6 days until Opening Day …

I don't care what your teachers said: You can wait until the last minute to study and still ace your test. You just need the right study guide.

Enter: Today's FBT Newsletter. Scott White, Frank Stampfl, and I have spent the past five months getting ready for the 2026 season precisely so that you don't have to do all of that work yourself. It's our full-time job, after all, so why not let us do all of the hard work?

And you? All you've gotta do is click, read, and watch, and you'll be ready for your draft. Today, we've put together all of the content you need to get ready for your drafts this weekend, from our position previews and rankings to help you get to know the player pool, to reviews of the latest risers and fallers in Spring Training, and ADP reviews and draft recaps.

It's all right here. Let's get ready to draft:

Draft Day Cheat Sheet

Get to know the player pool

Rankings and salary cap values

Sleepers, Breakouts, and Busts

Latest from Spring Training

Mock drafts

ADP review

Prospect hunting

The best of the rest