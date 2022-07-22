With the SEC Media Days officially in the rearview mirror, the conference's media members are voting on who they think will be this year's best players. The All-SEC teams were released on Friday as voted on by the media at the four-day event earlier this week at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

Alabama's Bryce Young -- the reigning Heisman Trophy winner -- topped Tennessee's Hendon Hooker for First-Team All-SEC honors at quarterback. His teammate, edge rusher and Heisman candidate Will Anderson Jr., was named to the first team at linebacker as the Crimson Tide placed 10 players on the first team

In all, Alabama chimed in with the most All-SEC picks with 20, while defending national champion Georgia and SEC West upstart Texas A&M placed nine players on the three-team list.

Here's a look at the entire list of preseason All-SEC players heading into the 2022 season:

First-team offense

QB: Bryce Young, Alabama

RB: Tank Bigsby, Auburn

RB: Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

WR: Kayshon Boutte, LSU

WR: Jermaine Burton, Alabama

TE: Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL: Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama

OL: Warren McClendon, Georgia

OL: O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida

OL: Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

C: Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

First-team defense

DL: Jalen Carter, Georgia

DL: BJ Ojulari, LSU

DL: Derick Hall, Auburn

DL: Byron Young, Tennessee

LB: Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

LB: Nolan Smith, Georgia

LB: Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama

DB: Jordan Battle, Alabama

DB: Kelee Ringo, Georgia

DB: Eli Ricks, Alabama

DB: Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

First-team special teams

P: Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

PK: Will Reichard, Alabama

RS: Kearis Jackson, Georgia

AP: Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

Second-team offense

QB: Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

RB: Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky

RB: Devon Achane, Texas A&M

WR: Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

WR: Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

TE: Cameron Latu, Alabama

OL: Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

OL: Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky

OL: Darnell Wright, Tennessee

OL: Javion Cohen, Alabama

C: Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

Second-team defense

DL: Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

DL: D.J. Dale, Alabama

DL: Ali Gaye, LSU

DL: Colby Wooden, Auburn

LB: Bumper Pool, Arkansas

LB: Dallas Turner, Alabama

LB: Brenton Cox Jr., Florida

DB: Cam Smith, South Carolina

DB: Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

DB: Christopher Smith, Georgia

DB: Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

Second-team special teams

P: Oscar Chapman, Auburn

PK: Anders Carlson, Auburn

RS: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

AP: Devon Achane, Texas A&M

Third-team offense

QB: Will Levis, Kentucky

RB: Zach Evans, Ole Miss

RB: Kenny McIntosh, Georgia

WR: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

WR: Josh Vann, South Carolina

TE: Jaheim Bell, South Carolina

OL: Brady Latham, Arkansas

OL: Tyler Steen, Alabama

OL: Javon Foster, Missouri

*OL: Jeremy James, Ole Miss

*OL: Kendall Randolph, Alabama

C: Cooper Mays, Tennessee

Third-team defense

DL: Gervon Dexter, Florida

DL: Justin Eboigbe, Alabama

DL: Maason Smith, LSU

DL: McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

LB: Owen Pappoe, Auburn

LB: Ventrell Miller, Florida

LB: Jeremy Banks, Tennessee

DB: Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

DB: Trey Dean III, Florida

DB: Trevon Flowers, Tennessee

DB: Malachi Moore, Alabama

Third-team special teams

P: Paxton Brooks, Tennessee

PK: Harrison Mevis, Missouri

RS: JoJo Earle, Alabama

AP: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

(*) Indicates a tie