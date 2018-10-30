Drive Chart
LATECH
MISSST

No. 18 Mississippi State has new life headed into matchup with Louisiana Tech

  • STATS TSX
  • Oct 30, 2018

Right when it looked like Mississippi State's football season was about to collapse in a heap of disappointment, first-year head coach Joe Moorehead and senior quarterback Nick Fitzgerald waved a magic wand, and -- voila -- the Bulldogs all of sudden were awash with new life.

After going just 3-3 in its past six games, and after scoring only three points two weeks ago in a lopsided loss to LSU, Mississippi State was given up for dead.

Then last week against Texas A&M, the Bulldogs (5-3, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) worked their magic and handed the Aggies a good, old-fashioned 28-13 whuppin' that wasn't as close as the score made it seem.

And now the Bulldogs sit at No. 18 in the first College Football Playoff ranking that was released Tuesday night.

But Louisiana Tech is awaiting a challenge, and these Bulldogs aren't lurking in any shadows. A dangerous, veteran Louisiana Tech team travels to Starkville, Miss., for a Saturday night game under the lights at David Wade Stadium.

Louisiana Tech gave the same LSU squad that beat up Mississippi State, a scare earlier in the season. And now Tech (6-2, 4-1 Conference-USA) has won three straight and is bowl eligible for the fifth consecutive year under Skip Holtz. Holtz's squad last played on Oct. 26 when they snapped Florida Atlantic's 10 game win streak and won for the fourth time this season on the road.

"It was a huge win on the road," Holtz said. "It's great to be bowl eligible ... it hadn't even been talked about. That's the great thing about this team.

If Mississippi State looks past the Bulldogs from Ruston, La., Louisiana State will be ready to pounce.

Quarterback J'Mar Smith has thrown for 1,938 yards with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. Louisiana Tech is averaging 390.8 yards of total offense and 28 points per game this season.

Smith has two capable wide receivers in Adrian Hardy and Teddy Veal. Together, they have combined for 86 receptions and more than 1,000 yards this season.

"The battle cry has been to play together, keep banging that rock and keep getting better. We've just got to keep improving," Holtz said.

One player who has been following that mantra is defensive end Jaylon Ferguson. Ferguson leads the nation this year with 10.5 sacks, and is the nation's active career leader with 38 sacks. For his efforts, Ferguson has been named one of 20 semifinalists for the 2018 Chuck Bednarik Award, which is given to the College Defensive Player of the Year.

Fitzgerald against Ferguson should be a matchup worth the price of admission. When Fitzgerald plays like he did against the Aggies, Mississippi State is very dangerous.

He bounced back from one of the worst performances of his career on Oct 20 against LSU (59 yards passing and four interceptions). In the win over Texas A&M, Fitzgerald compiled 329 yards of offense and accounted for four touchdowns.

On Monday, he was awarded co-Southeastern Conference Player of the Week (with Georgia's Jake Fromm), for a school-record sixth time.

"I think that's exciting and great for him," Moorhead said. "It was excellent validation for him to come out and bounce back and play like he's capable of playing -- doing things in both the run and pass game and leading the team and being resilient and being a captain and all the things that go along with it, being a great teammate. I thought it was a good day for the whole team and an excellent day for Nick."

In last year's 57-21 win over Louisiana Tech, Fitzgerald threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more. But that was last year and this year.

The La. Tech defense is much improved.

Eight starters return and junior college transfers -- reigning JUCO Defensive Player of the Year Connor Taylor and safety Daniel Lewis -- have blended perfectly.

