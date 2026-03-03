2026 Fantasy Baseball Mock Draft: Salary cap (auction) results for Head-to-Head (H2H) points league
Shallower formats encourage more aggressive bidding
The biggest selling point for a salary cap draft, otherwise known as an auction, is that you're free to build the team of your dreams, no longer being confined by the turn order of a traditional snake draft. It's a pitch that promises too much -- particularly since, as I've written recently, the democratization of analytics has made it so everyone basically wants the same things -- but it might be the most true when the format is Head-to-Head points.
Head-to-Head points leagues are generally among the shallowest. In a standard 12-teamer, only 252 players are drafted, and of those, only 192 are started in a given week. With smaller lineups, the opportunities to differentiate yourself are few, but with an abundant waiver wire, the fallback possibilities are ample. It's the perfect scenario, then, to swing for the fences -- to spend freely knowing that you'll have plenty of opportunities to pivot later, but also wisely knowing that you have only so many lineup spots to make your case.
In the more common scoring format for auctions, which is traditional Rotisserie, I've stressed the need to make every dollar count, believing that value is the best way to distinguish yourself in a format where you can scarcely afford to miss. But in Head-to-Head points, the only disaster scenario would be to cling to your dollars when the few genuine difference-makers are coming off the board.
So that's what I've been doing as we've played out this league in recent years -- and to great success, I think. I buy as many of the impact hitters as I can -- the highest quantity of the highest quality possible -- and fill in the gaps as needed, knowing that most of those gap-fillers will be swapped out on the waiver wire over the course of the season anyway. That's basically what I did this year as well, as you can see below:
Scott White, CBS Sports
|
LINEUP
SALARY
C
Cal Raleigh, SEA
40
1B
Pete Alonso, BAL
30
2B
Ketel Marte, ARI
34
3B
Max Muncy, LAD
8
SS
Mookie Betts, LAD
25
OF
Corbin Carroll, ARI
37
OF
Jakob Marsee, MIA
2
OF
Daylen Lile, WAS
1
U
Geraldo Perdomo, ARI
20
SP
Max Fried, NYY
23
SP
Kyle Bradish, BAL
17
SP
Brandon Woodruff, MIL
10
SP
Noah Cameron, KC
2
SP
Sean Manaea, NYM
2
RP
Jeff Hoffman, TOR
3
RP
Seranthony Dominguez, CHW
1
|
BENCH
|
SP
Andrew Painter, PHI
1
SP
Kodai Senga, NYM
1
SP
Zebby Matthews, MIN
1
SS
JJ Wetherholt, STL
1
SP
Jared Jones, PIT
1
I deduced that Cal Raleigh and Ketel Marte represented two of the biggest advantages I could get at any position, so I made them a priority. I tried to do the same with Jose Ramirez, but since he ended up going for $54, I instead redistributed the savings across multiple positions, which is how I ended up with Corbin Carroll, Pete Alonso, Mookie Betts and Geraldo Perdomo -- i.e., the highest quantity of the highest quality possible. I permitted myself a little bit of cushion at starting pitcher with Max Fried and Kyle Bradish while I work out the rest of my pitching staff on the waiver wire.
It could be that some of my lower-dollar pitching bids pan out, but I know from experience that I don't need them to. The scoring format is forgiving enough for starting pitchers that going the patchwork route can work, and the volatile nature of pitching means that a certain number of breakouts are sure to emerge off the waiver wire as well. To a certain extent, the same holds true for the outfield, mostly because this league requires each team to start only three, so while I do think Jakob Marsee and Daylen Lile are well suited for this format, I trust I can pivot off them if things don't pan out.
I say this, though, as someone who aggressively plays the waiver wire and is comfortable working in the margins at starting pitcher. Not everyone is that way, and in a league that allows for more diversity of thought when drafting, I thought it would be fun to compare what everyone did. I'll go through the other 11 teams alphabetically, offering a quick comment for each.
