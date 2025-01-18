Who's Playing
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets @ Florida State Seminoles
Current Records: Georgia Tech 8-10, Florida State 12-5
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV
What to Know
Florida State and Georgia Tech are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. Both will face off in an ACC battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Donald L. Tucker Center. The Seminoles are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78 points per game this season.
Florida State took a loss when they played away from home on Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Wednesday. They came out on top against Pittsburgh by a score of 82-70. The high-flying offensive performance was a huge turnaround for the Seminoles considering their 57-point performance the contest before.
Florida State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jamir Watkins led the charge by earning 26 points along with eight rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Malique Ewin, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 13 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Georgia Tech's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their third straight loss. They fell 70-59 to Clemson.
The losing side was boosted by Baye Ndongo, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 12 rebounds. His performance made up for a slower matchup against SMU on Saturday.
Florida State is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-5 record this season. As for Georgia Tech, their defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 8-10.
Florida State came up short against Georgia Tech when the teams last played back in March of 2024, falling 85-76. Will Florida State have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
Florida State and Georgia Tech both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Mar 02, 2024 - Georgia Tech 85 vs. Florida State 76
- Jan 03, 2024 - Florida State 82 vs. Georgia Tech 71
- Mar 07, 2023 - Georgia Tech 61 vs. Florida State 60
- Jan 07, 2023 - Florida State 75 vs. Georgia Tech 64
- Jan 26, 2022 - Georgia Tech 75 vs. Florida State 61
- Mar 13, 2021 - Georgia Tech 80 vs. Florida State 75
- Jan 30, 2021 - Georgia Tech 76 vs. Florida State 65
- Dec 15, 2020 - Florida State 74 vs. Georgia Tech 61
- Dec 31, 2019 - Florida State 70 vs. Georgia Tech 58
- Feb 16, 2019 - Florida State 69 vs. Georgia Tech 47