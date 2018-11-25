College football conference championship games 2018: Schedule, dates, TV times, teams

As it does every year, the chatter about the College Football Playoff has dominated the headlines. But before that field of four can be set next Sunday, conference championship week needs to be played. While it isn't the kind note that will change the course of human history, something will happen this college football season that has never happened before. For the first time in history, each major conference will play a conference championship game.

The marquee matchup will come in the 2018 SEC Championship Game as No. 1 Alabama takes on No. 5 Georgia in a rematch of the 2018 CFP National Championship. But there are plenty of high-stakes affairs over the two-day span.

Now that we know who will play in each game, let's take a look at the complete schedule, viewing information and more. CBS Sports will have you covered on all of the important games in Week 14 with odds, picks and predictions throughout the week.

All times Eastern

Friday, Nov. 30

Conference Teams Time/TV MAC Northern Illinois vs. Buffalo 7 p.m. on ESPN2 Pac-12 Utah vs. Washington 8 p.m. on FOX

Saturday, Dec. 1