Brant Chesser, Baseball HQ
|
LINEUP
SALARY
C
Drake Baldwin, ATL
5
1B
Bryce Harper, PHI
28
3B
Alex Bregman, CHC
20
SS
Jeremy Pena, HOU
9
OF
Juan Soto, NYM
56
OF
Brent Rooker, ATH
29
OF
Jackson Merrill, SD
21
OF
Taylor Ward, BAL
2
U
Willy Adames, SF
8
SP
Eury Perez, MIA
15
SP
Nick Pivetta, SD
13
SP
Ryan Pepiot, TB
13
SP
Nathan Eovaldi, TEX
8
SP
Luis Castillo, SEA
8
RP
Devin Williams, NYM
8
RP
Abner Uribe, MIL
1
|
BENCH
|
SP
Shane Baz, BAL
4
SP
Jack Flaherty, DET
4
2B
Jorge Polanco, NYM
3
SP
Michael Burrows, HOU
3
SP
Quinn Priester, MIL
2
Brant did a little of everything, going all out for Juan Soto, who's about as impactful of a hitter as you could get in this format, paying face value for players like Brent Rooker and Jackson Merrill, and also bargain hunting, namely by biding his time at catcher and shortstop. Head-to-Head leagues, with their smaller lineups, requires teams to start only one of each, and there are way more than enough deserving options to go around at those positions. Drake Baldwin and Jeremy Pena won't be the last bargains you see there.
Nick Fox, NBC Sports
|
LINEUP
SALARY
C
Will Smith, LAD
9
1B
Matt Olson, ATL
23
2B
Brice Turang, MIL
21
3B
Austin Riley, ATL
20
SS
Jacob Wilson, ATH
5
OF
Julio Rodriguez, SEA
39
OF
Pete Crow-Armstrong, CHC
25
OF
Steven Kwan, CLE
6
U
Daulton Varsho, TOR
4
SP
Cristopher Sanchez, PHI
27
SP
Nolan McLean, NYM
15
SP
Trey Yesavage, TOR
10
SP
Shota Imanaga, CHC
7
SP
Spencer Strider, ATL
7
RP
Andres Munoz, SEA
12
RP
David Bednar, NYY
11
|
BENCH
|
3B
Ernie Clement, TOR
8
3B
Kazuma Okamoto, TOR
5
RP
Griffin Jax, TB
3
SP
Grayson Rodriguez, LAA
2
SP
Mitch Keller, PIT
1
Nick also capitalized on the bargains found at catcher and shortstop and got a nice price on Matt Olson even though he was the last available at a loaded first base tier. Nick probably devoted more than he should to relief pitcher in the format where they're most expendable, and also made some curious choices for his bench, tripling down on third basemen when he already landed one of the best in Riley. I suspect he'll end up shedding some of the excess as his pitching needs develop in-season.
Jeremy Heist, Pitcher List
|
LINEUP
SALARY
C
Shea Langeliers, ATH
11
1B
Vinnie Pasquantino, KC
18
2B
Xavier Edwards, MIA
1
3B
Matt Chapman, SF
5
SS
Gunnar Henderson, BAL
35
OF
Aaron Judge, NYY
56
OF
Randy Arozarena, SEA
12
OF
Riley Greene, DET
9
U
Kyle Schwarber, PHI
36
SP
Jacob deGrom, TEX
19
SP
Dylan Cease, TOR
18
SP
Jesus Luzardo, PHI
18
SP
Nick Lodolo, CIN
11
SP
Bryce Miller, SEA
2
RP
Ryan Helsley, BAL
3
RP
Ryan Walker, SF
1
|
BENCH
|
SP
Tyler Mahle, SF
1
3B
Jordan Westburg, BAL
1
SP
Brayan Bello, BOS
1
RP
Joey Cantillo, CLE
1
1B
Jonathan Aranda, TB
1
The defending champion took a similar, though maybe less aggressive, approach to me, devoting nearly 50 percent of his budget to three of the most impactful hitters he could get. He made a bigger investment in pitching and is strong 1-4, but his lack of depth there will likely require him to be aggressive on the waiver wire as well.
