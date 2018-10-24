Drive Chart
BAYLOR
WVU

No. 13 West Virginia hopes to bounce back against Baylor

  • Oct 24, 2018

No. 13 West Virginia has had an open week to lick its proverbial wounds as it looks to return to its winning ways when it hosts improving Baylor on Thursday night as Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W. Va.

The Mountaineers (5-1, 3-1 Big 12) will have to improve across the board to wipe away the bad taste that came with a definitive 30-14 loss on Oct. 13 at Iowa State. That dropped them from the ranks of the unbeaten and likely doomed the fleeting Heisman Trophy chances for quarterback Will Grier.

Everything that could go wrong did for West Virginia in that defeat, which is even more difficult to fathom because Mountaineers coach Dana Holgorsen said his team was ready to play and play well.

"You know what's weird is I felt like we were ready to play," Holgorsen said. "You look at the way we played, we didn't have loafs, we didn't have lack of effort, which is weird because we got whooped. But you're not going to see panic out of our players, or, in particular, our senior leaders. This is going to motivate us more than it's going to discourage us, I can guarantee you that."

West Virginia's vaunted offense was limited to just 152 total yards on 42 snaps, an average of 3.6 yards per play. The Mountaineers' longest play was a 26-yard run by Kennedy McCoy. Grier completed 11 of 15 passes for only 100 yards with one touchdown and an interception. It was his worst passing performance in 17 career games at West Virginia.

"There were a lot of times there wasn't anything Will could do," Holgorsen explained. "He got frustrated because there wasn't anybody to throw to, and he missed a couple of reads.

"When you're one of the top quarterbacks in the country, there are throws that I think you could make even when guys are covered, so he has to trust his ability and continue to trigger those throws and not worry about some bad things that could potentially happen."

Baylor heads to the Allegany Mountains on the heels of a 23-17 road loss to then-No. 7 Texas on Oct. 13. The Bears (4-3, 2-2) had late chances to win in Austin, throwing three times into the end zone after moving to the Texas 17-yard line in the final seconds.

"The biggest lesson our players learned from the loss to Texas is that you can't win big-time football games against big-time teams on the road when you make a ton of mistakes," Baylor coach Matt Ruhle said Monday. "The team that makes the fewest mistakes wins. If you want to be great, you have to learn how to be great every day. They were certainly disappointed after that game, but I think it's the lessons that they learned that are important."

While a win over Texas would have been a major step, the Bears are a confident team that's ready to continue its fight for bowl eligibility. Baylor has focused on the fundamentals in its open week since the loss to the Longhorns.

"The bye weeks are all about getting back and taking a few days, resting, and watching a lot of film, and having a couple of nice, concise physical practices," Baylor offensive lineman Blake Blackmar said. "It's all about pounding little fundamentals that you kind of regressed on since fall camp. We're going to work on taking that next step."

Since joining the Big 12, the Bears have gone 0-3 in road games at West Virginia, including a 41-27 loss in 2014 for the only regular-season defeat in Baylor's Big 12 championship season.

Baylor
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Brewer 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62% 1798 10 3 134.7
C. Brewer 152/245 1798 10 3
J. McClendon 19 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65% 359 3 1 160.1
J. McClendon 26/40 359 3 1
J. Atkinson 16 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 36 0 0 402.4
J. Atkinson 1/1 36 0 0
T. Ebner 25 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -200.0
T. Ebner 0/1 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Hasty 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
55 301 3
J. Hasty 55 301 3 54
J. Lovett 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 254 3
J. Lovett 49 254 3 31
T. Ebner 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 186 0
T. Ebner 33 186 0 18
C. Brewer 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
65 138 4
C. Brewer 65 138 4 16
J. Hurd 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 112 3
J. Hurd 25 112 3 37
J. McClendon 19 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 52 0
J. McClendon 15 52 0 12
C. Williams 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 35 1
C. Williams 2 35 1 21
C. Platt 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 31 0
C. Platt 2 31 0 19
A. Smith 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 11 0
A. Smith 4 11 0 6
J. Fleeks 21 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 10 0
J. Fleeks 4 10 0 6
G. McGuire 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
G. McGuire 1 2 0 2
T. Thornton 81 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
T. Thornton 2 2 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Hurd 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
47 622 3
J. Hurd 47 622 3 38
D. Mims 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 529 4
D. Mims 35 529 4 55
C. Platt 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 257 1
C. Platt 22 257 1 45
T. Thornton 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 175 2
T. Thornton 10 175 2 39
J. Hasty 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 138 1
J. Hasty 19 138 1 34
T. Ebner 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 137 0
T. Ebner 15 137 0 23
M. Jones 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 110 1
M. Jones 11 110 1 28
J. Fleeks 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 72 1
J. Fleeks 7 72 1 34
P. Stricklin 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 48 0
P. Stricklin 3 48 0 20
C. Henle 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 47 0
C. Henle 5 47 0 13
C. Brewer 12 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 36 0
C. Brewer 1 36 0 36
J. Lovett 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
J. Lovett 2 20 0 10
A. Smith 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
A. Smith 1 3 0 3
T. Henderson 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
T. Henderson 1 -1 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Bernard 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Bernard 0-0 0.0 1
J. McVea 42 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. McVea 0-0 0.0 1
D. Thomas 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Thomas 0-0 0.0 1
R. Texada 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
R. Texada 0-0 0.0 1
C. Morgan 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Morgan 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Martin 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
13/18 23/26
C. Martin 13/18 0 23/26 62
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
West Virginia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
W. Grier 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 1919 22 7 185.8
W. Grier 137/192 1919 22 7
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. McKoy 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
57 343 2
K. McKoy 57 343 2 38
L. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 296 3
L. Brown 51 296 3 47
M. Pettaway 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 243 0
M. Pettaway 49 243 0 22
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 28 1
A. Sinkfield 6 28 1 9
T. Bush 14 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
T. Bush 2 9 0 7
M. Simms 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
M. Simms 1 5 0 5
B. Watson 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
B. Watson 1 0 0 0
W. Grier 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 -60 0
W. Grier 28 -60 0 15
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Simms 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 498 2
M. Simms 28 498 2 82
G. Jennings Jr. 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 402 6
G. Jennings Jr. 30 402 6 33
D. Sills V 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 390 7
D. Sills V 32 390 7 38
T. Simmons 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 227 1
T. Simmons 14 227 1 59
T. Bush 14 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 102 1
T. Bush 6 102 1 62
T. Wesco 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 87 0
T. Wesco 7 87 0 29
D. Maiden 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 69 1
D. Maiden 4 69 1 40
K. McKoy 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 64 1
K. McKoy 6 64 1 19
J. Haskins 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 42 1
J. Haskins 4 42 1 15
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
A. Sinkfield 2 15 0 9
L. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 1
L. Brown 1 15 1 15
M. Pettaway 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 12 1
M. Pettaway 4 12 1 12
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Rose 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
E. Rose 0-0 0.0 1
K. Washington 28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
K. Washington 0-0 0.0 1
D. Askew-Henry 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
D. Askew-Henry 0-0 0.0 2
H. Bailey 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
H. Bailey 0-0 0.0 1
K. Robinson Jr. 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
K. Robinson Jr. 0-0 0.0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Staley 30 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
4/6 29/29
E. Staley 4/6 0 29/29 41
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
