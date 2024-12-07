Who's Playing
Wisconsin Badgers @ Marquette Golden Eagles
Current Records: Wisconsin 8-1, Marquette 8-1
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX
- Ticket Cost: $75.00
What to Know
The Wisconsin Badgers will face off against the Marquette Golden Eagles at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fiserv Forum. The Badgers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 82.9 points per game this season.
Wisconsin is probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering Michigan just ended the team's eight-game winning streak on Tuesday. They fell just short of the Wolverines by a score of 67-64. The game marked the Badgers' lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.Having lost for the first time this season, they fell to 8-1. As for Marquette, they've got a clean slate. Last year, they had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 23-8 record.
Wisconsin is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing on the road this season.
Wisconsin beat Marquette 75-64 in their previous meeting back in December of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Wisconsin since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Marquette is a big 7.5-point favorite against Wisconsin, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 150.5 points.
Series History
Wisconsin has won 5 out of their last 9 games against Marquette.
- Dec 02, 2023 - Wisconsin 75 vs. Marquette 64
- Dec 03, 2022 - Wisconsin 80 vs. Marquette 77
- Dec 04, 2021 - Wisconsin 89 vs. Marquette 76
- Dec 04, 2020 - Marquette 67 vs. Wisconsin 65
- Nov 17, 2019 - Wisconsin 77 vs. Marquette 61
- Dec 08, 2018 - Marquette 74 vs. Wisconsin 69
- Dec 09, 2017 - Marquette 82 vs. Wisconsin 63
- Dec 10, 2016 - Wisconsin 93 vs. Marquette 84
- Dec 12, 2015 - Marquette 57 vs. Wisconsin 55