Nathan Judah, Express & Star
|
LINEUP
SALARY
C
Ben Rice, NYY
20
1B
Freddie Freeman, LAD
29
2B
Brandon Lowe, PIT
6
3B
Royce Lewis, MIN
1
SS
Francisco Lindor, NYM
30
OF
Jackson Chourio, MIL
33
OF
Ian Happ, CHC
5
OF
Teoscar Hernandez, LAD
4
U
Shohei Ohtani, LAD
56
SP
Chase Burns, CIN
14
SP
Cameron Schlittler, NYY
10
SP
Michael King, SD
10
SP
Joe Musgrove, SD
8
SP
Emmet Sheehan, LAD
8
RP
Raisel Iglesias, ATL
7
RP
Kenley Jansen, DET
2
|
BENCH
|
SP
Tanner Bibee, CLE
5
SP
Parker Messick, CLE
4
OF
Lawrence Butler, ATH
3
SP
Shane Bieber, TOR
2
SP
Roki Sasaki, LAD
1
A former champion himself, Nathan also took a studs-and-duds approach with regard to hitting, making the biggest splash with Ohtani. He lurked quietly for the middle portion of the draft, which gave him extra funds to prioritize his preferred lower-dollar targets, like Brandon Lowe and Ian Happ. His pitching staff offers intriguing upside in a large enough quantity for him to be reasonably optimistic about it, but there are few sure things there.
Greg Lathrop, Triple Crown Fantasy Baseball
|
LINEUP
SALARY
C
Salvador Perez, KC
5
1B
Michael Busch, CHC
5
2B
Marcus Semien, NYM
4
3B
Jose Ramirez, CLE
54
SS
Trevor Story, BOS
2
OF
Wyatt Langford, TEX
25
OF
Brandon Nimmo, TEX
10
OF
Mike Trout, LAA
6
U
Yordan Alvarez, HOU
39
SP
Tarik Skubal, DET
44
SP
Logan Webb, SF
26
SP
Sonny Gray, BOS
8
SP
Matthew Boyd, CHC
6
SP
Aaron Nola, PHI
5
RP
Daniel Palencia, CHC
6
RP
Pete Fairbanks, MIA
3
|
BENCH
|
SP
Gerrit Cole, NYY
5
SP
Ryan Weathers, NYY
2
SP
Drew Rasmussen, TB
2
C
Yainer Diaz, HOU
2
RP
Reid Detmers, LAA
1
Greg has won the Memorial Magazine League four times in the past seven years and is a brilliant Rotisserie player, but this league is Head-to-Head points. He beat me out for Jose Ramirez, who may well be worth the splurge, but got a little carried away in the bidding for Yordan Alvarez, who went for $3 more than Kyle Schwarber. Trevor Story at $2 is, on paper, the single biggest bargain of the draft but also serves as a prime example for why thrift is less important than impact in a league with so few lineup spots to fill. If the shortstop you're starting is worse than most everyone else's, who cares how cheap he was?
Jeremy Latzke, Razzball
|
LINEUP
SALARY
C
Carter Jensen, KC
3
1B
Nick Kurtz, ATH
31
2B
Ozzie Albies, ATL
9
3B
Maikel Garcia, KC
20
SS
Bobby Witt, KC
43
OF
Seiya Suzuki, CHC
15
OF
Jurickson Profar, ATL
8
OF
Bryan Reynolds, PIT
7
U
Gleyber Torres, DET
7
SP
Framber Valdez, DET
24
SP
Freddy Peralta, NYM
18
SP
Kevin Gausman, TOR
14
SP
Kris Bubic, KC
12
SP
Trevor Rogers, BAL
11
RP
Cade Smith, CLE
16
RP
Emilio Pagan, CIN
3
|
BENCH
|
SP
Ryne Nelson, ARI
7
RP
Braxton Ashcraft, PIT
4
SP
Zac Gallen, ARI
3
3B
Addison Barger, TOR
2
SP
Bailey Ober, MIN
1
Jeremy made a bigger investment in pitching than most, even sparing a few extra dollars to have better options on his bench. He was economical on the hitting side, apart from Bobby Witt, but was careful to target either promising bounce-back candidates like Ozzie Albies and Bryan Reynolds or format specialists like Jurickson Profar and Gleyber Torres.
