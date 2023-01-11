Former Texas A&M defensive lineman Anthony Lucas has committed to USC. Lucas, a former five-star in the Top247 rankings for the Class of 2022, will have three years of eligibility and joins the Trojans as a true sophomore.

The Arizona native is a massive defensive addition for a Trojans unit that ranked among the worst major teams in the nation. Listed at 6-foot-6 and 270 pounds, Lucas was rated the No. 1 player in the state of Arizona out of high school and posted 10 tackles and a tackle for loss in seven appearances for the Aggies.

Lucas will immediately be asked to step in to try to replace All-American Tuli Tuipulotu, who led the nation with 13.5 sacks during a sensational junior season. He will compete with a number of talented young players for snaps, including fellow five-star recruit Korey Foreman and Purdue transfer Jack Sullivan.

USC ranked No. 106 nationally in total defense and led only Colorado, Vanderbilt, Arizona and Stanford among Power Five schools in yards per play allowed. Trojans coach Lincoln Riley announced Tuesday that embattled defensive coordinator Alex Grinch will return in 2023 after the lackluster season. Adding talents like Lucas will help moving forward.

Lucas was a member of Texas A&M's historic 2022 recruiting class that ranked No. 1 all time. However, Lucas is just the latest elite member of the class to transfer. Fellow five-star recruits Chris Marshall (Ole Miss) and Denver Harris (LSU) rank among the seven member of the 30-man recruiting class to leave. Overall, 25 scholarship players from Texas A&M have entered the transfer portal after a 5-7 season, which leads the nation.