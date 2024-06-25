SUNRISE, FLORIDA - JUNE 24: Sam Reinhart #13 of the Florida Panthers lifts the Stanley Cup after Florida's 2-1 victory against the Edmonton Oilers in Game Seven of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 24, 2024 in Sunrise, Florida. Joel Auerbach / Getty Images

In an NHL final series for the ages, the Florida Panthers clinched their first-ever Stanley Cup victory tonight. After Florida nearly pulled off a clean sweep, Edmonton came back with a vengeance forcing a Game 5, Game 6 and then tonight's Game 7. But the Panthers found their footing tonight and won it all.

The first-time Stanley Cup champions celebrated by wearing special edition championship hats and T-shirts.

Florida Panthers 2024 Stanley Cup Championship locker room hat

The Stanley Cup is heading to South Florida. After a grueling seven-game series, the Florida Panthers are Stanley Cup champions for the very first time. The team was spotted on the ice celebrating in this exact 2024 Stanley Cup Championship locker room hat.

Featuring a soft all-cotton front and breathable mesh back, the official Florida Panthers 2024 Stanley Cup Championship locker room hat is a great way to show off your Panthers pride this summer.

Pre-order yours at Fanatics for $36.

Florida Panthers 2024 Stanley Cup Championship locker room T-shirt

Panthers fans deserve to soak up the glory after a true nail-biter of a final series in which the Oilers came so close to snatching this victory away. But the Panthers held the line, earning the Stanley Cup with impenetrable defense.

Bring a piece of that Panthers history home with this official Florida Panthers 2024 Stanley Cup Championship locker room T-shirt. The Florida Panthers team logo sits beside the iconic Stanley Cup on a heather charcoal background to proudly proclaim the first-time Stanley Cup champions.

Pre-order yours now at Fanatics for $40.