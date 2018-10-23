Drive Chart
KSTATE
OKLA

No. 8 Oklahoma will show off its defense against Kansas State

  • STATS TSX
  • Oct 23, 2018

NORMAN, Okla. -- Ruffin McNeill simplified things significantly for Oklahoma in his first game after taking over as defensive coordinator following the firing of Mike Stoops.

McNeill didn't install anything new to the defensive game plan after noon Wednesday of game week and asked his players in the final meeting before playing TCU if there was anything they didn't understand.

If they didn't understand it, it would be tossed out -- though McNeill said no concepts were tossed last week before the Sooners beat TCU 52-27 to improve to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in Big 12 play.

The streamlined look wasn't just a one-game maneuver, though. That's how McNeill operates and has for years.

McNeill's defense will get its second showing Saturday when the No. 8 Sooners host Kansas State (3-4, 1-3).

"Maybe this week with(out) a bye week, there'll be some things," McNeill said of players asking to toss things out. "But I've always done that as a coordinator -- make sure the boys understand the calls. They may know them, but I want them to be really confident in what we call. And if that takes us down to playing a base defense, so be it."

Wildcats coach Bill Snyder said he didn't see any big changes structurally with what the Sooners did.

"They're very much the same football team that they were on the defensive side of the ball, on both sides actually, but certainly on the defensive side," Snyder said. "I saw some tweaks, a few things, that you might consider to be changes -- don't know if they're changes or are just there and hadn't surfaced previously. But by and large, it's the same defense."

Oklahoma did use more of a four-man defensive line, with freshman defensive end Ronnie Perkins seeing more playing time than he's had to this point, and made a few other personnel changes.

The Sooners have struggled to contain mobile quarterbacks in recent years, though the Wildcats haven't been able to keep defenses honest much so far. Kansas State is averaging a Big 12-worst 164.7 passing yards per game.

The Wildcats have recently gone from a two-quarterback system with Alex Delton and Skylar Thompson to Thompson handling most of the duties.

"I think Skyler is coming into his own, he's made improvement, and we'll find out for sure, but from a mental approach, I think he's a collected young guy."

Since mid-September, Thompson hasn't thrown for more than 150 yards in any game but has rushed for a combined 130 yards in the Wildcats' last two outings.

"Kansas State does it in a lot of different way. I mean Kansas State really majors in it," Sooners coach Lincoln Riley said of the quarterback run game. "There's some things schematically that are similar, but Kansas State is a little bit of a different animal that way."

Delton ran for 142 yards and three touchdowns against the Sooners a year ago.

"Kansas State's quarterback run game is as advanced as anybody's in the country," Riley said. "They really build a ton around it and challenge you in different ways."

Kansas State also has the leading rusher in the conference in Alex Barnes, who is averaging 112.6 yards.

Barnes is only 31 yards from topping his yardage total from last season.

"He's been good defining where to run the ball and picking running lanes, etc., although he's always been pretty decent at that," Snyder said. "He's playing well in all categories and yet for the most part that's not a surprise to anybody."

Riley said Barnes reminded him of Rodney Anderson, the Oklahoma running back who is out for the season after rushing for more than 1,100 yards a year ago.

"He's a big guy with a lot of physicality, but also has big play ability and then, you can tell he really understands their schemes," Riley said. "He's very patient, like the great Kansas State backs are. Really sets up the blocks well.

"They've got a good combination going."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Scoring Summary
No Scoring Plays
1234T
Kansas State 3-4 -----
8 Oklahoma 6-1 -----
O/U 64, OKLA -24.5
Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Norman, OK
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Kansas State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Thompson 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.3% 880 5 3 119.3
S. Thompson 73/132 880 5 3
A. Delton 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.4% 273 1 2 105.9
A. Delton 18/38 273 1 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Barnes 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
138 788 9
A. Barnes 138 788 9 55
S. Thompson 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
73 305 3
S. Thompson 73 305 3 52
A. Delton 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 143 0
A. Delton 46 143 0 24
D. Warmack 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 89 0
D. Warmack 24 89 0 17
J. Silmon 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 18 0
J. Silmon 9 18 0 10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
I. Zuber 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
39 478 3
I. Zuber 39 478 3 72
D. Schoen 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 291 2
D. Schoen 16 291 2 42
A. Barnes 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 138 0
A. Barnes 12 138 0 30
Z. Reuter 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 93 0
Z. Reuter 8 93 0 37
D. Warmack 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 76 1
D. Warmack 5 76 1 28
I. Harris 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 37 0
I. Harris 7 37 0 11
B. Gammon 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 35 0
B. Gammon 3 35 0 14
C. Taylor 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
C. Taylor 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Adams 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
K. Adams 0-0 0.0 1
W. Hubert 56 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
W. Hubert 0-0 0.0 1
J. Durham 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Durham 0-0 0.0 1
A. Parker 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Parker 0-0 0.0 1
D. Shelley 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
D. Shelley 0-0 0.0 3
J. McPherson 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. McPherson 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Lynch 10 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
9/11 7/7
B. Lynch 9/11 0 7/7 34
A. Hicks 18 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/2 6/6
A. Hicks 1/2 0 6/6 9
N. McLellan 22 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/1 4/5
N. McLellan 0/1 0 4/5 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Oklahoma
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Ky. Murray 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.3% 1977 25 3 224.9
Ky. Murray 115/159 1977 25 3
A. Kendall 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.2% 94 1 0 155.4
A. Kendall 9/13 94 1 0
T. Mordecai 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 37 0 0 127.7
T. Mordecai 2/4 37 0 0
C. Lamb 2 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
C. Lamb 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Sermon 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
81 458 5
T. Sermon 81 458 5 33
Ky. Murray 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 428 5
Ky. Murray 66 428 5 67
K. Brooks 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 360 4
K. Brooks 33 360 4 49
M. Sutton 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 134 2
M. Sutton 26 134 2 22
R. Anderson 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 119 3
R. Anderson 11 119 3 65
T. Pledger 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 88 0
T. Pledger 17 88 0 17
A. Kendall 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 4 0
A. Kendall 4 4 0 12
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Brown 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
38 716 7
M. Brown 38 716 7 77
C. Lamb 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 514 7
C. Lamb 30 514 7 86
L. Morris 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 241 6
L. Morris 10 241 6 65
G. Calcaterra 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 167 1
G. Calcaterra 12 167 1 33
T. Sermon 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 118 0
T. Sermon 5 118 0 51
C. Meier 45 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 78 2
C. Meier 5 78 2 32
A. Miller 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 65 2
A. Miller 6 65 2 17
M. Tease 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 46 1
M. Tease 4 46 1 20
M. Jones 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 37 0
M. Jones 2 37 0 33
J. Robinson 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 28 0
J. Robinson 3 28 0 11
K. Brooks 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 25 0
K. Brooks 4 25 0 10
D. Stoops 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
D. Stoops 2 16 0 8
M. Sutton 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
M. Sutton 2 14 0 11
T. Pledger 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
T. Pledger 1 12 0 12
N. Basquine 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
N. Basquine 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Mann 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
K. Mann 0-0 0.0 1
P. Motley 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
P. Motley 0-0 0.0 3
R. Barnes 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
R. Barnes 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Seibert 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
6/8 45/45
A. Seibert 6/8 0 45/45 63
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores