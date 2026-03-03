The biggest selling point for a salary cap draft, otherwise known as an auction, is that you're free to build the team of your dreams, no longer being confined by the turn order of a traditional snake draft. It's a pitch that promises too much -- particularly since, as I've written recently, the democratization of analytics has made it so everyone basically wants the same things -- but it might be the most true when the format is Head-to-Head points.

Head-to-Head points leagues are generally among the shallowest. In a standard 12-teamer, only 252 players are drafted, and of those, only 192 are started in a given week. With smaller lineups, the opportunities to differentiate yourself are few, but with an abundant waiver wire, the fallback possibilities are ample. It's the perfect scenario, then, to swing for the fences -- to spend freely knowing that you'll have plenty of opportunities to pivot later, but also wisely knowing that you have only so many lineup spots to make your case.

In the more common scoring format for auctions, which is traditional Rotisserie, I've stressed the need to make every dollar count, believing that value is the best way to distinguish yourself in a format where you can scarcely afford to miss. But in Head-to-Head points, the only disaster scenario would be to cling to your dollars when the few genuine difference-makers are coming off the board.

So that's what I've been doing as we've played out this league in recent years -- and to great success, I think. I buy as many of the impact hitters as I can -- the highest quantity of the highest quality possible -- and fill in the gaps as needed, knowing that most of those gap-fillers will be swapped out on the waiver wire over the course of the season anyway. That's basically what I did this year as well, as you can see below:

LINEUP SALARY C Cal Raleigh, SEA 40 1B Pete Alonso, BAL 30 2B Ketel Marte, ARI 34 3B Max Muncy, LAD 8 SS Mookie Betts, LAD 25 OF Corbin Carroll, ARI 37 OF Jakob Marsee, MIA 2 OF Daylen Lile, WAS 1 U Geraldo Perdomo, ARI 20 SP Max Fried, NYY 23 SP Kyle Bradish, BAL 17 SP Brandon Woodruff, MIL 10 SP Noah Cameron, KC 2 SP Sean Manaea, NYM 2 RP Jeff Hoffman, TOR 3 RP Seranthony Dominguez, CHW 1

SP Andrew Painter, PHI 1 SP Kodai Senga, NYM 1 SP Zebby Matthews, MIN 1 SS JJ Wetherholt, STL 1 SP Jared Jones, PIT 1

I deduced that Cal Raleigh and Ketel Marte represented two of the biggest advantages I could get at any position, so I made them a priority. I tried to do the same with Jose Ramirez, but since he ended up going for $54, I instead redistributed the savings across multiple positions, which is how I ended up with Corbin Carroll, Pete Alonso, Mookie Betts and Geraldo Perdomo -- i.e., the highest quantity of the highest quality possible. I permitted myself a little bit of cushion at starting pitcher with Max Fried and Kyle Bradish while I work out the rest of my pitching staff on the waiver wire.

It could be that some of my lower-dollar pitching bids pan out, but I know from experience that I don't need them to. The scoring format is forgiving enough for starting pitchers that going the patchwork route can work, and the volatile nature of pitching means that a certain number of breakouts are sure to emerge off the waiver wire as well. To a certain extent, the same holds true for the outfield, mostly because this league requires each team to start only three, so while I do think Jakob Marsee and Daylen Lile are well suited for this format, I trust I can pivot off them if things don't pan out.

I say this, though, as someone who aggressively plays the waiver wire and is comfortable working in the margins at starting pitcher. Not everyone is that way, and in a league that allows for more diversity of thought when drafting, I thought it would be fun to compare what everyone did. I'll go through the other 11 teams alphabetically, offering a quick comment for each.

LINEUP SALARY C Drake Baldwin, ATL 5 1B Bryce Harper, PHI 28 3B Alex Bregman, CHC 20 SS Jeremy Pena, HOU 9 OF Juan Soto, NYM 56 OF Brent Rooker, ATH 29 OF Jackson Merrill, SD 21 OF Taylor Ward, BAL 2 U Willy Adames, SF 8 SP Eury Perez, MIA 15 SP Nick Pivetta, SD 13 SP Ryan Pepiot, TB 13 SP Nathan Eovaldi, TEX 8 SP Luis Castillo, SEA 8 RP Devin Williams, NYM 8 RP Abner Uribe, MIL 1

SP Shane Baz, BAL 4 SP Jack Flaherty, DET 4 2B Jorge Polanco, NYM 3 SP Michael Burrows, HOU 3 SP Quinn Priester, MIL 2

Brant did a little of everything, going all out for Juan Soto, who's about as impactful of a hitter as you could get in this format, paying face value for players like Brent Rooker and Jackson Merrill, and also bargain hunting, namely by biding his time at catcher and shortstop. Head-to-Head leagues, with their smaller lineups, requires teams to start only one of each, and there are way more than enough deserving options to go around at those positions. Drake Baldwin and Jeremy Pena won't be the last bargains you see there.

