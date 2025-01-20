UConn dropped five spots to No. 18 in the updated Coaches Poll released Monday after losing at home to Creighton last weekend. The Huskies have lost two of their last three games in Big East competition after falling to unranked Villanova on the road earlier this month.

The two-time reigning national champions dropped three spots in the poll last week following that loss to the Wildcats. UConn went 18-2 in Big East play last season en route to the program's second consecutive national title and sits behind St. John's and Marquette in the conference standings.

Another team that dropped was Gonzaga. The Bulldogs dropped consecutive games in WCC play for the first time in over a decade following a loss to Santa Clara last weekend. Gonzaga dropped out of the poll after being ranked No. 16 last week.

Coaches Poll

Schools dropped out: No. 16 Gonzaga; No. 22 Utah State; No. 23 Georgia; No. 24 Baylor;



Others receiving votes: Louisville 43; Gonzaga 43; Georgia 39; Clemson 28; Utah State 26; Saint Mary's 25; Vanderbilt 16; Oklahoma 16; Maryland 8; Creighton 7; Arizona 6; UCLA 2; UC Irvine 2; Baylor 2