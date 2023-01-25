The 2019-20 college football hiring cycle included 24 coaching changes, but circumstances both on the field and off the field have trimmed the group noticeably as some of those hires prepare for Year 4 in 2023.

As we gather to grade the three-year tenures of the coaches from this cycle, we must first note the ones who won't be included in the process. Four of the coaches were fired before Year 3 (2022), thus getting an incomplete grade. Kalen DeBoer did not make it to Year 3 at Fresno State because he was hired away by Washington to replace Jimmy Lake, who was among the coaches fired before Year 3. The tragic death of Mike Leach takes another coach off the list from this 2019-20 cycle, and four more coaches who did start the 2022 season have been fired and won't be leading their program for 2023.

So, in total, just 14 of the 24 coaches in this hiring cycle have even made it to the point of preparing for a Year 4.

While the clock has been speeding up for coaches to deliver instant results in recent years, it's worth noting that no one in this cycle was afforded a typical offseason in the first months after they were hired. The COVID-19 pandemic left the coaching hires of this cycle stuck behind a web camera trying to build relationships virtually. Preseason camps were rushed and impacted significantly by social distancing efforts, while the season itself was disjointed and limited in scope.

Still, programs demand results once a coach is a couple years into his tenure, and there are examples from this class of being able to meet and even exceed expectations. Conference championships, New Year's Six bids and double-digit win seasons have all been accomplished by this group, so let's get into the details with some grades.

Power Five Team Coach Record Analysis Grade Arkansas Sam Pittman 19-17 While the highlight is a nine-win season and top-25 finish in 2021, Pittman has yet to record a winning record in SEC play. This season, the Razorbacks started ranked in the top 20 and reached No. 10 in the country, but then lost 5 of 7 including a home loss to Liberty. Injuries were a major issue during that stretch, and the margins on some of the team's defeats in 2022 were slim -- of Arkansas' six losses, four were by three points or less -- but transfer portal exits and coaching staff turnover have ramped up the pressure on Pittman heading into Year 4. Thank goodness KJ Jefferson is back for another year. B- Baylor Dave Aranda 20-16 The improvement from 2-7 in Year 1 to winning the Big 12 in Year 2 was evidence that Aranda, here in his first-ever head coaching gig, had the chops to make it work at the Power Five level. In 2022, the team took a step back from the level of championship contention, but it was not a return to the bottom of the conference by any means. Baylor won three times on the road (Iowa State, Texas Tech and Oklahoma) and finished tied for fifth in the conference standings. If there's any grumblings about Baylor right now, it's mostly because the team finished with three straight regular season losses and dropped the bowl game to Air Force. We're not going to let recency bias influence our grade too much here. B+ Boston College Jeff Hafley 15-20 Hafley could have two bowl appearances, but both were canceled due to COVID-19. That said, I'm not sure having those bowl games played impacts the overall grade for Hafley too much; the focus for criticism lies in the team's performance against conference competition in the last two seasons. Boston College is just 4-12 in ACC play since the start of 2021 and finishied dead last in the ACC Atlantic in 2022. So as the ACC moves to a division-less world in 2023, where will Boston College end up? The Eagles avoid Clemson on the schedule for the first time since joining the ACC, but given the team's place in the conference pecking order, there are very few easy wins right now for a coach that needs a better finish in the standings. C Colorado Karl Dorrell 8-15 Sitting undefeated at the end of November 2020, albeit at 4-0, earned the Buffs a national ranking and Dorrell some attention. Dorrell was named the Pac-12 Coach of the Year and the outlook was bright, but two things happened in succession that immediately reversed all of that positive momentum. First was a 4-8 season that brought doubt to the celebration of Colorado's 2020 success. Then, an exodus to the transfer portal, and inability to pick up roster wins in the portal, contributed to a serious doubt in the direction of the program. Motivations for Deion Sanders' hire include the desire to boost the talent acquisition operation in Boulder, which is one area where the previous regime fell short. F Florida State Mike Norvell 18-16 Norvell recorded eight wins in his first two seasons combined, then caught fire with 10 wins in Year 3 and finished solo second place in the ACC Atlantic with a No. 11 ranking in the final AP Top 25 poll. He's still sub-.500 in league play overall, but the success of 2022 has set new expectations for the future. Norvell utilized the transfer portal to create instant impact for the roster in 2021 and 2022. If Florida State delivers on those raised expectations in the fall, we could see it pay off in the 2024 recruiting cycle. B Michigan St. Mel Tucker 18-14 The 11-2 season in 2021, Peach Bowl win and top-10 finish is doing a lot of work for this profile as Tucker was 2-5 in the COVID-shortened year and 5-7 this past season. He is 2-1 against Michigan, which means a little bit more considering the rivalry and Wolverines' status at the moment, but also has three losses to Ohio State by 29 points (2022), 49 points (2021) and 40 points (2020). Tucker picked up one of his most important roster additions through the transfer portal with running back Kenneth Walker III, but there's a question -- not dissimilar from the position of Mike Norvell at Florida State -- of whether reliance on the portal is a feature of the coach's first years on the job or a key piece of the long-term plan for success. Tucker's got the chops to be successful at a proud program like Michigan State, but Year 4 will be a pivot point for determining whether the success of 2021 was a breakthrough or an outlier for the Spartans. B- Ole Miss Lane Kiffin 23-13 Kiffin is 14-11 in SEC play, and only Nick Saban has more SEC wins over the last three seasons among coaches in the SEC West. There's frustration for how the 2022 season finished with five losses in the final six games. Having Kiffin linked to the Auburn coaching search throughout the losing streak didn't help, either, but he's backed up his commitment to the program with work in the winter transfer portal window that includes stockpiling the 2023 quarterback room with blue-chip talent. B+ Missouri Eli Drinkwitz 17-19 Missouri has earned three straight bowl bids and finished in the top four of the SEC East every season that Drinkwitz has served. He has also delivered enough recruiting wins, and some of the 2022 losses include strong performances against good teams. Half of the Tigers' regular season losses came to teams who went on to play in New Years' Six bowl games, including a four-point defeat to eventual national champion Georgia. It was a feisty team in 2022 and forecasts as a competitive program moving forward. C+ Rutgers Greg Schiano 12-22 Schiano holds a special place among the Rutgers community, so there will be a different perspective there that may or may not fall in line with our analysis. But in the wake of 2021, it is hard to assign a positive grade to a tenure that's included wins in just six of its 26 conference games and just finished the year on a five-game losing streak with those losses coming by an average of 30.8 points per game. Wins are going to be hard to come by at Rutgers given its current position in the Big Ten East, but competitiveness is a reasonable expectation ... and this was not a competitive team coming down the stretch in 2021. C-