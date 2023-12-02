Championship Week has arrived, and although No. 8 Alabama vs. No. 1 Georgia may be the first matchup to catch college football fans' attention for 4 p.m. ET on CBS, all of the Power 5 title games have College Football Playoff implications on Saturday. Even though Michigan won what felt like the Big Ten title last week with a 30-24 victory over Ohio State, the No. 2 Wolverines must get past No. 16 Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game to secure a spot in the CFP. Michigan is a 21.5-point favorite according to the latest Week 14 college football odds via SportsLine consensus on Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET.

Should you feel confident to include the Wolverines in Week 14 college football bets? Or could Iowa keep the score close enough, and maybe even pull off the upset, to spoil Michigan's season, leaving college football bettors with a huge payday in Week 14 college football bets? Before locking in any Championship Week college football picks, be sure to see the college football betting guide from legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall.

For years Vegas-based Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famed sports betting newsletter. With a background in play-by-play work and sports information while in college, Marshall joined TGS in 1981 when hired by the legendary Mort Olshan and served as executive editor for many years. He now supplies his unique and colorful brand of football and basketball analysis to SportsLine members.

An in-demand guest on numerous sports talk radio and TV shows across the country, Bruce's vast array of editorial work has been featured in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the New York Post and many other outlets. He has won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects.

Now, using his Tech Corner technique, Marshall has turned his attention to the latest college football odds for Week 14 and evaluated each matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for Championship Week

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for Week 14: He is backing No. 2 Michigan (-21.5) to cover against No. 16 Iowa in the 2023 Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Marshall also likes the Under (35) in this matchup.

Iowa is the final hurdle in Michigan's path to the CFP that began with dominance and has only grown more impressive with the team's play amid Jim Harbaugh's suspension on game days. Harbaugh will be back on the sideline on Saturday and with the emotions the Wolverines have shown with Harbaugh unable to stand with his players on game day, Marshall expects an even more focused and dominant effort from the Wolverines on Saturday night.

Michigan (12-0) has allowed 10 points or fewer in eight games this season and has the best scoring defense in the Big Ten (10.3 points per game). Iowa isn't far behind the Wolverines, allowing 12.2 ppg. Iowa thrives in a slower, low-scoring game.

The Hawkeyes have won six of their last seven games with an average of 20.6 total points scored in those contests. Michigan is certainly the toughest offense they've played during that stretch, but Iowa's ability to slow the game down should play a key role in the game going under in Marshall's eyes. But Michigan is 6-2 ATS over its last eight games, which is why Marshall likes both Michigan to cover and the Under to hit in the Big Ten Championship Game. See which other picks to make here.

How to make college football picks for Championship Week

Marshall has evaluated every other matchup and he's backing a team on a 17-7 roll against the spread. Get betting analysis for each matchup at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence, and what team on a 17-7 spread run should you back? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams to back, all from the legendary Vegas expert who has won multiple handicapping titles, and find out.

College football odds for Championship Week

See Week 14 college football picks at SportsLine.

Saturday, Dec 2

2023 MAC Championship Game: Miami (OH) vs. Toledo (-7, 44)

2023 Big 12 Championship Game: Oklahoma State vs. Texas (-15, 55;5)

2023 Mountain West Championship Game: Boise State at UNLV (+2.5, 60.5)

2023 SEC Championship Game: Georgia vs. Alabama (+5, 55.5)

2023 AAC Championship Game: SMU at Tulane (-3, 47)

2023 Sun Belt Championship Game: Appalachian State at Troy (-5, 53)

2023 ACC Championship Game: Louisville vs. Florida State (-1, 46.5)

2023 Big Ten Championship Game: Michigan vs. Iowa (+21.5, 35)