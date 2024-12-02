The ACC has issued fines to NC State, North Carolina, Virginia Tech and Virginia for violation of the conference's sportsmanship policy. NC State and North Carolina were involved in a postgame fracas over flag planting in Week 14, while Virginia and Virginia Tech were involved in a pregame confrontation ahead of their rivalry showdown.

"The unsportsmanlike behavior that was displayed is unacceptable and tarnishes the passionate on-field play between these institutions," the ACC said in a statement. "The funds from the imposed institutional fines -- which are the maximum allowed by the league's bylaws -- will be placed into the Weaver-James-Corrigan-Swofford Postgraduate Scholarship account."

The conflict between NC State and North Carolina began when Wolfpack players attempted to plant an NC State flag on North Carolina's midfield logo following NC State's 35-30 win. Multiple players involved in the altercation had to be separated by staff from both teams.

In the middle of the melee, North Carolina wide receiver J.J. Jones took NC State's flag and tossed it away.

Players from Virginia and Virginia Tech got involved in a scrum during pregame walkthroughs, before fans were even allowed into the stadium. Players were still in street clothes when the incident occurred.

College football's rivalry week was filled with similar events. Notably, the Big Ten fined Ohio State and Michigan $100,000 each after a fight broke out following Michigan's 13-10 win.