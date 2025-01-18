Who's Playing

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets @ Florida State Seminoles

Current Records: Georgia Tech 8-10, Florida State 12-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Florida State and Georgia Tech are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. Both will face off in an ACC battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Donald L. Tucker Center. The Seminoles are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78 points per game this season.

Florida State took a loss when they played away from home on Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Wednesday. They came out on top against Pittsburgh by a score of 82-70. The high-flying offensive performance was a huge turnaround for the Seminoles considering their 57-point performance the contest before.

Florida State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jamir Watkins led the charge by earning 26 points along with eight rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Malique Ewin, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their third straight loss. They fell 70-59 to Clemson.

The losing side was boosted by Baye Ndongo, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 12 rebounds. His performance made up for a slower matchup against SMU on Saturday.

Florida State is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-5 record this season. As for Georgia Tech, their defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 8-10.

Florida State came up short against Georgia Tech when the teams last played back in March of 2024, falling 85-76. Will Florida State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Florida State and Georgia Tech both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.