Who's Playing

Loyola Maryland Greyhounds @ Lehigh Mountain Hawks

Current Records: Loyola Maryland 7-9, Lehigh 6-10

How To Watch

What to Know

Lehigh and Loyola Maryland are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in a Patriot battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stabler Arena. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season average.

Lehigh is headed into Saturday's matchup looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their fourth straight game on Wednesday. They fell 63-58 to Boston U. That's two games in a row now that the Mountain Hawks have lost by exactly five points.

Despite their loss, Lehigh saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Tyler Whitney-Sidney, who went 8 for 15 en route to 20 points plus four steals, was perhaps the best of all. Nasir Whitlock was another key player, scoring ten points along with five rebounds and two steals.

The experts predicted a close game and a win for Loyola Maryland on Monday, but boy were they wrong. They wound up on the wrong side of a bruising 73-54 walloping at the hands of American. The game marked the Greyhounds' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Loyola Maryland struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January of 2024.

Lehigh's defeat dropped their record down to 6-10. As for Loyola Maryland, their loss dropped their record down to 7-9.

Lehigh opened the new year with a less-than-successful 80-74 defeat to Loyola Maryland. Will Lehigh have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Lehigh is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Loyola Maryland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountain Hawks as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Lehigh and Loyola Maryland both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.