79-71 overtime win vs. Xavier.

UConn dropped six spots to No. 24 after Saturday's 76-72 loss to the Musketeers dropped the Huskies to 14-6 this season.

Coaches Poll

Also receiving votes: Michigan 67; Gonzaga 55; Maryland 50; Vanderbilt 44; Saint Mary's 41; Arizona 41; Utah State 22; Creighton 18; West Virginia 17; Georgia 6; Baylor 4; New Mexico 3; UC Irvine 1;