Chris Mitchell, FantasyData
|
LINEUP
SALARY
C
Hunter Goodman, COL
18
1B
Rafael Devers, SF
30
2B
Ceddanne Rafaela, BOS
2
3B
Junior Caminero, TB
37
SS
Ellly De La Cruz, CIN
34
OF
Roman Anthony, BOS
22
OF
Oneil Cruz, PIT
3
OF
Jo Adell, LAA
3
U
Eugenio Suarez, CIN
16
SP
Garrett Crochet, BOS
40
SP
Jacob Misiorowski, MIL
12
SP
MacKenzie Gore, TEX
6
SP
Cade Horton, CHC
5
SP
Jacob Lopez, ATH
2
RP
Mason Miller, SD
18
RP
Nick Martinez, TB
3
|
BENCH
|
OF
Luis Robert, NYM
5
SP
Grant Holmes, ATL
1
SP
Reynaldo Lopez, ATL
1
SP
Jack Leiter, TEX
1
RP
Jose Urquidy, PIT
1
There's real downside risk for this team, on both the hitting and pitching ends, but if Oneil Cruz, Jacob Misiorowski and MacKenzie gore deliver on their higher-end outcomes, it looks a lot stronger. There's a case for embracing volatility in a league as shallow as this, showing proper appreciation for everything the waiver wire has to offer, but I'm just not in love with many of the gambles Chris decided to take.
Jeff Nix, former champ of CBS NL-only Analysts' League
|
LINEUP
SALARY
C
Gabriel Moreno, ARI
1
1B
Sal Stewart, CIN
3
2B
Nico Hoerner, CHC
14
3B
Manny Machado, SD
29
SS
Trea Turner, PHI
29
OF
Ronald Acuna, ATL
50
OF
Tyler Soderstrom, ATH
12
OF
Andy Pages, LAD
1
U
Corey Seager, TEX
19
SP
Logan Gilbert, SEA
29
SP
Bryan Woo, SEA
27
SP
Blake Snell, LAD
10
SP
Ranger Suarez, BOS
9
SP
Tatsuya Imai, HOU
5
RP
Josh Hader, HOU
4
RP
Dennis Santana, PIT
2
|
BENCH
|
U
Ivan Herrera, STL
8
SP
Andrew Abbott, CIN
5
OF
Jac Caglianone, KC
1
OF
Sal Frelick, MIL
1
RP
Riley O'Brien, STL
1
The pitching staff has about as much upside as any in the league, and Jeff was careful not to spend a fortune on relievers, which I like. He secured a genuine stud in Ronald Acuna and made a point to invest in weaker positions like third and second base. He also managed to secure the upside of players like Sal Stewart and Jac Caglianone without breaking the bank for them. Overall, I like it.
Phil Ponebshek, Patton & Company
|
LINEUP
SALARY
C
William Contreras, MIL
18
1B
Vladimir Guerrero, TOR
37
2B
Jose Altuve, HOU
17
3B
Alec Bohm, PHI
2
SS
Zachary Neto, LAA
15
OF
Cody Bellinger, NYY
26
OF
Byron Buxton, MIN
19
OF
Jarren Duran, BOS
18
U
Brendan Donovan, SEA
4
SP
Chris Sale, ATL
27
SP
Hunter Brown, HOU
26
SP
Hunter Greene, CIN
23
SP
Zack Wheeler, PHI
7
SP
Robbie Ray, SF
5
RP
Trevor Megill, MIL
2
RP
Carlos Estevez, KC
2
|
BENCH
|
SP
Shane Smith, CHW
3
OF
Dylan Crews, WAS
2
SP
Jameson Taillon, CHC
1
1B
Munetaka Murakami, CHW
1
SS
Carlos Correa, HOU
1
Though it's been a few years, Phil has won multiple championships in this league and is always competitive. And whew, his roster looks strong on paper. He took more of a spread-the-love approach, which is sort of the opposite of what I'm recommending, but he still secured plenty of impact, particularly on the pitching side. I'm not handing him the championship or anything -- his roster has some injury risk and a couple obvious weak points -- but I like that for as careful as he was, he didn't reserve excess dollars for spots that don't really matter, like relief pitcher and the bench.