LINEUP SALARY C Will Smith, LAD 9 1B Matt Olson, ATL 23 2B Brice Turang, MIL 21 3B Austin Riley, ATL 20 SS Jacob Wilson, ATH 5 OF Julio Rodriguez, SEA 39 OF Pete Crow-Armstrong, CHC 25 OF Steven Kwan, CLE 6 U Daulton Varsho, TOR 4 SP Cristopher Sanchez, PHI 27 SP Nolan McLean, NYM 15 SP Trey Yesavage, TOR 10 SP Shota Imanaga, CHC 7 SP Spencer Strider, ATL 7 RP Andres Munoz, SEA 12 RP David Bednar, NYY 11

3B Ernie Clement, TOR 8 3B Kazuma Okamoto, TOR 5 RP Griffin Jax, TB 3 SP Grayson Rodriguez, LAA 2 SP Mitch Keller, PIT 1

Nick also capitalized on the bargains found at catcher and shortstop and got a nice price on Matt Olson even though he was the last available at a loaded first base tier. Nick probably devoted more than he should to relief pitcher in the format where they're most expendable, and also made some curious choices for his bench, tripling down on third basemen when he already landed one of the best in Riley. I suspect he'll end up shedding some of the excess as his pitching needs develop in-season.

LINEUP SALARY C Shea Langeliers, ATH 11 1B Vinnie Pasquantino, KC 18 2B Xavier Edwards, MIA 1 3B Matt Chapman, SF 5 SS Gunnar Henderson, BAL 35 OF Aaron Judge, NYY 56 OF Randy Arozarena, SEA 12 OF Riley Greene, DET 9 U Kyle Schwarber, PHI 36 SP Jacob deGrom, TEX 19 SP Dylan Cease, TOR 18 SP Jesus Luzardo, PHI 18 SP Nick Lodolo, CIN 11 SP Bryce Miller, SEA 2 RP Ryan Helsley, BAL 3 RP Ryan Walker, SF 1

SP Tyler Mahle, SF 1 3B Jordan Westburg, BAL 1 SP Brayan Bello, BOS 1 RP Joey Cantillo, CLE 1 1B Jonathan Aranda, TB 1

The defending champion took a similar, though maybe less aggressive, approach to me, devoting nearly 50 percent of his budget to three of the most impactful hitters he could get. He made a bigger investment in pitching and is strong 1-4, but his lack of depth there will likely require him to be aggressive on the waiver wire as well.

LINEUP SALARY C Ben Rice, NYY 20 1B Freddie Freeman, LAD 29 2B Brandon Lowe, PIT 6 3B Royce Lewis, MIN 1 SS Francisco Lindor, NYM 30 OF Jackson Chourio, MIL 33 OF Ian Happ, CHC 5 OF Teoscar Hernandez, LAD 4 U Shohei Ohtani, LAD 56 SP Chase Burns, CIN 14 SP Cameron Schlittler, NYY 10 SP Michael King, SD 10 SP Joe Musgrove, SD 8 SP Emmet Sheehan, LAD 8 RP Raisel Iglesias, ATL 7 RP Kenley Jansen, DET 2

SP Tanner Bibee, CLE 5 SP Parker Messick, CLE 4 OF Lawrence Butler, ATH 3 SP Shane Bieber, TOR 2 SP Roki Sasaki, LAD 1

A former champion himself, Nathan also took a studs-and-duds approach with regard to hitting, making the biggest splash with Ohtani. He lurked quietly for the middle portion of the draft, which gave him extra funds to prioritize his preferred lower-dollar targets, like Brandon Lowe and Ian Happ. His pitching staff offers intriguing upside in a large enough quantity for him to be reasonably optimistic about it, but there are few sure things there.

LINEUP SALARY C Salvador Perez, KC 5 1B Michael Busch, CHC 5 2B Marcus Semien, NYM 4 3B Jose Ramirez, CLE 54 SS Trevor Story, BOS 2 OF Wyatt Langford, TEX 25 OF Brandon Nimmo, TEX 10 OF Mike Trout, LAA 6 U Yordan Alvarez, HOU 39 SP Tarik Skubal, DET 44 SP Logan Webb, SF 26 SP Sonny Gray, BOS 8 SP Matthew Boyd, CHC 6 SP Aaron Nola, PHI 5 RP Daniel Palencia, CHC 6 RP Pete Fairbanks, MIA 3

SP Gerrit Cole, NYY 5 SP Ryan Weathers, NYY 2 SP Drew Rasmussen, TB 2 C Yainer Diaz, HOU 2 RP Reid Detmers, LAA 1

Greg has won the Memorial Magazine League four times in the past seven years and is a brilliant Rotisserie player, but this league is Head-to-Head points. He beat me out for Jose Ramirez, who may well be worth the splurge, but got a little carried away in the bidding for Yordan Alvarez, who went for $3 more than Kyle Schwarber. Trevor Story at $2 is, on paper, the single biggest bargain of the draft but also serves as a prime example for why thrift is less important than impact in a league with so few lineup spots to fill. If the shortstop you're starting is worse than most everyone else's, who cares how cheap he was?

LINEUP SALARY C Carter Jensen, KC 3 1B Nick Kurtz, ATH 31 2B Ozzie Albies, ATL 9 3B Maikel Garcia, KC 20 SS Bobby Witt, KC 43 OF Seiya Suzuki, CHC 15 OF Jurickson Profar, ATL 8 OF Bryan Reynolds, PIT 7 U Gleyber Torres, DET 7 SP Framber Valdez, DET 24 SP Freddy Peralta, NYM 18 SP Kevin Gausman, TOR 14 SP Kris Bubic, KC 12 SP Trevor Rogers, BAL 11 RP Cade Smith, CLE 16 RP Emilio Pagan, CIN 3

SP Ryne Nelson, ARI 7 RP Braxton Ashcraft, PIT 4 SP Zac Gallen, ARI 3 3B Addison Barger, TOR 2 SP Bailey Ober, MIN 1

Jeremy made a bigger investment in pitching than most, even sparing a few extra dollars to have better options on his bench. He was economical on the hitting side, apart from Bobby Witt, but was careful to target either promising bounce-back candidates like Ozzie Albies and Bryan Reynolds or format specialists like Jurickson Profar and Gleyber Torres.

LINEUP SALARY C Hunter Goodman, COL 18 1B Rafael Devers, SF 30 2B Ceddanne Rafaela, BOS 2 3B Junior Caminero, TB 37 SS Ellly De La Cruz, CIN 34 OF Roman Anthony, BOS 22 OF Oneil Cruz, PIT 3 OF Jo Adell, LAA 3 U Eugenio Suarez, CIN 16 SP Garrett Crochet, BOS 40 SP Jacob Misiorowski, MIL 12 SP MacKenzie Gore, TEX 6 SP Cade Horton, CHC 5 SP Jacob Lopez, ATH 2 RP Mason Miller, SD 18 RP Nick Martinez, TB 3

OF Luis Robert, NYM 5 SP Grant Holmes, ATL 1 SP Reynaldo Lopez, ATL 1 SP Jack Leiter, TEX 1 RP Jose Urquidy, PIT 1

There's real downside risk for this team, on both the hitting and pitching ends, but if Oneil Cruz, Jacob Misiorowski and MacKenzie gore deliver on their higher-end outcomes, it looks a lot stronger. There's a case for embracing volatility in a league as shallow as this, showing proper appreciation for everything the waiver wire has to offer, but I'm just not in love with many of the gambles Chris decided to take.

LINEUP SALARY C Gabriel Moreno, ARI 1 1B Sal Stewart, CIN 3 2B Nico Hoerner, CHC 14 3B Manny Machado, SD 29 SS Trea Turner, PHI 29 OF Ronald Acuna, ATL 50 OF Tyler Soderstrom, ATH 12 OF Andy Pages, LAD 1 U Corey Seager, TEX 19 SP Logan Gilbert, SEA 29 SP Bryan Woo, SEA 27 SP Blake Snell, LAD 10 SP Ranger Suarez, BOS 9 SP Tatsuya Imai, HOU 5 RP Josh Hader, HOU 4 RP Dennis Santana, PIT 2

U Ivan Herrera, STL 8 SP Andrew Abbott, CIN 5 OF Jac Caglianone, KC 1 OF Sal Frelick, MIL 1 RP Riley O'Brien, STL 1

The pitching staff has about as much upside as any in the league, and Jeff was careful not to spend a fortune on relievers, which I like. He secured a genuine stud in Ronald Acuna and made a point to invest in weaker positions like third and second base. He also managed to secure the upside of players like Sal Stewart and Jac Caglianone without breaking the bank for them. Overall, I like it.

LINEUP SALARY C William Contreras, MIL 18 1B Vladimir Guerrero, TOR 37 2B Jose Altuve, HOU 17 3B Alec Bohm, PHI 2 SS Zachary Neto, LAA 15 OF Cody Bellinger, NYY 26 OF Byron Buxton, MIN 19 OF Jarren Duran, BOS 18 U Brendan Donovan, SEA 4 SP Chris Sale, ATL 27 SP Hunter Brown, HOU 26 SP Hunter Greene, CIN 23 SP Zack Wheeler, PHI 7 SP Robbie Ray, SF 5 RP Trevor Megill, MIL 2 RP Carlos Estevez, KC 2

SP Shane Smith, CHW 3 OF Dylan Crews, WAS 2 SP Jameson Taillon, CHC 1 1B Munetaka Murakami, CHW 1 SS Carlos Correa, HOU 1

Though it's been a few years, Phil has won multiple championships in this league and is always competitive. And whew, his roster looks strong on paper. He took more of a spread-the-love approach, which is sort of the opposite of what I'm recommending, but he still secured plenty of impact, particularly on the pitching side. I'm not handing him the championship or anything -- his roster has some injury risk and a couple obvious weak points -- but I like that for as careful as he was, he didn't reserve excess dollars for spots that don't really matter, like relief pitcher and the bench.

LINEUP SALARY C Adley Rutschman, BAL 3 1B Yandy Diaz, TB 12 2B Luke Keaschall, MIN 10 3B Noelvi Marte, CIN 4 SS C.J. Abrams, WAS 10 OF Kyle Tucker, LAD 44 OF James Wood, WAS 23 OF George Springer, TOR 17 U Christian Yelich, MIL 10 SP Paul Skenes, PIT 39 SP Joe Ryan, MIN 15 SP Sandy Alcantara, MIA 13 SP Tyler Glasnow, LAD 11 SP Gavin Williams, CLE 11 RP Jhoan Duran, PHI 12 RP Cody Ponce, TOR 3

SP Bubba Chandler, PIT 9 SP Carlos Rodon, NYY 5 SP Edward Cabrera, CHC 3 SP Merrill Kelly, ARI 3 2B Jackson Holliday, BAL 1

Chris was probably the best at zeroing in on the best value buys, with a $10 C.J. Abrams, a $10 Christian Yelich and a $3 Adley Rutschman standing out in particular. But are they actual difference-makers in a league as shallow as this one? They're good, yes, but are they setting his team apart? I think his starting pitcher depth will go further to doing that. I'll add that Chris was very excited about this team, practically cartwheeling out of the room after making his final pick.

LINEUP SALARY C Agustin Ramirez, MIA 8 1B Josh Naylor, SEA 20 2B Jazz Chisholm, NYY 36 3B Isaac Paredes, HOU 4 SS Bo Bichette, NYM 19 OF Fernando Tatis, SD 38 OF Kyle Stowers, MIA 9 OF Michael Harris, ATL 3 U Konnor Griffin, PIT 7 SP Yoshinobu Yamamoto, LAD 29 SP Cole Ragans, KC 26 SP George Kirby, SEA 20 SP Shane McClanahan, TB 4 SP Connelly Early, BOS 1 RP Edwin Diaz, LAD 15 RP Aroldis Chapman, BOS 9

OF Ramon Laureano, SD 2 SP Mick Abel, MIN 1 SS Dansby Swanson, CHC 1 SP Robby Snelling, MIA 1 SP Logan Henderson, MIL 1

The most dramatic thing Kayla did was bid $7 on Konnor Griffin early, which stands out all the more given the obvious bargain picks that came later at shortstop, but it's a reasonable gamble to take in the name of upside.The hitting side of her lineup is strong enough, and her top three starting pitchers might be the best in the league. I just wish she had devoted some of the $24 she spent on relievers to padding out the rest of her pitching staff instead.

So yeah, I like some of these rosters more than others, as I'm sure you do as well, but the bigger takeaway is that they're all workable in a league as shallow as this one, even for as off-the-rails as the bidding was. If the most appealing part of an auction to you is the ability to chart your own course, this format offers the most flexibility to do so.