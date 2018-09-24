Drive Chart
UNC
MIAMI

Richt keeping mum on QB for No. 16 Miami vs. North Carolina

  • STATS TSX
  • Sep 24, 2018

Quarterback, quarterback, who's going to start at quarterback?

That seems to be an issue for both teams as No. 16 Miami and unranked North Carolina meet in a nationally televised contest Thursday.

Kickoff is 8 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens with ESPN handling the telecast.

Miami coach Mark Richt is employing a little bit of gamesmanship as to who will start at quarterback for the Hurricanes (3-1, 0-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) in their league opener, and he's not really all that certain who will be behind center for the Tar Heels (1-2, 1-0 ACC).

It figures to be junior Nathan Elliott for the Tar Heels, but Richt also has an eye on sophomore Chazz Surratt. Surratt is coming off a three-game suspension and could be making his season debut. Surratt started seven games as a redshirt freshman last year but Elliott finished the season with three starts that resulted in two of Carolina's 2017 wins.

Richt doesn't expect there to be a major difference in the duo's performance, but there could be subtleties in their approach.

"Every quarterback has a little different skill-set," he said. "Every quarterback has a certain amount of pocket presence, certain amount of running ability, certain amount of accuracy.

"I don't think the system would change dramatically, just like no matter who we play, our system is not going to change very much at all. Skill-sets are a little different. They might play one guy different than another. You just have to prepare for what they do."

Considering Elliott is coming off his best game of the young season by far, though, it would be a major shock if he didn't at least open the game. He completed 22 of 31 attempts for 313 yards in Carolina's 38-35 win over Pittsburgh with two touchdowns against no interceptions.

"I think Nathan is really hard on himself," Tar Heels coach Larry Fedora said. "He wants to please everybody, he wants to be as good as he can possibly be for his teammates and for the university and for the fans and for everybody.

"And so he puts a lot of pressure on himself and I think he probably relaxed a little bit, you know? And just said, you know what, I need to play ball."

Elliott said he felt great coming into the game.

"I did a lot of things in the last two weeks to put myself in a better position," he said. "I felt like for the most part I did. I was a lot more accurate. There are still obviously some things to clean up, but I thought it was a good day."

The situation for Miami is more unsettled.

Though senior Malik Rosier has started all four games for the Hurricanes, he gave way to redshirt freshman N'Kosi Perry on the third series last week -- the plan going into the game, Richt said -- and Perry delivered. He completed 17 of 25 passes for 224 yards and three touchdowns in engineering the 31-17 victory over Florida International. Rosier never got back into the game.

But Richt was non-committal afterward on Perry's future status and remained that way as the Hurricanes began a short week of practices.

"I'm going to continue to watch practice and let everybody know when it's time for them to know," Richt said. "But I'm not telling what's happening."

One bit of good news for whoever starts: Wide receiver Jeff Thomas, who has gotten his sophomore season off to a terrific start with 12 catches for 315 yards, 126 yards on three punt returns, and a 25.8 average on eight kickoff runbacks, was back practicing.

Thomas left the FIU game in the first quarter because of dehydration issues on the 87-degree afternoon and did not return.

"He looks good," Richt said.

But safety Jaquan Johnson and wide receiver Ahmmon Richards missed early week workouts because of knee issues. Their status is day-to-day.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
1234T
North Carolina 1-2 -----
16 Miami (FL) 3-1 -----
O/U 55.5, MIAMI -18
Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens, FL
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
North Carolina
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Elliott 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.7% 669 3 4 112.6
N. Elliott 59/104 669 3 4
C. Fortin 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 15 0 0 71.0
C. Fortin 3/6 15 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Williams 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 257 3
A. Williams 39 257 3 48
J. Brown 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 123 2
J. Brown 28 123 2 21
N. Elliott 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 51 0
N. Elliott 15 51 0 12
M. Carter 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 28 0
M. Carter 6 28 0 16
A. Ratliff-Williams 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 25 0
A. Ratliff-Williams 3 25 0 12
C. Fortin 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 17 0
C. Fortin 1 17 0 17
J. Williams 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 16 0
J. Williams 4 16 0 8
D. Newsome 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
D. Newsome 2 9 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Ratliff-Williams 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 230 1
A. Ratliff-Williams 11 230 1 44
D. Newsome 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 132 0
D. Newsome 11 132 0 47
D. Brown 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 56 1
D. Brown 5 56 1 19
R. Groves 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 54 0
R. Groves 3 54 0 34
J. Brown 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 46 0
J. Brown 6 46 0 28
M. Carter 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 36 1
M. Carter 4 36 1 31
T. Jackson 48 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 35 0
T. Jackson 6 35 0 14
J. Bargas 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 0
J. Bargas 2 25 0 18
G. Walston 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
G. Walston 1 19 0 19
J. Williams 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 17 0
J. Williams 5 17 0 14
R. Johnson 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
R. Johnson 2 16 0 9
A. Green 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
A. Green 1 12 0 12
A. Williams 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 3 0
A. Williams 3 3 0 3
C. Tucker 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 3 0
C. Tucker 2 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
F. Jones 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
6/7 8/8
F. Jones 6/7 0 8/8 26
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Miami (FL)
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Rosier 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.1% 611 5 2 139.5
M. Rosier 38/73 611 5 2
N. Perry 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 317 6 2 175.5
N. Perry 26/39 317 6 2
J. Williams 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 17 0 0 80.9
J. Williams 1/3 17 0 0
C. Weldon 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 14 0 0 105.9
C. Weldon 2/3 14 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Homer 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 276 1
T. Homer 49 276 1 35
D. Dallas 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 224 1
D. Dallas 37 224 1 34
L. Lingard 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 136 2
L. Lingard 17 136 2 64
M. Rosier 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 88 5
M. Rosier 27 88 5 37
T. Gray 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 31 1
T. Gray 11 31 1 7
C. Davis 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 27 0
C. Davis 6 27 0 8
N. Perry 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 25 0
N. Perry 14 25 0 18
J. Thomas 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 19 0
J. Thomas 1 19 0 19
R. Burns 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
R. Burns 2 10 0 11
C. Weldon 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 1
C. Weldon 2 5 1 16
M. Pope 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
M. Pope 1 4 0 4
J. Williams 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 1
J. Williams 2 2 1 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Thomas 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 315 2
J. Thomas 12 315 2 67
L. Cager 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 174 4
L. Cager 9 174 4 36
B. Jordan 9 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 119 3
B. Jordan 12 119 3 34
M. Harley 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 103 0
M. Harley 13 103 0 42
D. Langham 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 75 0
D. Langham 5 75 0 38
D. Dallas 13 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 58 0
D. Dallas 4 58 0 26
B. Hightower 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 40 1
B. Hightower 2 40 1 32
M. Ezzard 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 24 0
M. Ezzard 2 24 0 17
B. Polendey 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
B. Polendey 1 14 0 14
T. Homer 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
T. Homer 2 11 0 7
T. Gray 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
T. Gray 1 9 0 9
A. Richards 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
A. Richards 1 9 0 9
C. Davis 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
C. Davis 1 6 0 6
R. Burns 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
R. Burns 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Redwine 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
S. Redwine 0-0 0.0 2
J. Dean 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Dean 0-0 0.0 1
T. Bandy 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Bandy 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Baxa 21 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
2/3 22/22
B. Baxa 2/3 30 22/22 28
A. Cardenas 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
A. Cardenas 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
