Among the big early storylines in this college basketball season — right there with UConn finishing last in the eight-team Maui Invitational — is the SEC emerging as the sport's best league.
Most impressively, Auburn is off to a tremendous 7-0 start featuring wins over Houston, Iowa State, Memphis and North Carolina. Bruce Pearl's Tigers are No. 2 in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings after winning the Maui Invitational. Tennessee, Kentucky and Alabama are also in the top eight of the Top 25 And 1, a total of eight SEC schools appear in these rankings, and the most recent addition is Oklahoma, which is 7-0 after beating Louisville 69-64 on Friday to win the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas.
"I want to give Oklahoma a lot of credit," said Louisville coach Pat Kelsey. "Porter [Moser]'s a phenomenal coach, doing a great job there. Kids are tough. They compete. And they had an amazing tournament. Winning a championship down here's a heck of an accomplishment."
Indeed it is.
The Battle 4 Atlantis field included three teams that entered the event ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 — specifically No. 3 Gonzaga, No. 14 Indiana and No. 24 Arizona. But the team holding the trophy at the end was Oklahoma, which was not only unranked but also picked 15th out of 16 schools in the preseason SEC poll.
OU was not supposed to win this. OU was never supposed to be 7-0.
But the Sooners did, and the Sooners are, and now they've entered the Top 25 And 1 at No. 26. Next up for Oklahoma is Tuesday's game with Georgia Tech. The Sooners will play a rivalry game on a neutral court against Oklahoma State on December 14, another neutral-court game with Michigan on Dec. 18, and eventually open the SEC portion of their schedule at Alabama on the fourth day of 2025.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Kansas
|Dajuan Harris finished with 14 points and nine assists in Tuesday's 75-72 win over Duke. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday against Furman.
|--
|6-0
|2
Auburn
|Johni Broome finished with 21 points and 16 rebounds in Wednesday's 90-76 win over Memphis. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday at Duke.
|--
|7-0
|3
Iowa St.
|Milan Momcilovic finished with 24 points and three assists in Wednesday's 99-71 win over Colorado. The Cyclones' next game is Wednesday against Marquette.
|--
|5-1
|4
Marquette
|David Joplin finished with 27 points and seven rebounds in Wednesday's 94-59 win over Stonehill. The Golden Eagles' next game is Saturday against Western Carolina.
|--
|7-0
|5
Tennessee
|Felix Okpara finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds in Wednesday's 78-35 win over UT Martin. The Vols' next game is Tuesday against Syracuse.
|--
|7-0
|6
Kentucky
|Jaxson Robinson finished with 19 points and three rebounds in Friday's 105-76 win over Georgia State. The Wildcats' next game is Tuesday at Clemson.
|--
|7-0
|7
Purdue
|Trey Kaufman-Renn finished with 25 points and 13 rebounds in Friday's 80-78 win over Ole Miss. The Boilermakers' next game is Thursday against Penn State.
|--
|7-1
|8
Alabama
|Mark Sears finished with 24 points and five assists in Wednesday's 95-90 win over Rutgers. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday against Oregon.
|--
|6-1
|9
Duke
|Tyrese Proctor finished with 13 points and four assists in Friday's 70-48 win over Seattle. The Blue Devils' next game is Wednesday against Auburn.
|--
|5-2
|10
Houston
|Emanuel Sharp finished with 17 points and four assists in Wednesday's 65-54 win over Notre Dame. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against San Diego State. .
|--
|4-2
|11
Wisconsin
|John Tonje finished with 33 points and seven rebounds in Sunday's 81-75 win over Pitt. The Badgers' next game is Saturday against Chicago State.
|--
|7-0
|12
Gonzaga
|Ben Gregg finished with 24 points and eight rebounds in Friday's 90-65 win over Davidson. The Zags' next game is Dec. 7 against Kentucky.
|--
|7-1
|13
Baylor
|Jayden Nunn finished with 23 points and four assists in Wednesday's 91-60 win over New Orleans. The Bears' next game is Wednesday at UConn.
|--
|5-2
|14
Memphis
|PJ Haggerty finished with four turnovers and one assist in Wednesday's 90-76 loss to Auburn. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday against Louisiana Tech.
|--
|6-1
|15
Michigan St.
|Jaden Akins finished with 14 points and three rebounds in Wednesday's 94-91 overtime win over North Carolina. The Spartans' next game is Wednesday at Minnesota.
|--
|6-2
|16
N. Carolina
|RJ Davis was 6-of-18 from the field in Wednesday's 94-91 overtime loss to Michigan State. The Tar Heels' next game is Wednesday against Alabama.
|--
|4-3
|17
Illinois
|Kasparas Jakucionis finished with 23 points and six rebounds in Thursday's 90-77 win over Arkansas. The Illini's next game is Friday at Northwestern.
|--
|6-1
|18
Pittsburgh
|Jaland Lowe finished with 28 points and four rebounds in Friday's 91-90 overtime win over Ohio State. The Panthers' next game is Wednesday at Mississippi State.
|--
|7-1
|19
Ohio St.
|Meechie Johnson was 3 of 9 from the field with four turnovers in Friday's 91-90 overtime loss to Pitt. The Buckeyes' next game is Wednesday at Maryland.
|--
|5-2
|20
Texas
|Tre Johnson finished with 21 points and five rebounds in Friday's 90-68 win over Delaware State. The Longhorns' next game is Wednesday at NC State.
|--
|6-1
|21
Florida
|Walter Clayton Jr. finished with 19 points and three blocks in Friday's 88-51 win over Wichita State. The Gators' next game is Wednesday against Virginia.
|--
|8-0
|22
Cincinnati
|Simas Lukosius finished with 16 points and four assists in Wednesday's 77-59 win over Alabama State. The Bearcats' next game is Tuesday at Villanova.
|--
|6-0
|23
Ole Miss
|Dre Davis was 2 of 11 from the field in Friday's 80-78 loss to Purdue. The Rebels' next game is Tuesday at Louisville.
|--
|6-1
|24
Oregon
|TJ Bamba finished with 22 points and five assists in Wednesday's 78-68 win over San Diego State. The Ducks' next game is Saturday against Alabama.
|1
|7-0
|25
Dayton
|Enoch Cheeks finished with 20 points and seven rebounds in Wednesday's 85-67 win over UConn. The Flyers' next game is Tuesday against Western Michigan.
|1
|6-2
|26
Oklahoma
|Jalon Moore finished with 24 points and seven rebounds in Friday's 69-64 win over Louisville. The Sooners' next game is Tuesday against Georgia Tech.
|NR
|7-0