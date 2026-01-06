aaron-judge-2.jpg
78 days until Opening Day … 

Let's get this out of the way at the top: Rankings are not the primary way you should be thinking about or preparing for your Fantasy Baseball draft. They're a tool – and, given their prominence in draft rooms, a popular one – but they shouldn't be the tool. 

An ordinal ranking – that is, a ranking where every item in a list is given a number in order – just doesn't allow for the kind of nuance you actually need when building a Fantasy team. The gap between Garrett Crochet and Paul Skenes is the same in my starting pitcher rankings as the gap between Skenes and Chris Sale; in my overall rankings, Crochet and Skenes are back-to-back to close out the top 12, while Sale comes in nearly 20 spots later. Sale is closer in my overall rankings to my No. 13 SP, Cole Ragans, by comparison.

And then there's the fact that these rankings can't be dynamic in the way you actually need to be when drafting. If you take Skubal in the first round and Paul Skenes is the clear top player left on your board by the time you pick in the second round, you might just double-dip on the SP position – something I did in a mock draft earlier in the offseason – but that's going to dramatically change how you approach the rest of your draft. Is Yoshinobu Yamamoto still sitting there unexpectedly in the third round as your clear top player? Too bad, you can't take him! 

Conversely, if you took Elly De La Cruz in the first round, you probably shouldn't be taking another shortstop whose strongest skill is stolen bases in the second round, even if you really like Trea Turner. But if you took Aaron Judge in the first, you might want to consider moving some of those stolen base specialists up a bit. 

And then there's just … personal preference! If you prioritize upside in your drafts, you might be a lot more bullish on pushing the likes of Trey Yesavage and Cameron Schlittler way up your draft boards. If you want to avoid injury risk at all costs, your best bet might be taking Tyler Glasnow and Hunter Greene off your boards entirely. 

I'm ranking based on my preferences, but I'll also grant that I'm pretty loose with my rankings – just because I have Spencer Schwellenbach ranked 55th overall doesn't mean I wouldn't ever consider taking him ahead of Joe Ryan, the SP directly ahead of him, let alone C.J. Abrams or Freddie Freeman, the two position players directly ahead of both. In each of those instances, who I take will come down to team context and, if we're being honest, the intellectual equivalent of an in-the-moment coin flip.

There might be some Fantasy analysts who will pound the table that their order is the one correct one, and if you're looking for that kind of certainty, I'm not the analyst for you. We embrace nuance and uncertainty here at FBT, so if your response to any of the following rankings is, "Why don't you have Player Y ahead of Player X?" My response very well may be, "I could; ask me again tomorrow!" 

That's all to say: Rankings are a starting point. They weren't handed down from on high to be taken as gospel in all circumstances. It says, "I prefer this player to that player, absent all of the context that actually goes into drafting and building a team." Drafting based just on ADP would be a mistake, but drafting just based on any individual's rankings – even an individual as smart and clever and, frankly, handsome as I am – would be a mistake too. There are lessons to be learned here for sure – I'm higher on some players than the consensus and lower on some than others, which should raise your antenna, at least – but the truth is, rankings are always only ever a starting point.

In the next few weeks, the FBT team will be unveiling our full rankings for both Roto and H2H leagues, with Auction/Salary Cap Draft values, and we'll have sleepers, breakouts, and busts picks, tiers, and a whole bunch more to get you ready for Draft Day. With 2026 officially here, this is where I'm starting, with my position-by-position top-12 rankings and an overall top-250 for Rotisserie leagues:  

Chris Towers' 2026 Rankings

Catchers

It's usually a chore to fill in a top-12 at catcher. This year, I'm leaving out names like Samuel Basallo, Adley Rutschman, and Kyle Teel, among others. I think you can genuinely go 17 names deep before I'd stop feeling at least pretty good about my No. 1 catcher, and that's not including Ivan Herrera, who should gain catcher eligibility at some point and might challenge for a top-six spot if he did qualify for the position. The gaps between No. 2-6 here is razor thin, and at least seven should go inside the top 100 of most drafts. 

  1. Cal Raleigh
  2. William Contreras
  3. Hunter Goodman
  4. Shea Langeliers
  5. Ben Rice
  6. Agustin Ramirez
  7. Salvador Perez
  8. Will Smith
  9. Yainer Diaz
  10. Drake Baldwin
  11. Francisco Alvarez
  12. Alejandro Kirk

First basemen

The state of first base is … fine. You probably don't actually want to use either Rice or Perez as your 1B, which means Michael Busch and Yandy Diaz will slide in to close out the real top 12, and you probably feel pretty good about any of those 12 as your starter. Beyond that, it's names like Jonathan Aranda, Spencer Torkelson, and Kyle Manzardo, who are decent but have enough real limitations that they are probably best left for that CI spot if you can manage – though Aranda is the one name who makes me worry I may be too low on him. 

