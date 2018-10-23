Drive Chart
No. 16 Texas A&M aiming for fourth straight win

These are usually the times that either make or break a team's season. Most schools are in the heart of conference play, jockeying for position to earn a chance to play for a conference title or hoping to get a bowl invitation.

Even in the mighty Southeastern Conference where No. 1 Alabama resides, teams are entering a crucial stretch -- there's always something to play for, if only pride.

Texas A&M and Mississippi State find themselves in exactly those types of spots as they prepare for Saturday's clash at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss.

Both play in the SEC West and are chasing the Crimson Tide. The No. 16 Aggies (5-2, 3-1 SEC) are on a three-game win streak and coming off a bye. The Bulldogs (4-3, 1-3) are coming off a 19-3 loss to LSU.

Mississippi State's Nick Fitzgerald came into this season as a solid Heisman Trophy candidate, but the LSU defense and questionable decisions snuffed out any chance there was of the senior signal-caller being a legitimate candidate.

Against the Tigers, Fitzgerald was 8-for-24 for just 57 yards and four interceptions.

His performance has first-year head coach Joe Moorehead searching for answers. One of those answers involves the future of the program -- sophomore quarterback Keytaon Thompson, who might get the start against the Aggies.

"His struggles in the passing game are apparent, and it doesn't just go for him," Moorehead said. "We have discussed in the offensive staff room giving (Thompson) the opportunity to start a drive as a change of pace, but also to take some of the physical wear and tear off of Nick."

Fitzgerald has struggled in the SEC, completing 44 of 99 passes for 371 yards, six interceptions and not a single touchdown. Meanwhile, Thompson started against Stephen F. Austin when Fitzgerald was suspended and threw for five touchdowns and ran for two others.

"I was brought in here to elevate this program to a championship level and build on the excellent foundation laid by (former) coach (Dan) Mullen and his staff," Moorhead said. "We can talk about the urgency and the necessity for this staff to get it right now and make sure this season ends the way it needs to end with a bunch of wins down the line."

Oddly enough, Fitzgerald has enjoyed success against Texas A&M having rushed for more than 100 yards in guiding the Bulldogs to two straight wins over the Aggies. And this season, Fitzgerald is the fifth-leading rusher in the conference with 644 yards.

But the Texas A&M rush defense is ranked in the top five in the nation and the Aggies appear poised to be on a mission. There only two losses this season are to Alabama and Clemson.

They've outgained every opponent except the Crimson Tide and while Fitzgerald's starting status is tenuous, the Aggies are more than happy with the strides made by sophomore quarterback Kellen Mond.

Against the Aggies' top competition, Mond has thrown for 1,406 yards compared to 874 yards during his freshman season. He's completing 61.7 percent of his passes -- he has a better understanding of the game, said his head coach, Jimbo Fisher.

"And now, I think the game is beginning to slow down and he's understanding what he's seeing on the other side," Fisher told the Dallas Morning News.

Mond has been helped immensely by Trayveon Williams, who is second in the SEC in rushing with 798 yards. Tight end Jace Sternberger has emerged as his favorite target with 29 receptions for six touchdowns.

Mond's improvement gives the Aggies high hopes as they enter the challenging stretch of their season. The Aggies travel to Auburn next week to take on the Tigers, marking three straight road games before returning home.

"This is pretty much where the real season begins," defensive end Landis Durham said. "You'll be able to tell what teams can finish strong and teams that just fall off. In the past we've had a reputation of falling off at this point in the season so we're really looking to finish strong."

The Aggies enter play with the fourth-ranked passing attack in the conference at 282.4 yards per game while the Bulldogs at 171.3 yards per game is next to last in the SEC.

The Bulldogs' rushing attack leads the league with 235 yards per game, while the Aggies aren't that far behind at 204.3 yards per game.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

