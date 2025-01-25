It's never too early to look ahead to the 2025 college football season, especially since Ohio State's victory against Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff National Championship officially brought the 2024 campaign to an end this past week.

While the playoff programs winnowed down, programs around the nation were already turning their eyes towards the 2025 slate. They've addressed roster needs that they may have via the transfer portal, and with spring practice around the corner, they are in the process of going through their first strength and conditioning regimen of the year.

Even CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd couldn't wait with his first way-too-early top 25 for the 2025 season. Though it's subject to change between now and August, it does provide a good assessment of how the national landscape looks at this point on the calendar.

Though conference like the ACC and Big 12 have yet to release specific dates for their respective schedules next season, most teams at least know who they'll have to go up against. So it felt appropriate to take a look at the most important game during the 2025 season for each way-too-early top 25 team.

Game: at Ohio State (Saturday, Aug. 30)

It doesn't get much bigger than this. Texas, on the road, against the reigning national champions in a College Football Playoff semifinal rematch? What a way for the Arch Manning Era to begin. He could make himself an instant legend with a win in this situation.

Game: vs. Texas (Saturday, Nov. 15)

Texas and Georgia are set to once again battle it out at the top of the SEC. The Bulldogs went 2-0 against the Longhorns in 2024, including a big win in the SEC Championship Game. The winner in this game takes an obvious advantage in what projects to be a heated conference race.

Game: vs. Notre Dame (Sunday, Aug. 31)

Dodd is high on the Hurricanes, even though they have to replace Heisman Trophy finalist quarterback Cam Ward. Miami gets a chance to legitimize itself on the national stage and emerge as a real contender in Week 1 against a preseason top-10 opponent in Notre Dame, which is fresh off an appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

4. Ohio State

Game: at Michigan (Saturday, Nov. 29)

Ohio State coach Ryan Day largely shielded himself from further criticism by winning a national title. You don't really have to prove anything after that. But Day's Buckeyes would surely like to snap a four-game losing streak against their top rival, especially since each result in that span has kept Ohio State out of the Big Ten Championship Game.

Game: at Ohio State (Saturday, Nov. 1)

Penn State's run to the College Football Playoff semifinal deserves praise, but there's still the sense that the Nittany Lions made it that far without a truly signature win. At some point, James Franklin has to break through against the Ohio States of the world to truly ascend to a higher tier. Beating the actual Buckeyes is almost essential at this point.

6. Notre Dame

Game: at Miami (Sunday, Aug. 31)

Just as Notre Dame gives Miami the opportunity to prove that it can step up to the national stage, Miami provides Notre Dame an opportunity to prove that it isn't going anywhere after falling just short in the CFP National Championship. Miami is also the only preseason top-15 team on Notre Dame's schedule, so clearing this early hurdle really opens things up for the Fighting Irish.

Game: at Penn State (Saturday, Sept. 27)

Oregon already proved it belongs in the Big Ten by beating Ohio State, Michigan and then Penn State en route to winning the Big Ten and going 13-0 in its first year with the conference. The Nittany Lions, given all that they return, provide the most significant roadblock on Oregon's path back to the postseason in 2025.

Game: at South Carolina (Saturday, Nov. 29)

Clemson is well positioned to make it back to the ACC Championship Game. The Tigers' biggest challenge next year likely comes out of conference when they take on in-state rival South Carolina in the regular-season finale. This could also serve as a key game for either team's College Football Playoff hopes.

Game: Georgia (Saturday, Sept. 13)

Tennessee has ended significant losing skids against Florida and Alabama -- the Vols and 2-1 against each over the last two years -- under coach Josh Heupel. He has yet to beat Georgia, however, which has largely kept Tennessee from truly competing for an SEC title over the past few seasons.

Game: at Clemson (Saturday, Aug. 30)

LSU has lost five consecutive season openers, including each of its first three under coach Brian Kelly. Given how the past couple of seasons have gone -- especially considering Kelly fumbled a Heisman quarterback in Jayden Daniels and two NFL All-Rookie wide receivers in Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas in 2023 -- Kelly needs to open the 2025 campaign with a significant statement. Anything less could ratchet the criticism up to 11.

11. South Carolina

Game: vs. Alabama (Saturday, Oct. 25)

The Clemson game is also important for reasons outlined above, but South Carolina is a program on the rise under coach Shane Beamer. The best way to prove it belongs at the big boys' table is by beating the SEC's biggest dog over the past couple of decades.

