In an early-morning announcement, the Big Ten on Saturday released its complete, revised-for-a-second-time, eight-game conference-only college football schedule for the 2020 season. The Big Ten will get the latest start and play the fewest scheduled games among the Power Five conferences that have decided to suit up in fall 2020, beginning on Saturday, Oct. 24, the traditional Week 8 of the season. Special date games, such as Friday games, will be announced at a later date per a release from Ohio State.
The ACC and Big 12 began play in Week 2, while the SEC is set to kick off in the traditional Week 4 on Sept. 26.
The Big Ten Championship Game is scheduled to be played on Dec. 19, one day before the final College Football Playoff Rankings of the 2020 season are announced.
Normal Big Ten schedules consist of teams playing a nine-game conference slate. This year, Big Ten teams will play eight games plus a "champions week" on Dec. 19. That will include the Big Ten Championship Game between the first-place teams in the East and West divisions along with additional matchups from the other 12 Big Ten teams, ideally based on division finish but with an aim not to repeat regular-season games.
There will be no off weeks due to the late start. Every game announced was previously listed on the revised, 10-game schedule released in August. However, as Patrick Stevens of the Washington Post noted, cross-division games that weren't at least semi-permanent were cut. Those include:
- Iowa at Ohio State
- Nebraska at Rutgers
- Northwestern at Penn State
- Minnesota at Michigan State
- Illinois at Indiana
- Wisconsin at Maryland
- Purdue at Michigan
The marquee Ohio State-Michigan game, one of the most watched in college football each season, will be played on Dec. 12 instead of its normal late November slot.
With the college football landscape shifting amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Big Ten announced that teams will undergo daily, rapid coronavirus testing.
Check out the full Big Ten schedule below.
Week 8 (Oct. 24)
Nebraska at Ohio State
Michigan at Minnesota
Penn State at Indiana
Iowa at Purdue
Illinois at Wisconsin
Rutgers at Michigan State
Maryland at Northwestern
Week 9 (Oct. 31)
Ohio State at Penn State
Michigan State at Michigan
Wisconsin at Nebraska
Northwestern at Iowa
Minnesota at Maryland
Purdue at Illinois
Indiana at Rutgers
Week 10 (Nov. 7)
Michigan State at Iowa
Maryland at Penn State
Purdue at Wisconsin
Rutgers at Ohio State
Michigan at Indiana
Minnesota at Illinois
Nebraska at Northwestern
Week 11 (Nov. 14)
Penn State at Nebraska
Wisconsin at Michigan
Ohio State at Maryland
Iowa at Minnesota
Indiana at Michigan State
Northwestern at Purdue
Illinois at Rutgers
Week 12 (Nov. 21)
Iowa at Penn State
Indiana at Ohio State
Purdue at Minnesota
Michigan at Rutgers
Wisconsin at Northwestern
Michigan State at Maryland
Illinois at Nebraska
Week 13 (Nov. 28)
Penn State at Michigan
Minnesota at Wisconsin
Nebraska at Iowa
Ohio State at Illinois
Northwestern at Michigan State
Maryland at Indiana
Rutgers at Purdue
Week 14 (Dec. 5)
Ohio State at Michigan State
Maryland at Michigan
Northwestern at Minnesota
Indiana at Wisconsin
Iowa at Illinois
Penn State at Rutgers
Nebraska at Purdue
Week 15 (Dec. 12)
Michigan at Ohio State
Wisconsin at Iowa
Michigan State at Penn State
Minnesota at Nebraska
Illinois at Northwestern
Purdue at Indiana
Rutgers at Maryland
Week 16 (Dec. 19)
Big Ten Championship Game/Champions Week