Texas A&M
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Mond 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.7% 1800 10 5 143.1
K. Mond 132/214 1800 10 5
N. Starkel 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.2% 169 1 0 147.7
N. Starkel 15/22 169 1 0
C. Blumrick 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 8 0 0 167.2
C. Blumrick 1/1 8 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Williams 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
139 798 8
T. Williams 139 798 8 73
K. Mond 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
83 255 4
K. Mond 83 255 4 54
J. Corbin 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 169 1
J. Corbin 33 169 1 16
K. Etwi 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 102 1
K. Etwi 14 102 1 17
V. Jackson 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 49 0
V. Jackson 7 49 0 22
J. Kibodi 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 26 0
J. Kibodi 3 26 0 15
D. Prince 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 21 0
D. Prince 2 21 0 18
C. Blumrick 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 20 0
C. Blumrick 3 20 0 19
C. Strong Jr. 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 12 0
C. Strong Jr. 4 12 0 6
Q. Davis 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
Q. Davis 1 11 0 11
C. Gillaspia 12 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
C. Gillaspia 1 5 0 5
N. Starkel 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
N. Starkel 1 -6 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Sternberger 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 496 6
J. Sternberger 29 496 6 53
C. Buckley 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 329 0
C. Buckley 22 329 0 69
Q. Davis 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 310 2
Q. Davis 24 310 2 30
J. Ausbon 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 221 0
J. Ausbon 15 221 0 26
K. Rogers 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 204 2
K. Rogers 15 204 2 30
T. Williams 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 137 0
T. Williams 13 137 0 32
H. Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 75 0
H. Jones 9 75 0 11
R. Paul 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 70 0
R. Paul 6 70 0 25
J. Corbin 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 56 0
J. Corbin 7 56 0 15
C. Gillaspia 12 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 25 0
C. Gillaspia 3 25 0 21
K. Etwi 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
K. Etwi 1 16 0 16
J. Preston 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 1
J. Preston 1 14 1 14
A. Boykin 30 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
A. Boykin 1 8 0 8
T. Wood 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
T. Wood 1 8 0 8
R. Renick 46 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
R. Renick 1 8 0 8
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Wilson 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Wilson 0-0 0.0 1
L. Pryor 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
L. Pryor 0-0 0.0 1
C. Oliver 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Oliver 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Small 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
10/14 15/15
S. Small 10/14 0 15/15 45
D. LaCamera 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
3/5 10/10
D. LaCamera 3/5 0 10/10 19
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Miss. State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Fitzgerald 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
46.9% 768 4 7 90.3
N. Fitzgerald 69/147 768 4 7
K. Thompson 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
44.1% 397 5 1 184.8
K. Thompson 15/34 397 5 1
L. Burnett 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 25 0 0 310.0
L. Burnett 1/1 25 0 0
J. Mayden 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 9 0 0 87.8
J. Mayden 1/2 9 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Fitzgerald 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
121 644 7
N. Fitzgerald 121 644 7 40
K. Hill 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
76 516 3
K. Hill 76 516 3 52
Ae. Williams 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 229 1
Ae. Williams 35 229 1 28
K. Thompson 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 161 3
K. Thompson 15 161 3 25
N. Gibson 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 43 0
N. Gibson 8 43 0 20
D. Lee 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 33 1
D. Lee 8 33 1 9
J. Mayden 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 30 0
J. Mayden 6 30 0 14
R. Rivers 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 21 0
R. Rivers 3 21 0 9
L. Burnett 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
L. Burnett 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
O. Mitchell 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 251 2
O. Mitchell 14 251 2 84
S. Guidry 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 196 1
S. Guidry 11 196 1 39
Ju. Johnson 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 123 0
Ju. Johnson 9 123 0 34
D. Thomas 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 118 0
D. Thomas 8 118 0 44
K. Hill 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 103 2
K. Hill 11 103 2 53
K. Mixon 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 101 1
K. Mixon 6 101 1 25
Au. Williams 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 72 1
Au. Williams 7 72 1 25
F. Green 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 50 0
F. Green 6 50 0 13
Ae. Williams 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 39 1
Ae. Williams 3 39 1 27
D. Jones 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 38 1
D. Jones 2 38 1 21
N. Gibson 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 36 0
N. Gibson 4 36 0 12
D. Jason 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 25 0
D. Jason 1 25 0 25
B. Cumbest 25 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 21 0
B. Cumbest 1 21 0 21
Je. Jackson 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
Je. Jackson 2 14 0 8
M. Dear 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
M. Dear 1 12 0 12
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Thompson 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
E. Thompson 0-0 0.0 1
C. Morgan 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Morgan 0-0 0.0 1
J. Abram 38 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Abram 0-0 0.0 1
C. Dantzler 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
C. Dantzler 0-0 0.0 2
B. Cole 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
B. Cole 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Christmann 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
7/10 21/21
J. Christmann 7/10 0 21/21 42
J. Lawless 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 3/3
J. Lawless 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