Game: at Clemson

Like Oregon, SMU made quite the first impression in its new conference digs by winning 11 regular-season games and making it all the way to the ACC Championship Game. There, the Mustangs loss to Clemson and still made the College Football Playoff field by a narrow margin. They'll have the opportunity to avenge that loss, and quiet any questions about "strength of schedule" against the Tigers in 2025's regular season.

Game: at Iowa State

BYU returns breakout quarterback Jake Retzlaff and a majority of its defense that led the Big 12 in yards (308.8) and points (19.6) allowed per game. BYU is an early favorite to compete for the Big 12 title. So is Iowa State, which made it to Arlington in 2024 and capped an impressive 11-win campaign by beating Miami in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

14. Alabama

Game: at Georgia (Saturday, Sept. 27)

Alabama beat Georgia in a regular-season thriller last year before significant struggles down the stretch caused the Crimson Tide to miss out on both the SEC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff. With teams like Texas, Georgia, Tennessee and even South Carolina ahead in the rankings, winning against the Bulldogs again would show that Alabama's dynasty isn't in danger of fading under Kalen DeBoer.

Game: vs. Ohio State (Saturday, Oct. 11)

Illinois is flying under the radar as a legitimate Big Ten competitor next year. The Illini will have to prove themselves against Ohio State. The Buckeyes are the only preseason top-20 team on Illinois' schedule.

Game: at Iowa State

A Big 12 Championship Game rematch gives Arizona State and coach Kenny Dillingham the opportunity to prove that 2024's run to the College Football Playoff was not a fluke. The winner here takes a considerable advantage in the scramble for Arlington.

Game: vs. Florida (Saturday, Nov. 15)

It was late losses to schools like Florida that cost Ole Miss a shot at the College Football Playoff in 2024. Now, the Rebels have to face a considerably stronger Gators squad. This could be a playoff swing game for either team.

18. Florida

Game: vs. Tennessee (Saturday, Nov. 22)

Florida has a lot of big games on another difficult schedule, but getting what could be a top-10 Tennessee team at home late in the year is a prime opportunity. The Vols have seriously struggled in truly hostile environments under coach Josh Heupel, and it's cost them the chance to log some serious wins. By taking advantage of that, Florida could get a real résumé builder just a few weeks before the College Football Playoff committee makes its final cuts.

19. Iowa State

Game: vs. BYU

Iowa State gets the likely preseason Big 12 favorite at home. The result of this game will go a long way towards deciding who represents the conference in the Big 12 Championship Game.

Game: vs. South Carolina (Saturday, Sept. 20)

Missouri does play Alabama, which is always an important game, but the Tigers and the Gamecocks are similarly situated. Both are trying to break into the SEC's upper echelon, and both could be on the College Football Playoff bubble by the time this game rolls around. That makes victory for either side absolutely crucial.

Game: vs. Clemson

Georgia Tech has had moments of greatness under coach Brent Key, but the Yellow Jackets have yet to consistently string big wins together. That's limited their upside as an ACC competitor. Getting a chance to beat Clemson is huge for a program that's looking to make it back to the ACC Championship Game for the first time in over a decade.

Game: at Texas (Saturday, Nov. 29)

Texas A&M was close to upending Texas in 2024 before some baffling late-game decisions cost the Aggies a monumental upset against one of their historic rivals. We'll see if a year to adjust gives Texas A&M a better chance.

Game: at Penn State (Saturday, Nov. 8)

Indiana's only two losses in 2024 came against Ohio State and Notre Dame -- the two teams that competed in the College Football Playoff National Championship. The Hoosiers were criticized for going 0-2 in those contests while stacking wins against lesser teams. They can shed that narrative and prove their staying power against Penn State.

Game: vs. BYU

Texas Tech has steadily climbed early 2025 projections, thanks in large part to a big offseason highlighted by a transfer haul that currently sits third in 247Sports' Team Transfer Rankings. Texas Tech can translate that hype to the field when it faces a strong BYU team at home.

Game: at Boise State

UNLV lost coach Barry Odom and made quite the splash by replacing him with Dan Mullen, who has been linked to some major coaching vacancies in the past. With Mullen leading the way, the Rebels are hoping to climb to the Mountain West Conference's peak. They'll have to beat a Boise State team that triumphed against them twice in 2024 -- including in the Mountain West Conference Championship Game -- to get to that point.