The 10th-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels will look to move one step closer to the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season championship when they take on the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes on Monday. The Hurricanes (15-13, 6-11 ACC), who have lost six in a row, are coming off an 80-76 loss to Georgia Tech on Saturday. The Tar Heels (21-6, 13-3 ACC), who lead the conference by one game over Duke, are looking to win their third game in a row. Miami is 2-7 on the road in 2023-24, while North Carolina is 11-1 on its home court.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. UNC leads the all-time series 27-10, including a 12-5 edge in games at Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels are 14-point favorites in the latest Miami vs. North Carolina odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 154.5. Before making any North Carolina vs. Miami picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

North Carolina vs. Miami spread: Tar Heels -14

North Carolina vs. Miami over/under 154.5 points

North Carolina vs. Miami money line: Tar Heels -1158, Hurricanes +710

UNC: 5-2 ATS in last seven when favored by 10+

MIA: Covered +4.5 against UNC on Feb. 10

Why North Carolina can cover

Senior guard RJ Davis dominated the Hurricanes in the first meeting earlier this month. In the win at Miami, Davis finished with 25 points, seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in 39 minutes of action. He has scored 10 points or more in 26 of 27 games, all starts, including a 36-point performance in an 85-64 win over Wake Forest on Jan. 22. For the season, Davis is averaging 21 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 34.9 minutes.

Another weapon for the Tar Heels is senior forward Armando Bacot. He has recorded a double-double in each of the last six games, including a 10-point and 15-rebound performance in the win at Miami on Feb. 10. In Saturday's 54-44 win at Virginia, he scored 10 points and grabbed 13 rebounds with two assists and two blocks. He has 14 double-doubles on the year, and is averaging 14.4 points, 10.4 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.6 assists in 29.9 minutes.

Why Miami can cover

The Hurricanes are led by junior forward Norchad Omier, who is in his second year with the program after spending two seasons at Arkansas State. In 27 games, all starts, Omier is averaging 17.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.3 assists in 30.3 minutes. He was dominant in the first matchup against the Tar Heels, registering a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds. He also had three blocks and two steals. He has 14 double-doubles on the season, including a season-high 33 points and 10 rebounds in a 73-61 win at Notre Dame on Jan. 24.

Junior guard Matthew Cleveland has been red hot of late. He scored 20 points and grabbed three rebounds in an 85-77 loss at Boston College on Feb. 17. He followed that up with a 10-point, six-rebound effort in the loss to Georgia Tech on Saturday. In his first season with the Hurricanes after spending two years at Florida State, Cleveland has started all 25 games he has played in, averaging 13.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 steals in 32.5 minutes.

