Who's Playing

McNeese Cowboys @ Miss. State Bulldogs

Current Records: McNeese 5-4, Miss. State 8-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Cadence Bank Arena -- Tupelo, Mississippi

Cadence Bank Arena -- Tupelo, Mississippi TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Miss. State Bulldogs will face off against the McNeese Cowboys at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cadence Bank Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Miss. State is headed into Saturday's matchup after beating the impressive 164.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last contest against Prairie View. Miss. State came out on top against Prairie View by a score of 91-84 on Sunday. The score was all tied up 44-44 at the break, but the Bulldogs were the better team in the second half.

Miss. State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Josh Hubbard, who had 25 points plus two steals, and Claudell Harris Jr., who went 6 for 9 en route to 21 points. Hubbard had some trouble finding his footing against Pittsburgh on Wednesday, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Michael Nwoko, who dropped a double-double on ten points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, McNeese entered their match on Saturday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat LTO 103-69.

McNeese was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as LTO only posted 14.

Miss. State's win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-1. As for McNeese, they now have a winning record of 5-4.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Miss. State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 39.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for McNeese, though, as they've been averaging only 33.2. Given Miss. State's sizable advantage in that area, McNeese will need to find a way to close that gap.

Miss. State was able to grind out a solid victory over McNeese in their previous meeting back in December of 2018, winning 90-77. The rematch might be a little tougher for Miss. State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Miss. State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 6 years.