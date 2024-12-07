Who's Playing

Wisconsin Badgers @ Marquette Golden Eagles

Current Records: Wisconsin 8-1, Marquette 8-1

How To Watch

What to Know

The Wisconsin Badgers will face off against the Marquette Golden Eagles at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fiserv Forum. The Badgers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 82.9 points per game this season.

Wisconsin is probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering Michigan just ended the team's eight-game winning streak on Tuesday. They fell just short of the Wolverines by a score of 67-64. The game marked the Badgers' lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

Having lost for the first time this season, they fell to 8-1. As for Marquette, they've got a clean slate. Last year, they had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 23-8 record.

Wisconsin is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing on the road this season.

Wisconsin beat Marquette 75-64 in their previous meeting back in December of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Wisconsin since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Marquette is a big 7.5-point favorite against Wisconsin, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Wisconsin has won 5 out of their last 9 games against Marquette.