With Ferguson on the prowl for more sacks, Fitzgerald will be hard-pressed to repeat what he did last year.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Scoring Summary
No Scoring Plays
1234T
Louisiana Tech 6-2 -----
18 Miss. State 5-3 -----
O/U 46.5, MISSST -22.5
Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field Starkville, MS
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Louisiana Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Smith 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57% 1940 12 6 125.3
J. Smith 159/279 1940 12 6
A. Allen 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 47 1 0 205.0
A. Allen 3/5 47 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Dancy 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
84 485 6
J. Dancy 84 485 6 61
I. Tucker 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
61 260 1
I. Tucker 61 260 1 48
K. McKnight 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
53 222 5
K. McKnight 53 222 5 27
J. Smith 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
59 122 2
J. Smith 59 122 2 58
J. Henderson 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 77 0
J. Henderson 19 77 0 12
J. Myles 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Myles 1 2 0 2
A. Allen 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -6 0
A. Allen 2 -6 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Hardy 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
38 644 5
A. Hardy 38 644 5 51
T. Veal 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
48 532 1
T. Veal 48 532 1 36
R. Bonnette 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 300 1
R. Bonnette 22 300 1 43
G. Scott 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 138 1
G. Scott 4 138 1 67
A. Smith 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 79 1
A. Smith 12 79 1 21
J. Dancy 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 67 0
J. Dancy 10 67 0 13
S. Harris 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 64 2
S. Harris 2 64 2 34
J. Woodard 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 58 0
J. Woodard 4 58 0 33
C. Powell 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 36 0
C. Powell 6 36 0 10
I. Tucker 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 30 0
I. Tucker 6 30 0 15
J. Norris 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
J. Norris 2 17 0 9
J. Henderson 31 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
J. Henderson 1 14 0 14
B. Holly 41 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 7 2
B. Holly 4 7 2 3
K. McKnight 15 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 1 0
K. McKnight 3 1 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Sneed 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
L. Sneed 0-0 0.0 2
J. Jackson 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Jackson 0-0 0.0 1
Da. Lewis 38 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
Da. Lewis 0-0 0.0 2
A. Robertson 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Robertson 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Hale 34 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
9/13 27/27
B. Hale 9/13 0 27/27 54
R. Cleveland 16 LB
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 0/1
R. Cleveland 0/0 0 0/1 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Miss. State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Fitzgerald 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
49.1% 1009 6 7 102.7
N. Fitzgerald 83/169 1009 6 7
K. Thompson 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
44.1% 397 5 1 184.8
K. Thompson 15/34 397 5 1
L. Burnett 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 25 0 0 310.0
L. Burnett 1/1 25 0 0
J. Mayden 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 9 0 0 87.8
J. Mayden 1/2 9 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Fitzgerald 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
137 732 9
N. Fitzgerald 137 732 9 76
K. Hill 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
76 516 3
K. Hill 76 516 3 52
Ae. Williams 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 264 1
Ae. Williams 44 264 1 28
K. Thompson 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 162 3
K. Thompson 16 162 3 25
N. Gibson 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 65 0
N. Gibson 12 65 0 20
D. Lee 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 33 1
D. Lee 8 33 1 9
J. Mayden 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 30 0
J. Mayden 6 30 0 14
R. Rivers 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 21 0
R. Rivers 3 21 0 9
L. Burnett 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
L. Burnett 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
O. Mitchell 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 347 3
O. Mitchell 20 347 3 84
S. Guidry 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 326 2
S. Guidry 14 326 2 84
Ju. Johnson 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 123 0
Ju. Johnson 9 123 0 34
D. Thomas 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 122 0
D. Thomas 10 122 0 44
K. Hill 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 103 2
K. Hill 11 103 2 53
K. Mixon 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 101 1
K. Mixon 6 101 1 25
Au. Williams 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 72 1
Au. Williams 7 72 1 25
F. Green 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 50 0
F. Green 6 50 0 13
Ae. Williams 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 49 1
Ae. Williams 4 49 1 27
D. Jones 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 38 1
D. Jones 2 38 1 21
N. Gibson 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 36 0
N. Gibson 4 36 0 12
D. Jason 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 25 0
D. Jason 1 25 0 25
B. Cumbest 25 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 21 0
B. Cumbest 1 21 0 21
Je. Jackson 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 15 0
Je. Jackson 4 15 0 8
M. Dear 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
M. Dear 1 12 0 12
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Thompson 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
E. Thompson 0-0 0.0 2
C. Morgan 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Morgan 0-0 0.0 1
J. Abram 38 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Abram 0-0 0.0 1
C. Dantzler 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
C. Dantzler 0-0 0.0 2
B. Cole 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
B. Cole 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Christmann 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
7/10 25/25
J. Christmann 7/10 0 25/25 46
J. Lawless 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 3/3
J. Lawless 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
NCAA FB Scores