In an early-morning announcement, the Big Ten on Saturday released its complete, revised-for-a-second-time, eight-game conference-only college football schedule for the 2020 season. The Big Ten will get the latest start and play the fewest scheduled games among the Power Five conferences that have decided to suit up in fall 2020, beginning on Saturday, Oct. 24, the traditional Week 8 of the season. Special date games, such as Friday games, will be announced at a later date per a release from Ohio State.

The ACC and Big 12 began play in Week 2, while the SEC is set to kick off in the traditional Week 4 on Sept. 26.

The Big Ten Championship Game is scheduled to be played on Dec. 19, one day before the final College Football Playoff Rankings of the 2020 season are announced.

Normal Big Ten schedules consist of teams playing a nine-game conference slate. This year, Big Ten teams will play eight games plus a "champions week" on Dec. 19. That will include the Big Ten Championship Game between the first-place teams in the East and West divisions along with additional matchups from the other 12 Big Ten teams, ideally based on division finish but with an aim not to repeat regular-season games.

There will be no off weeks due to the late start. Every game announced was previously listed on the revised, 10-game schedule released in August. However, as Patrick Stevens of the Washington Post noted, cross-division games that weren't at least semi-permanent were cut. Those include:

The marquee Ohio State-Michigan game, one of the most watched in college football each season, will be played on Dec. 12 instead of its normal late November slot.

With the college football landscape shifting amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Big Ten announced that teams will undergo daily, rapid coronavirus testing.

Check out the full Big Ten schedule below.

Week 8 (Oct. 24)

Nebraska at Ohio State

Michigan at Minnesota

Penn State at Indiana

Iowa at Purdue

Illinois at Wisconsin

Rutgers at Michigan State

Maryland at Northwestern

Week 9 (Oct. 31)

Ohio State at Penn State

Michigan State at Michigan

Wisconsin at Nebraska

Northwestern at Iowa

Minnesota at Maryland

Purdue at Illinois

Indiana at Rutgers

Week 10 (Nov. 7)

Michigan State at Iowa

Maryland at Penn State

Purdue at Wisconsin

Rutgers at Ohio State

Michigan at Indiana

Minnesota at Illinois

Nebraska at Northwestern

Week 11 (Nov. 14)

Penn State at Nebraska

Wisconsin at Michigan

Ohio State at Maryland

Iowa at Minnesota

Indiana at Michigan State

Northwestern at Purdue

Illinois at Rutgers

Week 12 (Nov. 21)

Iowa at Penn State

Indiana at Ohio State

Purdue at Minnesota

Michigan at Rutgers

Wisconsin at Northwestern

Michigan State at Maryland

Illinois at Nebraska

Week 13 (Nov. 28)

Penn State at Michigan

Minnesota at Wisconsin

Nebraska at Iowa

Ohio State at Illinois

Northwestern at Michigan State

Maryland at Indiana

Rutgers at Purdue

Week 14 (Dec. 5)

Ohio State at Michigan State

Maryland at Michigan

Northwestern at Minnesota

Indiana at Wisconsin

Iowa at Illinois

Penn State at Rutgers

Nebraska at Purdue

Week 15 (Dec. 12)

Michigan at Ohio State

Wisconsin at Iowa

Michigan State at Penn State

Minnesota at Nebraska

Illinois at Northwestern

Purdue at Indiana

Rutgers at Maryland

Week 16 (Dec. 19)

Big Ten Championship Game/Champions Week