Remember when two fans in Yankee Stadium grabbed the glove and bare hand of Mookie Betts during the World Series in an attempt to prevent him from catching a foul ball? This isn't quite as egregious with Angels star right fielder Mike Trout and a fan in Houston, but it's similar enough.

Trout was about to make a leaping catch on a foul ball off the bat of Astros catcher Yainer Diaz when he was on the business end of interference. The fan quickly grabbed Trout's glove and took the ball out, but also immediately seemed to regret his decision and even appeared to be trying to apologize.

Regardless of any remorseful feelings, the fan was ejected from the ballpark for the remainder of the game. Upon replay review of the interference, Trout and the Angels were given the out.

A good rule of thumb is that foul balls/home runs are fair game for fans but you cannot start grabbing at the player or any of his equipment. Even in the heat of the moment without time to think it through, that's just bad form.