Chris Towers, CBS Sport
|
LINEUP
SALARY
C
Adley Rutschman, BAL
3
1B
Yandy Diaz, TB
12
2B
Luke Keaschall, MIN
10
3B
Noelvi Marte, CIN
4
SS
C.J. Abrams, WAS
10
OF
Kyle Tucker, LAD
44
OF
James Wood, WAS
23
OF
George Springer, TOR
17
U
Christian Yelich, MIL
10
SP
Paul Skenes, PIT
39
SP
Joe Ryan, MIN
15
SP
Sandy Alcantara, MIA
13
SP
Tyler Glasnow, LAD
11
SP
Gavin Williams, CLE
11
RP
Jhoan Duran, PHI
12
RP
Cody Ponce, TOR
3
|
BENCH
|
SP
Bubba Chandler, PIT
9
SP
Carlos Rodon, NYY
5
SP
Edward Cabrera, CHC
3
SP
Merrill Kelly, ARI
3
2B
Jackson Holliday, BAL
1
Chris was probably the best at zeroing in on the best value buys, with a $10 C.J. Abrams, a $10 Christian Yelich and a $3 Adley Rutschman standing out in particular. But are they actual difference-makers in a league as shallow as this one? They're good, yes, but are they setting his team apart? I think his starting pitcher depth will go further to doing that. I'll add that Chris was very excited about this team, practically cartwheeling out of the room after making his final pick.
Kayla Walz, former Podcast League participant
|
LINEUP
SALARY
C
Agustin Ramirez, MIA
8
1B
Josh Naylor, SEA
20
2B
Jazz Chisholm, NYY
36
3B
Isaac Paredes, HOU
4
SS
Bo Bichette, NYM
19
OF
Fernando Tatis, SD
38
OF
Kyle Stowers, MIA
9
OF
Michael Harris, ATL
3
U
Konnor Griffin, PIT
7
SP
Yoshinobu Yamamoto, LAD
29
SP
Cole Ragans, KC
26
SP
George Kirby, SEA
20
SP
Shane McClanahan, TB
4
SP
Connelly Early, BOS
1
RP
Edwin Diaz, LAD
15
RP
Aroldis Chapman, BOS
9
|
BENCH
|
OF
Ramon Laureano, SD
2
SP
Mick Abel, MIN
1
SS
Dansby Swanson, CHC
1
SP
Robby Snelling, MIA
1
SP
Logan Henderson, MIL
1
The most dramatic thing Kayla did was bid $7 on Konnor Griffin early, which stands out all the more given the obvious bargain picks that came later at shortstop, but it's a reasonable gamble to take in the name of upside.The hitting side of her lineup is strong enough, and her top three starting pitchers might be the best in the league. I just wish she had devoted some of the $24 she spent on relievers to padding out the rest of her pitching staff instead.
So yeah, I like some of these rosters more than others, as I'm sure you do as well, but the bigger takeaway is that they're all workable in a league as shallow as this one, even for as off-the-rails as the bidding was. If the most appealing part of an auction to you is the ability to chart your own course, this format offers the most flexibility to do so.
