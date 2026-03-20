Fantasy Baseball Draft Day Cheat Sheet: Your last-minute guide to dominating 2026 drafts
Rankings, sleepers, ADP trends, and strategies to prep for draft day in minutes
6 days until Opening Day …
I don't care what your teachers said: You can wait until the last minute to study and still ace your test. You just need the right study guide.
Enter: Today's FBT Newsletter. Scott White, Frank Stampfl, and I have spent the past five months getting ready for the 2026 season precisely so that you don't have to do all of that work yourself. It's our full-time job, after all, so why not let us do all of the hard work?
And you? All you've gotta do is click, read, and watch, and you'll be ready for your draft. Today, we've put together all of the content you need to get ready for your drafts this weekend, from our position previews and rankings to help you get to know the player pool, to reviews of the latest risers and fallers in Spring Training, and ADP reviews and draft recaps.
It's all right here. Let's get ready to draft:
Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Get to know the player pool
- Position Previews: C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP
- Position Tiers (v. 3.0): C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP
- Position Strategies: C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP
- Scott's Guys
- FBT: Players we keep drafting
Rankings and salary cap values
- Head-to-Head points
- Rotisserie (and H2H categories)
- Top 100 Prospects
- Dynasty Top 150
- Top 50 keepers based on last year's ADP
Sleepers, Breakouts, and Busts
- White: Sleepers 2.0 | Breakouts 2.0 | Busts 2.0 | Deep Sleepers
- Towers: Sleepers 2.0 | Breakouts 2.0 | Busts 2.0 | Deep Sleepers
- Stampfl: Sleepers 2.0 | Breakouts 2.0 | Busts 2.0
Latest from Spring Training
- Spring Roundup: February recap | 3/2 | 3/9
- Risers & Fallers
- Biggest spring questions: NL | AL
- Top 25 Position Battles
- What matters in spring
Mock drafts
- 12-Team: H2H points | H2H categories | Rotisserie | NFBC Online Championship
- 15-team: Rotisserie
- FBT Live Drafts: 12-team Roto |
- Salary Cap (auction): 12-team Roto | H2H points | AL-only Roto | NL-only Roto | Tout Wars H2H
ADP review
- Risers and Fallers
- FBT: Buy or sell ADP changes
- Best and worst picks in each round
- Most Overrated & Underrated
Prospect hunting
The best of the rest
- Offseason Tracker
- Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast (new episodes five days a week)
- H2H vs. Roto Specialists
- What you missed once Fantasy Football started
- Can these one-hit wonders repeat?
- What to know for every position
- Reviewing Scott White's Tout Wars team
- Worst-case scenarios for every first-rounder
- Who is this year's (fill in the blank)
- Boom-or-Bust All-Stars
- Toughest players to rank
- Fantasy Baseball Today: Gunnar Henderson among players poised for first-round status in 2027
- Rankings as a starting point
- Late-round category specialists
- Out on Spencer Strider?
- Royals stadium changes
- Bounce-back candidates