With the SEC Media Days officially in the rearview mirror, the conference's media members are voting on who they think will be this year's best players. The All-SEC teams were released on Friday as voted on by the media at the four-day event earlier this week at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.
Alabama's Bryce Young -- the reigning Heisman Trophy winner -- topped Tennessee's Hendon Hooker for First-Team All-SEC honors at quarterback. His teammate, edge rusher and Heisman candidate Will Anderson Jr., was named to the first team at linebacker as the Crimson Tide placed 10 players on the first team
In all, Alabama chimed in with the most All-SEC picks with 20, while defending national champion Georgia and SEC West upstart Texas A&M placed nine players on the three-team list.
Here's a look at the entire list of preseason All-SEC players heading into the 2022 season:
First-team offense
QB: Bryce Young, Alabama
RB: Tank Bigsby, Auburn
RB: Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
WR: Kayshon Boutte, LSU
WR: Jermaine Burton, Alabama
TE: Brock Bowers, Georgia
OL: Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama
OL: Warren McClendon, Georgia
OL: O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida
OL: Nick Broeker, Ole Miss
C: Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
First-team defense
DL: Jalen Carter, Georgia
DL: BJ Ojulari, LSU
DL: Derick Hall, Auburn
DL: Byron Young, Tennessee
LB: Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
LB: Nolan Smith, Georgia
LB: Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama
DB: Jordan Battle, Alabama
DB: Kelee Ringo, Georgia
DB: Eli Ricks, Alabama
DB: Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
First-team special teams
P: Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M
PK: Will Reichard, Alabama
RS: Kearis Jackson, Georgia
AP: Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
Second-team offense
QB: Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
RB: Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky
RB: Devon Achane, Texas A&M
WR: Cedric Tillman, Tennessee
WR: Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss
TE: Cameron Latu, Alabama
OL: Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
OL: Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky
OL: Darnell Wright, Tennessee
OL: Javion Cohen, Alabama
C: Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
Second-team defense
DL: Zacch Pickens, South Carolina
DL: D.J. Dale, Alabama
DL: Ali Gaye, LSU
DL: Colby Wooden, Auburn
LB: Bumper Pool, Arkansas
LB: Dallas Turner, Alabama
LB: Brenton Cox Jr., Florida
DB: Cam Smith, South Carolina
DB: Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
DB: Christopher Smith, Georgia
DB: Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
Second-team special teams
P: Oscar Chapman, Auburn
PK: Anders Carlson, Auburn
RS: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
AP: Devon Achane, Texas A&M
Third-team offense
QB: Will Levis, Kentucky
RB: Zach Evans, Ole Miss
RB: Kenny McIntosh, Georgia
WR: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
WR: Josh Vann, South Carolina
TE: Jaheim Bell, South Carolina
OL: Brady Latham, Arkansas
OL: Tyler Steen, Alabama
OL: Javon Foster, Missouri
*OL: Jeremy James, Ole Miss
*OL: Kendall Randolph, Alabama
C: Cooper Mays, Tennessee
Third-team defense
DL: Gervon Dexter, Florida
DL: Justin Eboigbe, Alabama
DL: Maason Smith, LSU
DL: McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M
LB: Owen Pappoe, Auburn
LB: Ventrell Miller, Florida
LB: Jeremy Banks, Tennessee
DB: Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
DB: Trey Dean III, Florida
DB: Trevon Flowers, Tennessee
DB: Malachi Moore, Alabama
Third-team special teams
P: Paxton Brooks, Tennessee
PK: Harrison Mevis, Missouri
RS: JoJo Earle, Alabama
AP: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
(*) Indicates a tie