College football conference championship games 2018: Schedule, dates, TV times, teams
A complete look at the conference championship slate set for Week 14 of the 2018 season
As it does every year, the chatter about the College Football Playoff has dominated the headlines. But before that field of four can be set next Sunday, conference championship week needs to be played. While it isn't the kind note that will change the course of human history, something will happen this college football season that has never happened before. For the first time in history, each major conference will play a conference championship game.
The marquee matchup will come in the 2018 SEC Championship Game as No. 1 Alabama takes on No. 5 Georgia in a rematch of the 2018 CFP National Championship. But there are plenty of high-stakes affairs over the two-day span.
Now that we know who will play in each game, let's take a look at the complete schedule, viewing information and more. CBS Sports will have you covered on all of the important games in Week 14 with odds, picks and predictions throughout the week.
All times Eastern
Friday, Nov. 30
|Conference
|Teams
|Time/TV
MAC
|Northern Illinois vs. Buffalo
7 p.m. on ESPN2
Pac-12
|Utah vs. Washington
8 p.m. on FOX
Check out the Pac-12 Championship Game streaming live on fuboTV (Try for free).
Saturday, Dec. 1
|Conference
|Teams
|Time/TV
Big 12
|Oklahoma vs. Texas
12 p.m. on ABC
Sun Belt
|Louisiana-Lafayette at Appalachian State
12 p.m. on ESPN
Conference USA
|Middle Tennessee at UAB
1:30 p.m. on CBSSN
AAC
|UCF vs. Memphis
3:30 p.m. on ABC
SEC
|Alabama vs. Georgia
4 p.m. on CBS
Mountain West
|Fresno State at Boise State
7:45 p.m. on ESPN
Big Ten
|Ohio State vs. Northwestern
8 p.m. on FOX
ACC
|Clemson vs. Pittsburgh
8 p.m. on ABC
Check out the Conference USA, SEC and Big Ten Championship Games streaming live on fuboTV (Try for free).
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ohio State v. Oklahoma CFP debate begins
Jerry Palm has the Buckeyes projected over the Sooners with one more week to go
-
TAMU beats LSU: Highest-scoring FBS game
The Tigers and Aggies played in the wildest game of the 2018 college football season
-
Tomorrow's Top 25: Ohio State moving up
Projecting the new AP Top 25 college football rankings after an upset-filled Week 13
-
Notre Dame beats USC, states CFP case
The Trojans took an early lead, but the Fighting Irish dominated the second half en route to...
-
Week 13: Clemson, UGA win big
The Tigers and Bulldogs have a lot of momentum as they roll into championship weekend
-
The Game follows its typical script
The Wolverines were supposed to end their skid, eliminate the Buckeyes and move on; it didn't...