  1. Nick Kurtz
  2. Vladimir Guerrero
  3. Pete Alonso
  4. Bryce Harper
  5. Rafael Devers
  6. Matt Olson
  7. Freddie Freeman
  8. Ben Rice
  9. Josh Naylor
  10. Vinnie Pasquantino
  11. Tyler Soderstrom
  12. Salvador Perez

Second basemen

Yeah, it's weak. Probably the weakest position in the sport at this point. You feel pretty good about the top five, maybe, and then there's plenty of upside with the next group of five or so. After that? It's pretty wide open, especially depending on your scoring format – Rafaela might not even be worth rostering in a points league with his poor plate discipline. The best hope here is that big prospect names like JJ Wetherholt and Kevin McGonigle play enough second base to gain eligibility there. 

  1. Jazz Chisholm
  2. Ketel Marte
  3. Brice Turang
  4. Luke Keaschall
  5. Nico Hoerner
  6. Jose Altuve
  7. Jackson Holliday
  8. Ozzie Albies
  9. Brandon Lowe
  10. Jorge Polanco
  11. Ceddanne Rafaela
  12. Marcus Semien

Third basemen

There are still some questions here. Most notably: Will Isaac Paredes actually be on the Astros in 2026? If so, I think he's an obvious top-10 guy at the position and one of the very best values in early drafts. But if he's traded to the wrong place, his value can collapse, as we saw with the Cubs in 2024. Outside of the top 12, there are some interesting names like Royce Lewis and the recently signed Kazuma Okamoto, but no sure things. Probably the second-weakest position in the game at this point, and very few guys you'd feel good about as your CI, even in a 12-team league. 

  1. Jose Ramirez
  2. Junior Caminero
  3. Jazz Chisholm
  4. Manny Machado
  5. Austin Riley
  6. Maikel Garcia
  7. Jordan Westburg
  8. Eugenio Suarez
  9. Alex Bregman
  10. Isaac Paredes
  11. Noelvi Marte
  12. Matt Chapman

Shortstops

"Where are all the good second and third basemen?" 

They're at shortstop. 20 years ago, Corey Seager is probably playing third base at this point in his career – instead, in our reality, he had one of his best defensive seasons ever! MLB teams care more about defense than ever before, but they're also better at maximizing the defensive value of otherwise fringe defenders than ever, and the primary effect here appears to be that talent is pooling at shortstop to the detriment of the other positions. That's how we have a situation where guys like Jeremy Pena, Willy Adames, Dansby Swanson, or Jacob Wilson, who would be must-start options at 2B, aren't even in the top 12 at shortstop. Heck, if Colson Montgomery had managed to retain 3B eligibility, he might have ended up a top-12 player there; he's my SS18 for 2025! 

  1. Bobby Witt
  2. Elly De La Cruz
  3. Francisco Lindor
  4. Gunnar Henderson
  5. Trea Turner
  6. Zach Neto
  7. Mookie Betts
  8. Geraldo Perdomo
  9. CJ Abrams
  10. Corey Seager
  11. Trevor Story
  12. Bo Bichette

Outfielders

The strength of recent years is still here, even if the likes of Jackson Merrill and Wyatt Langford haven't quite taken the leap toward superstardom some expected. I remain pretty bullish on both, though notably, I am significantly higher on Merrill relative to expectations than almost any other player in the pool. There could be plenty of room for profit at the outfield if you buy unlikely breakouts from the likes of George Springer and Kyle Stowers, especially since the Market is keeping both at arm's length. 

  1. Aaron Judge
  2. Juan Soto
  3. Ronald Acuna
  4. Julio Rodriguez
  5. Corbin Carroll
  6. Fernando Tatis
  7. Kyle Tucker
  8. Jackson Chourio
  9. Pete Crow-Armstrong
  10. James Wood
  11. Roman Anthony
  12. Wyatt Langford
  13. Jackson Merrill
  14. Hunter Goodman
  15. Brent Rooker
  16. Cody Bellinger
  17. Riley Greene
  18. George Springer
  19. Seiya Suzuki
  20. Jarren Duran
  21. Byron Buxton
  22. Michael Harris
  23. Randy Arozarena
  24. Tyler Soderstrom
  25. Kyle Stowers
  26. Jose Altuve
  27. Brandon Nimmo
  28. Jo Adell
  29. Jakob Marsee
  30. Andy Pages
  31. Lawrence Butler
  32. Jurickson Profar
  33. Oneil Cruz
  34. Steven Kwan
  35. Ian Happ
  36. Taylor Ward

Starting pitchers

Quibble with the order. It's okay, I don't mind. I won't take it personally. The truth is, there is very little separating players within most of the tiers at starting pitcher this season. I have a few stances I'm willing to argue for – "Yoshinobu Yamamoto shouldn't be the No. 4 SP" and "Freddy Peralta is being overrated" most notably – but for the most part, I'm viewing the SP rankings as especially fluid this season. Which means I'm not really planning on reaching for many guys this year. There's just so much more parity at the position these days than I'm used to that I really think you could take just about anyone from 30 to 50 or so and put them in any order you want, and I wouldn't argue too strenuously. 

  1. Tarik Skubal
  2. Garrett Crochet
  3. Paul Skenes
  4. Chris Sale
  5. Logan Gilbert
  6. Yoshinobu Yamamoto
  7. Cristopher Sanchez
  8. Hunter Brown
  9. Bryan Woo
  10. Hunter Greene
  11. Jacob deGrom
  12. Max Fried
  13. Cole Ragans
  14. Joe Ryan
  15. Spencer Schwellenbach
  16. Dylan Cease
  17. Logan Webb
  18. George Kirby
  19. Kyle Bradish
  20. Jesus Luzardo
  21. Freddy Peralta
  22. Nick Pivetta
  23. Framber Valdez
  24. Blake Snell
  25. Tyler Glasnow
  26. Shohei Ohtani
  27. Chase Burns
  28. Eury Perez
  29. Brandon Woodruff
  30. Kevin Gausman
  31. Sandy Alcantara
  32. Trevor Rogers
  33. Emmet Sheehan
  34. Zack Wheeler
  35. Spencer Strider
  36. Nolan McLean
  37. Jacob Misiorowski
  38. Cam Schlittler
  39. Bubba Chandler
  40. Trey Yesavage
  41. Ryan Pepiot
  42. Gavin Williams
  43. Robbie Ray
  44. Tatsuya Imai
  45. Pablo Lopez
  46. Nick Lodolo
  47. Kris Bubic
  48. MacKenzie Gore
  49. Ranger Suarez
  50. Sonny Gray

Relief pitchers

Relievers are the most flexible position for rankings purposes by default. We aren't just ranking who the best players at the position, like we are everywhere, but also how likely we think each pitcher is to become and remain the closer on their respective team. The top 12 right now features multiple pitchers who flat-out lost their jobs in 2025, so I can't say this is a particularly great period in time for the RP position, though further signings and spring training battles will bring some clarity and make it look better than it currently does. For now, much outside of the top 10 or so deserves an incomplete grade. 

  1. Mason Miller
  2. Edwin Diaz
  3. Josh Hader
  4. Andres Munoz
  5. Jhoan Duran
  6. Cade Smith
  7. David Bednar
  8. Aroldis Chapman
  9. Devin Williams
  10. Ryan Helsley
  11. Raisel Iglesias
  12. Trevor Megill

Top 250 

I suppose I should address why I have Aaron Judge ahead of Shohei Ohtani here. It mostly comes down to Judge's specialty being more projectable than Ohtani's. That means I feel more confident in Judge being a batting average standout than Ohtani being a stolen base standout now that he's entering the season as a full-time starting pitcher again. From the point Ohtani returned to the rotation in mid-June last season, he stole just nine bases. If he's just a 15-ish steal guy, I don't think he can overcome Judge's dominance as a hitter. Remember, Judge has hit at least .311 in three of the past four seasons, while hitting .311 overall in that span. Combined with best-in-the-league power and run production, I just don't think Ohtani's steal edge is enough to overcome that. 

  1. Aaron Judge
  2. Shohei Ohtani
  3. Bobby Witt
  4. Jose Ramirez
  5. Juan Soto
  6. Elly De La Cruz
  7. Ronald Acuna
  8. Julio Rodriguez
  9. Corbin Carroll
  10. Tarik Skubal
  11. Garrett Crochet
  12. Paul Skenes
  13. Fernando Tatis
  14. Kyle Tucker
  15. Francisco Lindor
  16. Gunnar Henderson
  17. Junior Caminero
  18. Jackson Chourio
  19. Cal Raleigh
  20. Kyle Schwarber
  21. Jazz Chisholm
  22. Nick Kurtz
  23. Vladimir Guerrero
  24. Trea Turner
  25. Manny Machado
  26. Ketel Marte
  27. Yordan Alvarez
  28. Pete Crow-Armstrong
  29. Pete Alonso
  30. Chris Sale
  31. Logan Gilbert
  32. Yoshinobu Yamamoto
  33. