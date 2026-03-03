jose-ramirez.jpg

The biggest selling point for a salary cap draft, otherwise known as an auction, is that you're free to build the team of your dreams, no longer being confined by the turn order of a traditional snake draft. It's a pitch that promises too much -- particularly since, as I've written recently, the democratization of analytics has made it so everyone basically wants the same things -- but it might be the most true when the format is Head-to-Head points.

Head-to-Head points leagues are generally among the shallowest. In a standard 12-teamer, only 252 players are drafted, and of those, only 192 are started in a given week. With smaller lineups, the opportunities to differentiate yourself are few, but with an abundant waiver wire, the fallback possibilities are ample. It's the perfect scenario, then, to swing for the fences -- to spend freely knowing that you'll have plenty of opportunities to pivot later, but also wisely knowing that you have only so many lineup spots to make your case.

In the more common scoring format for auctions, which is traditional Rotisserie, I've stressed the need to make every dollar count, believing that value is the best way to distinguish yourself in a format where you can scarcely afford to miss. But in Head-to-Head points, the only disaster scenario would be to cling to your dollars when the few genuine difference-makers are coming off the board.

So that's what I've been doing as we've played out this league in recent years -- and to great success, I think. I buy as many of the impact hitters as I can -- the highest quantity of the highest quality possible -- and fill in the gaps as needed, knowing that most of those gap-fillers will be swapped out on the waiver wire over the course of the season anyway. That's basically what I did this year as well, as you can see below:

Scott White, CBS Sports 

@CBSScottWhite

 

LINEUP

SALARY

C

Cal Raleigh, SEA

40

1B

Pete Alonso, BAL

30

2B

Ketel Marte, ARI

34

3B

Max Muncy, LAD

8

SS

Mookie Betts, LAD

25

OF

Corbin Carroll, ARI

37

OF

Jakob Marsee, MIA

2

OF

Daylen Lile, WAS

1

U

Geraldo Perdomo, ARI

20

SP

Max Fried, NYY

23

SP

Kyle Bradish, BAL

17

SP

Brandon Woodruff, MIL

10

SP

Noah Cameron, KC

2

SP

Sean Manaea, NYM

2

RP

Jeff Hoffman, TOR

3

RP

Seranthony Dominguez, CHW

1

 

BENCH

 

SP

Andrew Painter, PHI

1

SP

Kodai Senga, NYM

1

SP

Zebby Matthews, MIN

1

SS

JJ Wetherholt, STL

1

SP

Jared Jones, PIT

1

I deduced that Cal Raleigh and Ketel Marte represented two of the biggest advantages I could get at any position, so I made them a priority. I tried to do the same with Jose Ramirez, but since he ended up going for $54, I instead redistributed the savings across multiple positions, which is how I ended up with Corbin Carroll, Pete Alonso, Mookie Betts and Geraldo Perdomo -- i.e., the highest quantity of the highest quality possible. I permitted myself a little bit of cushion at starting pitcher with Max Fried and Kyle Bradish while I work out the rest of my pitching staff on the waiver wire.

It could be that some of my lower-dollar pitching bids pan out, but I know from experience that I don't need them to. The scoring format is forgiving enough for starting pitchers that going the patchwork route can work, and the volatile nature of pitching means that a certain number of breakouts are sure to emerge off the waiver wire as well. To a certain extent, the same holds true for the outfield, mostly because this league requires each team to start only three, so while I do think Jakob Marsee and Daylen Lile are well suited for this format, I trust I can pivot off them if things don't pan out.

I say this, though, as someone who aggressively plays the waiver wire and is comfortable working in the margins at starting pitcher. Not everyone is that way, and in a league that allows for more diversity of thought when drafting, I thought it would be fun to compare what everyone did. I'll go through the other 11 teams alphabetically, offering a quick comment for each.

Brant Chesser, Baseball HQ 

@BrantChesser

 

LINEUP

SALARY

C

Drake Baldwin, ATL

5

1B

Bryce Harper, PHI

28

3B

Alex Bregman, CHC

20

SS

Jeremy Pena, HOU

9

OF

Juan Soto, NYM

56

OF

Brent Rooker, ATH

29

OF

Jackson Merrill, SD

21

OF

Taylor Ward, BAL

2

U

Willy Adames, SF

8

SP

Eury Perez, MIA

15

SP

Nick Pivetta, SD

13

SP

Ryan Pepiot, TB

13

SP

Nathan Eovaldi, TEX

8

SP

Luis Castillo, SEA

8

RP

Devin Williams, NYM

8

RP

Abner Uribe, MIL

1

 

BENCH

 

SP

Shane Baz, BAL

4

SP

Jack Flaherty, DET

4

2B

Jorge Polanco, NYM

3

SP

Michael Burrows, HOU

3

SP

Quinn Priester, MIL

2

Brant did a little of everything, going all out for Juan Soto, who's about as impactful of a hitter as you could get in this format, paying face value for players like Brent Rooker and Jackson Merrill, and also bargain hunting, namely by biding his time at catcher and shortstop. Head-to-Head leagues, with their smaller lineups, requires teams to start only one of each, and there are way more than enough deserving options to go around at those positions. Drake Baldwin and Jeremy Pena won't be the last bargains you see there.

Nick Fox, NBC Sports

@CT_FOX

 

LINEUP

SALARY

C

Will Smith, LAD

9

1B

Matt Olson, ATL

23

2B

Brice Turang, MIL

21

3B

Austin Riley, ATL

20

SS

Jacob Wilson, ATH

5

OF

Julio Rodriguez, SEA

39

OF

Pete Crow-Armstrong, CHC

25

OF

Steven Kwan, CLE

6

U

Daulton Varsho, TOR

4

SP

Cristopher Sanchez, PHI

27

SP

Nolan McLean, NYM

15

SP

Trey Yesavage, TOR

10

SP

Shota Imanaga, CHC

7

SP

Spencer Strider, ATL

7

RP

Andres Munoz, SEA

12

RP

David Bednar, NYY

11

 

BENCH

 

3B

Ernie Clement, TOR

8

3B

Kazuma Okamoto, TOR

5

RP

Griffin Jax, TB

3

SP

Grayson Rodriguez, LAA

2

SP

Mitch Keller, PIT

1

Nick also capitalized on the bargains found at catcher and shortstop and got a nice price on Matt Olson even though he was the last available at a loaded first base tier. Nick probably devoted more than he should to relief pitcher in the format where they're most expendable, and also made some curious choices for his bench, tripling down on third basemen when he already landed one of the best in Riley. I suspect he'll end up shedding some of the excess as his pitching needs develop in-season.

Jeremy Heist, Pitcher List

@heistjm

 

LINEUP

SALARY

C

Shea Langeliers, ATH

11

1B

Vinnie Pasquantino, KC

18

2B

Xavier Edwards, MIA

1

3B

Matt Chapman, SF

5

SS

Gunnar Henderson, BAL

35

OF

Aaron Judge, NYY

56

OF

Randy Arozarena, SEA

12

OF

Riley Greene, DET

9

U

Kyle Schwarber, PHI

36

SP

Jacob deGrom, TEX

19

SP

Dylan Cease, TOR

18

SP

Jesus Luzardo, PHI

18

SP

Nick Lodolo, CIN

11

SP

Bryce Miller, SEA

2

RP

Ryan Helsley, BAL

3

RP

Ryan Walker, SF

1

 

BENCH

 

SP

Tyler Mahle, SF

1

3B

Jordan Westburg, BAL

1

SP

Brayan Bello, BOS

1

RP

Joey Cantillo, CLE

1

1B

Jonathan Aranda, TB

1

The defending champion took a similar, though maybe less aggressive, approach to me, devoting nearly 50 percent of his budget to three of the most impactful hitters he could get. He made a bigger investment in pitching and is strong 1-4, but his lack of depth there will likely require him to be aggressive on the waiver wire as well.

Nathan Judah, Express & Star

@NathanJudah   

 

LINEUP

SALARY

C

Ben Rice, NYY

20

1B

Freddie Freeman, LAD

29

2B

Brandon Lowe, PIT

6

3B

Royce Lewis, MIN

1

SS

Francisco Lindor, NYM

30

OF

Jackson Chourio, MIL

33

OF

Ian Happ, CHC

5

OF

Teoscar Hernandez, LAD

4

U

Shohei Ohtani, LAD

56

SP

Chase Burns, CIN

14

SP

Cameron Schlittler, NYY

10

SP

Michael King, SD

10

SP

Joe Musgrove, SD

8

SP

Emmet Sheehan, LAD

8

RP

Raisel Iglesias, ATL

7

RP

Kenley Jansen, DET

2

 

BENCH

 

SP

Tanner Bibee, CLE

5

SP

Parker Messick, CLE

4

OF

Lawrence Butler, ATH

3

SP

Shane Bieber, TOR

2

SP

Roki Sasaki, LAD

1

A former champion himself, Nathan also took a studs-and-duds approach with regard to hitting, making the biggest splash with Ohtani. He lurked quietly for the middle portion of the draft, which gave him extra funds to prioritize his preferred lower-dollar targets, like Brandon Lowe and Ian Happ. His pitching staff offers intriguing upside in a large enough quantity for him to be reasonably optimistic about it, but there are few sure things there.

Greg Lathrop, Triple Crown Fantasy Baseball

@roto_Greg

 

LINEUP

SALARY

C

Salvador Perez, KC

5

1B

Michael Busch, CHC

5

2B

Marcus Semien, NYM

4

3B

Jose Ramirez, CLE

54

SS

Trevor Story, BOS

2

OF

Wyatt Langford, TEX

25

OF

Brandon Nimmo, TEX

10

OF

Mike Trout, LAA

6

U

Yordan Alvarez, HOU

39

SP

Tarik Skubal, DET

44

SP

Logan Webb, SF

26

SP

Sonny Gray, BOS

8

SP

Matthew Boyd, CHC

6

SP

Aaron Nola, PHI

5

RP

Daniel Palencia, CHC

6

RP

Pete Fairbanks, MIA

3

 

BENCH

 

SP

Gerrit Cole, NYY

5

SP

Ryan Weathers, NYY

2

SP

Drew Rasmussen, TB

2

C

Yainer Diaz, HOU

2

RP

Reid Detmers, LAA

1

Greg has won the Memorial Magazine League four times in the past seven years and is a brilliant Rotisserie player, but this league is Head-to-Head points. He beat me out for Jose Ramirez, who may well be worth the splurge, but got a little carried away in the bidding for Yordan Alvarez, who went for $3 more than Kyle Schwarber. Trevor Story at $2 is, on paper, the single biggest bargain of the draft but also serves as a prime example for why thrift is less important than impact in a league with so few lineup spots to fill. If the shortstop you're starting is worse than most everyone else's, who cares how cheap he was?

Jeremy Latzke, Razzball

@jeremylatzke

 

LINEUP

SALARY

C

Carter Jensen, KC

3

1B

Nick Kurtz, ATH

31

2B

Ozzie Albies, ATL

9

3B

Maikel Garcia, KC

20

SS

Bobby Witt, KC

43

OF

Seiya Suzuki, CHC

15

OF

Jurickson Profar, ATL

8

OF

Bryan Reynolds, PIT

7

U

Gleyber Torres, DET

7

SP

Framber Valdez, DET

24

SP

Freddy Peralta, NYM

18

SP

Kevin Gausman, TOR

14

SP

Kris Bubic, KC

12

SP

Trevor Rogers, BAL

11

RP

Cade Smith, CLE

16

RP

Emilio Pagan, CIN

3

 

BENCH

 

SP

Ryne Nelson, ARI

7

RP

Braxton Ashcraft, PIT

4

SP

Zac Gallen, ARI

3

3B

Addison Barger, TOR

2

SP

Bailey Ober, MIN

1

Jeremy made a bigger investment in pitching than most, even sparing a few extra dollars to have better options on his bench. He was economical on the hitting side, apart from Bobby Witt, but was careful to target either promising bounce-back candidates like Ozzie Albies and Bryan Reynolds or format specialists like Jurickson Profar  and Gleyber Torres.

Chris Mitchell, FantasyData

@CJMitch73

 

LINEUP

SALARY

C

Hunter Goodman, COL

18

1B

Rafael Devers, SF

30

2B

Ceddanne Rafaela, BOS

2

3B

Junior Caminero, TB

37

SS

Ellly De La Cruz, CIN

34

OF

Roman Anthony, BOS

22

OF

Oneil Cruz, PIT

3

OF

Jo Adell, LAA

3

U

Eugenio Suarez, CIN

16

SP

Garrett Crochet, BOS

40

SP

Jacob Misiorowski, MIL

12

SP

MacKenzie Gore, TEX

6

SP

Cade Horton, CHC

5

SP

Jacob Lopez, ATH

2

RP

Mason Miller, SD

18

RP

Nick Martinez, TB

3

 

BENCH

 

OF

Luis Robert, NYM

5

SP

Grant Holmes, ATL

1

SP

Reynaldo Lopez, ATL

1

SP

Jack Leiter, TEX

1

RP

Jose Urquidy, PIT

1

There's real downside risk for this team, on both the hitting and pitching ends, but if Oneil Cruz, Jacob Misiorowski and MacKenzie gore deliver on their higher-end outcomes, it looks a lot stronger. There's a case for embracing volatility in a league as shallow as this, showing proper appreciation for everything the waiver wire has to offer, but I'm just not in love with many of the gambles Chris decided to take.

Jeff Nix, former champ of CBS NL-only Analysts' League

 

LINEUP

SALARY

C

Gabriel Moreno, ARI

1

1B

Sal Stewart, CIN

3

2B

Nico Hoerner, CHC

14

3B

Manny Machado, SD

29

SS

Trea Turner, PHI

29

OF

Ronald Acuna, ATL

50

OF

Tyler Soderstrom, ATH

12

OF

Andy Pages, LAD

1

U

Corey Seager, TEX

19

SP

Logan Gilbert, SEA

29

SP

Bryan Woo, SEA

27

SP

Blake Snell, LAD

10

SP

Ranger Suarez, BOS

9

SP

Tatsuya Imai, HOU

5

RP

Josh Hader, HOU

4

RP

Dennis Santana, PIT

2

 

BENCH

 

U

Ivan Herrera, STL

8

SP

Andrew Abbott, CIN

5

OF

Jac Caglianone, KC

1

OF

Sal Frelick, MIL

1

RP

Riley O'Brien, STL

1

The pitching staff has about as much upside as any in the league, and Jeff was careful not to spend a fortune on relievers, which I like. He secured a genuine stud in Ronald Acuna and made a point to invest in weaker positions like third and second base. He also managed to secure the upside of players like Sal Stewart and Jac Caglianone without breaking the bank for them. Overall, I like it.

Phil Ponebshek, Patton & Company

 

LINEUP

SALARY

C

William Contreras, MIL

18

1B

Vladimir Guerrero, TOR

37

2B

Jose Altuve, HOU

17

3B

Alec Bohm, PHI

2

SS

Zachary Neto, LAA

15

OF

Cody Bellinger, NYY

26

OF

Byron Buxton, MIN

19

OF

Jarren Duran, BOS

18

U

Brendan Donovan, SEA

4

SP

Chris Sale, ATL

27

SP

Hunter Brown, HOU

26

SP

Hunter Greene, CIN

23

SP

Zack Wheeler, PHI

7

SP

Robbie Ray, SF

5

RP

Trevor Megill, MIL

2

RP

Carlos Estevez, KC

2

 

BENCH

 

SP

Shane Smith, CHW

3

OF

Dylan Crews, WAS

2

SP

Jameson Taillon, CHC

1

1B

Munetaka Murakami, CHW

1

SS

Carlos Correa, HOU

1

Though it's been a few years, Phil has won multiple championships in this league and is always competitive. And whew, his roster looks strong on paper. He took more of a spread-the-love approach, which is sort of the opposite of what I'm recommending, but he still secured plenty of impact, particularly on the pitching side. I'm not handing him the championship or anything -- his roster has some injury risk and a couple obvious weak points -- but I like that for as careful as he was, he didn't reserve excess dollars for spots that don't really matter, like relief pitcher and the bench.

Chris Towers, CBS Sport

@CTowersCBS

 

LINEUP

SALARY

C

Adley Rutschman, BAL

3

1B

Yandy Diaz, TB

12

2B

Luke Keaschall, MIN

10

3B

Noelvi Marte, CIN

4

SS

C.J. Abrams, WAS

10

OF

Kyle Tucker, LAD

44

OF

James Wood, WAS

23

OF

George Springer, TOR

17

U

Christian Yelich, MIL

10

SP

Paul Skenes, PIT

39

SP

Joe Ryan, MIN

15

SP

Sandy Alcantara, MIA

13

SP

Tyler Glasnow, LAD

11

SP

Gavin Williams, CLE

11

RP

Jhoan Duran, PHI

12

RP

Cody Ponce, TOR

3

 

BENCH

 

SP

Bubba Chandler, PIT

9

SP

Carlos Rodon, NYY

5

SP

Edward Cabrera, CHC

3

SP

Merrill Kelly, ARI

3

2B

Jackson Holliday, BAL

1

Chris was probably the best at zeroing in on the best value buys, with a $10 C.J. Abrams, a $10 Christian Yelich and a $3 Adley Rutschman standing out in particular. But are they actual difference-makers in a league as shallow as this one? They're good, yes, but are they setting his team apart? I think his starting pitcher depth will go further to doing that. I'll add that Chris was very excited about this team, practically cartwheeling out of the room after making his final pick.

Kayla Walz, former Podcast League participant 

 

LINEUP

SALARY

C

Agustin Ramirez, MIA

8

1B

Josh Naylor, SEA

20

2B

Jazz Chisholm, NYY

36

3B

Isaac Paredes, HOU

4

SS

Bo Bichette, NYM

19

OF

Fernando Tatis, SD

38

OF

Kyle Stowers, MIA

9

OF

Michael Harris, ATL

3

U

Konnor Griffin, PIT

7

SP

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, LAD

29

SP

Cole Ragans, KC

26

SP

George Kirby, SEA

20

SP

Shane McClanahan, TB

4

SP

Connelly Early, BOS

1

RP

Edwin Diaz, LAD

15

RP

Aroldis Chapman, BOS

9

 

BENCH

 

OF

Ramon Laureano, SD

2

SP

Mick Abel, MIN

1

SS

Dansby Swanson, CHC

1

SP

Robby Snelling, MIA

1

SP

Logan Henderson, MIL

1

The most dramatic thing Kayla did was bid $7 on Konnor Griffin early, which stands out all the more given the obvious bargain picks that came later at shortstop, but it's a reasonable gamble to take in the name of upside.The hitting side of her lineup is strong enough, and her top three starting pitchers might be the best in the league. I just wish she had devoted some of the $24 she spent on relievers to padding out the rest of her pitching staff instead.

So yeah, I like some of these rosters more than others, as I'm sure you do as well, but the bigger takeaway is that they're all workable in a league as shallow as this one, even for as off-the-rails as the bidding was. If the most appealing part of an auction to you is the ability to chart your own course, this format offers the most flexibility to do so.

POSITION BY POSITION

 

CATCHER

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Cal Raleigh, SEA

40

Ben Rice, NYY

20

William Contreras, MIL

18

Hunter Goodman, COL

18

Shea Langeliers, ATH

11

Will Smith, LAD

9

Agustin Ramirez, MIA

8

Drake Baldwin, ATL

5

Salvador Perez, KC

5

Carter Jensen, KC

3

Adley Rutschman, BAL

3

Yainer Diaz, HOU

2

Gabriel Moreno, ARI

1

FIRST BASE

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Vladimir Guerrero, TOR

37

Nick Kurtz, ATH

31

Rafael Devers, SF

30

Pete Alonso, BAL

30

Freddie Freeman, LAD

29

Bryce Harper, PHI

28

Matt Olson, ATL

23

Josh Naylor, SEA

20

Vinnie Pasquantino, KC

18

Yandy Diaz, TB

12

Tyler Soderstrom, ATH

12

Michael Busch, CHC

5

Sal Stewart, CIN

3

Munetaka Murakami, CHW

1

Jonathan Aranda, TB

1

SECOND BASE

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Jazz Chisholm, NYY

36

Ketel Marte, ARI

34

Brice Turang, MIL

21

Jose Altuve, HOU

17

Nico Hoerner, CHC

14

Luke Keaschall, MIN

10

Ozzie Albies, ATL

9

Gleyber Torres, DET

7

Brandon Lowe, PIT

6

Brendan Donovan, SEA

4

Marcus Semien, NYM

4

Jorge Polanco, NYM

3

Ceddanne Rafaela, BOS

2

Jackson Holliday, BAL

1

Xavier Edwards, MIA

1

THIRD BASE

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Jose Ramirez, CLE

54

Junior Caminero, TB

37

Manny Machado, SD

29

Alex Bregman, CHC

20

Maikel Garcia, KC

20

Austin Riley, ATL

20

Eugenio Suarez, CIN

16

Max Muncy, LAD

8

Ernie Clement, TOR

8

Matt Chapman, SF

5

Kazuma Okamoto, TOR

5

Noelvi Marte, CIN

4

Isaac Paredes, HOU

4

Addison Barger, TOR

2

Alec Bohm, PHI

2

Royce Lewis, MIN

1

Jordan Westburg, BAL

1

SHORTSTOP

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Bobby Witt, KC

43

Gunnar Henderson, BAL

35

Ellly De La Cruz, CIN

34

Francisco Lindor, NYM

30

Trea Turner, PHI

29

Mookie Betts, LAD

25

Geraldo Perdomo, ARI

20

Corey Seager, TEX

19

Bo Bichette, NYM

19

Zachary Neto, LAA

15

C.J. Abrams, WAS

10

Jeremy Pena, HOU

9

Willy Adames, SF

8

Konnor Griffin, PIT

7

Jacob Wilson, ATH

5

Trevor Story, BOS

2

Carlos Correa, HOU

1

Dansby Swanson, CHC

1

JJ Wetherholt, STL

1

OUTFIELD

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Aaron Judge, NYY

56

Juan Soto, NYM

56

Ronald Acuna, ATL

50

Kyle Tucker, LAD

44

Julio Rodriguez, SEA

39

Fernando Tatis, SD

38

Corbin Carroll, ARI

37

Jackson Chourio, MIL

33

Brent Rooker, ATH

29

Cody Bellinger, NYY

26

Pete Crow-Armstrong, CHC

25

Wyatt Langford, TEX

25

James Wood, WAS

23

Roman Anthony, BOS

22

Jackson Merrill, SD

21

Byron Buxton, MIN

19

Jarren Duran, BOS

18

George Springer, TOR

17

Seiya Suzuki, CHC

15

Randy Arozarena, SEA

12

Brandon Nimmo, TEX

10

Riley Greene, DET

9

Kyle Stowers, MIA

9

Jurickson Profar, ATL

8

Bryan Reynolds, PIT

7

Steven Kwan, CLE

6

Mike Trout, LAA

6

Luis Robert, NYM

5

Ian Happ, CHC

5

Daulton Varsho, TOR

4

Teoscar Hernandez, LAD

4

Oneil Cruz, PIT

3

Jo Adell, LAA

3

Lawrence Butler, ATH

3

Michael Harris, ATL

3

Ramon Laureano, SD

2

Jakob Marsee, MIA

2

Taylor Ward, BAL

2

Dylan Crews, WAS

2

Andy Pages, LAD

1

Sal Frelick, MIL

1

Jac Caglianone, KC

1

Daylen Lile, WAS

1

DESIGNATED HITTER

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Shohei Ohtani, LAD

56

Yordan Alvarez, HOU

39

Kyle Schwarber, PHI

36

Christian Yelich, MIL

10

Ivan Herrera, STL

8

STARTING PITCHER

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Tarik Skubal, DET

44

Garrett Crochet, BOS

40

Paul Skenes, PIT

39

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, LAD

29

Logan Gilbert, SEA

29

Bryan Woo, SEA

27

Chris Sale, ATL

27

Cristopher Sanchez, PHI

27

Hunter Brown, HOU

26

Logan Webb, SF

26

Cole Ragans, KC

26

Framber Valdez, DET

24

Max Fried, NYY

23

Hunter Greene, CIN

23

George Kirby, SEA

20

Jacob deGrom, TEX

19

Freddy Peralta, NYM

18

Jesus Luzardo, PHI

18

Dylan Cease, TOR

18

Kyle Bradish, BAL

17

Eury Perez, MIA

15

Nolan McLean, NYM

15

Joe Ryan, MIN

15

Chase Burns, CIN

14

Kevin Gausman, TOR

14

Ryan Pepiot, TB

13

Nick Pivetta, SD

13

Sandy Alcantara, MIA

13

Jacob Misiorowski, MIL

12

Kris Bubic, KC

12

Tyler Glasnow, LAD

11

Trevor Rogers, BAL

11

Gavin Williams, CLE

11

Nick Lodolo, CIN

11

Blake Snell, LAD

10

Brandon Woodruff, MIL

10

Trey Yesavage, TOR

10

Michael King, SD

10

Cameron Schlittler, NYY

10

Bubba Chandler, PIT

9

Ranger Suarez, BOS

9

Luis Castillo, SEA

8

Nathan Eovaldi, TEX

8

Emmet Sheehan, LAD

8

Sonny Gray, BOS

8

Joe Musgrove, SD

8

Spencer Strider, ATL

7

Zack Wheeler, PHI

7

Shota Imanaga, CHC

7

MacKenzie Gore, TEX

6

Matthew Boyd, CHC

6

Gerrit Cole, NYY

5

Robbie Ray, SF

5

Cade Horton, CHC

5

Carlos Rodon, NYY

5

Tatsuya Imai, HOU

5

Andrew Abbott, CIN

5

Aaron Nola, PHI

5

Tanner Bibee, CLE

5

Shane Baz, BAL

4

Shane McClanahan, TB

4

Jack Flaherty, DET

4

Parker Messick, CLE

4

Zac Gallen, ARI

3

Merrill Kelly, ARI

3

Edward Cabrera, CHC

3

Shane Smith, CHW

3

Michael Burrows, HOU

3

Grayson Rodriguez, LAA

2

Ryan Weathers, NYY

2

Quinn Priester, MIL

2

Drew Rasmussen, TB

2

Noah Cameron, KC

2

Shane Bieber, TOR

2

Sean Manaea, NYM

2

Jacob Lopez, ATH

2

Bryce Miller, SEA

2

Mitch Keller, PIT

1

Roki Sasaki, LAD

1

Jack Leiter, TEX

1

Andrew Painter, PHI

1

Connelly Early, BOS

1

Tyler Mahle, SF

1

Jameson Taillon, CHC

1

Reynaldo Lopez, ATL

1

Bailey Ober, MIN

1

Mick Abel, MIN

1

Kodai Senga, NYM

1

Robby Snelling, MIA

1

Grant Holmes, ATL

1

Zebby Matthews, MIN

1

Logan Henderson, MIL

1

Brayan Bello, BOS

1

Jared Jones, PIT

1

RELIEF PITCHER

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Mason Miller, SD

18

Cade Smith, CLE

16

Edwin Diaz, LAD

15

Andres Munoz, SEA

12

Jhoan Duran, PHI

12

David Bednar, NYY

11

Aroldis Chapman, BOS

9

Devin Williams, NYM

8

Raisel Iglesias, ATL

7

Ryne Nelson, ARI

7

Daniel Palencia, CHC

6

Josh Hader, HOU

4

Braxton Ashcraft, PIT

4

Griffin Jax, TB

3

Cody Ponce, TOR

3

Pete Fairbanks, MIA

3

Emilio Pagan, CIN

3

Ryan Helsley, BAL

3

Nick Martinez, TB

3

Jeff Hoffman, TOR

3

Trevor Megill, MIL

2

Carlos Estevez, KC

2

Kenley Jansen, DET

2

Dennis Santana, PIT

2

Jose Urquidy, PIT

1

Abner Uribe, MIL

1

Seranthony Dominguez, CHW

1

Reid Detmers, LAA

1

Ryan Walker, SF

1

Riley O'Brien, STL

1

Joey Cantillo, CLE

1