POSITION BY POSITION
|
CATCHER
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Cal Raleigh, SEA
40
Ben Rice, NYY
20
William Contreras, MIL
18
Hunter Goodman, COL
18
Shea Langeliers, ATH
11
Will Smith, LAD
9
Agustin Ramirez, MIA
8
Drake Baldwin, ATL
5
Salvador Perez, KC
5
Carter Jensen, KC
3
Adley Rutschman, BAL
3
Yainer Diaz, HOU
2
Gabriel Moreno, ARI
1
FIRST BASE
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Vladimir Guerrero, TOR
37
Nick Kurtz, ATH
31
Rafael Devers, SF
30
Pete Alonso, BAL
30
Freddie Freeman, LAD
29
Bryce Harper, PHI
28
Matt Olson, ATL
23
Josh Naylor, SEA
20
Vinnie Pasquantino, KC
18
Yandy Diaz, TB
12
Tyler Soderstrom, ATH
12
Michael Busch, CHC
5
Sal Stewart, CIN
3
Munetaka Murakami, CHW
1
Jonathan Aranda, TB
1
SECOND BASE
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Jazz Chisholm, NYY
36
Ketel Marte, ARI
34
Brice Turang, MIL
21
Jose Altuve, HOU
17
Nico Hoerner, CHC
14
Luke Keaschall, MIN
10
Ozzie Albies, ATL
9
Gleyber Torres, DET
7
Brandon Lowe, PIT
6
Brendan Donovan, SEA
4
Marcus Semien, NYM
4
Jorge Polanco, NYM
3
Ceddanne Rafaela, BOS
2
Jackson Holliday, BAL
1
Xavier Edwards, MIA
1
THIRD BASE
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Jose Ramirez, CLE
54
Junior Caminero, TB
37
Manny Machado, SD
29
Alex Bregman, CHC
20
Maikel Garcia, KC
20
Austin Riley, ATL
20
Eugenio Suarez, CIN
16
Max Muncy, LAD
8
Ernie Clement, TOR
8
Matt Chapman, SF
5
Kazuma Okamoto, TOR
5
Noelvi Marte, CIN
4
Isaac Paredes, HOU
4
Addison Barger, TOR
2
Alec Bohm, PHI
2
Royce Lewis, MIN
1
Jordan Westburg, BAL
1
SHORTSTOP
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Bobby Witt, KC
43
Gunnar Henderson, BAL
35
Ellly De La Cruz, CIN
34
Francisco Lindor, NYM
30
Trea Turner, PHI
29
Mookie Betts, LAD
25
Geraldo Perdomo, ARI
20
Corey Seager, TEX
19
Bo Bichette, NYM
19
Zachary Neto, LAA
15
C.J. Abrams, WAS
10
Jeremy Pena, HOU
9
Willy Adames, SF
8
Konnor Griffin, PIT
7
Jacob Wilson, ATH
5
Trevor Story, BOS
2
Carlos Correa, HOU
1
Dansby Swanson, CHC
1
JJ Wetherholt, STL
1
OUTFIELD
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Aaron Judge, NYY
56
Juan Soto, NYM
56
Ronald Acuna, ATL
50
Kyle Tucker, LAD
44
Julio Rodriguez, SEA
39
Fernando Tatis, SD
38
Corbin Carroll, ARI
37
Jackson Chourio, MIL
33
Brent Rooker, ATH
29
Cody Bellinger, NYY
26
Pete Crow-Armstrong, CHC
25
Wyatt Langford, TEX
25
James Wood, WAS
23
Roman Anthony, BOS
22
Jackson Merrill, SD
21
Byron Buxton, MIN
19
Jarren Duran, BOS
18
George Springer, TOR
17
Seiya Suzuki, CHC
15
Randy Arozarena, SEA
12
Brandon Nimmo, TEX
10
Riley Greene, DET
9
Kyle Stowers, MIA
9
Jurickson Profar, ATL
8
Bryan Reynolds, PIT
7
Steven Kwan, CLE
6
Mike Trout, LAA
6
Luis Robert, NYM
5
Ian Happ, CHC
5
Daulton Varsho, TOR
4
Teoscar Hernandez, LAD
4
Oneil Cruz, PIT
3
Jo Adell, LAA
3
Lawrence Butler, ATH
3
Michael Harris, ATL
3
Ramon Laureano, SD
2
Jakob Marsee, MIA
2
Taylor Ward, BAL
2
Dylan Crews, WAS
2
Andy Pages, LAD
1
Sal Frelick, MIL
1
Jac Caglianone, KC
1
Daylen Lile, WAS
1
DESIGNATED HITTER
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Shohei Ohtani, LAD
56
Yordan Alvarez, HOU
39
Kyle Schwarber, PHI
36
Christian Yelich, MIL
10
Ivan Herrera, STL
8
STARTING PITCHER
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Tarik Skubal, DET
44
Garrett Crochet, BOS
40
Paul Skenes, PIT
39
Yoshinobu Yamamoto, LAD
29
Logan Gilbert, SEA
29
Bryan Woo, SEA
27
Chris Sale, ATL
27
Cristopher Sanchez, PHI
27
Hunter Brown, HOU
26
Logan Webb, SF
26
Cole Ragans, KC
26
Framber Valdez, DET
24
Max Fried, NYY
23
Hunter Greene, CIN
23
George Kirby, SEA
20
Jacob deGrom, TEX
19
Freddy Peralta, NYM
18
Jesus Luzardo, PHI
18
Dylan Cease, TOR
18
Kyle Bradish, BAL
17
Eury Perez, MIA
15
Nolan McLean, NYM
15
Joe Ryan, MIN
15
Chase Burns, CIN
14
Kevin Gausman, TOR
14
Ryan Pepiot, TB
13
Nick Pivetta, SD
13
Sandy Alcantara, MIA
13
Jacob Misiorowski, MIL
12
Kris Bubic, KC
12
Tyler Glasnow, LAD
11
Trevor Rogers, BAL
11
Gavin Williams, CLE
11
Nick Lodolo, CIN
11
Blake Snell, LAD
10
Brandon Woodruff, MIL
10
Trey Yesavage, TOR
10
Michael King, SD
10
Cameron Schlittler, NYY
10
Bubba Chandler, PIT
9
Ranger Suarez, BOS
9
Luis Castillo, SEA
8
Nathan Eovaldi, TEX
8
Emmet Sheehan, LAD
8
Sonny Gray, BOS
8
Joe Musgrove, SD
8
Spencer Strider, ATL
7
Zack Wheeler, PHI
7
Shota Imanaga, CHC
7
MacKenzie Gore, TEX
6
Matthew Boyd, CHC
6
Gerrit Cole, NYY
5
Robbie Ray, SF
5
Cade Horton, CHC
5
Carlos Rodon, NYY
5
Tatsuya Imai, HOU
5
Andrew Abbott, CIN
5
Aaron Nola, PHI
5
Tanner Bibee, CLE
5
Shane Baz, BAL
4
Shane McClanahan, TB
4
Jack Flaherty, DET
4
Parker Messick, CLE
4
Zac Gallen, ARI
3
Merrill Kelly, ARI
3
Edward Cabrera, CHC
3
Shane Smith, CHW
3
Michael Burrows, HOU
3
Grayson Rodriguez, LAA
2
Ryan Weathers, NYY
2
Quinn Priester, MIL
2
Drew Rasmussen, TB
2
Noah Cameron, KC
2
Shane Bieber, TOR
2
Sean Manaea, NYM
2
Jacob Lopez, ATH
2
Bryce Miller, SEA
2
Mitch Keller, PIT
1
Roki Sasaki, LAD
1
Jack Leiter, TEX
1
Andrew Painter, PHI
1
Connelly Early, BOS
1
Tyler Mahle, SF
1
Jameson Taillon, CHC
1
Reynaldo Lopez, ATL
1
Bailey Ober, MIN
1
Mick Abel, MIN
1
Kodai Senga, NYM
1
Robby Snelling, MIA
1
Grant Holmes, ATL
1
Zebby Matthews, MIN
1
Logan Henderson, MIL
1
Brayan Bello, BOS
1
Jared Jones, PIT
1
RELIEF PITCHER
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Mason Miller, SD
18
Cade Smith, CLE
16
Edwin Diaz, LAD
15
Andres Munoz, SEA
12
Jhoan Duran, PHI
12
David Bednar, NYY
11
Aroldis Chapman, BOS
9
Devin Williams, NYM
8
Raisel Iglesias, ATL
7
Ryne Nelson, ARI
7
Daniel Palencia, CHC
6
Josh Hader, HOU
4
Braxton Ashcraft, PIT
4
Griffin Jax, TB
3
Cody Ponce, TOR
3
Pete Fairbanks, MIA
3
Emilio Pagan, CIN
3
Ryan Helsley, BAL
3
Nick Martinez, TB
3
Jeff Hoffman, TOR
3
Trevor Megill, MIL
2
Carlos Estevez, KC
2
Kenley Jansen, DET
2
Dennis Santana, PIT
2
Jose Urquidy, PIT
1
Abner Uribe, MIL
1
Seranthony Dominguez, CHW
1
Reid Detmers, LAA
1
Ryan Walker, SF
1
Riley O'Brien, STL
1
Joey Cantillo, CLE
1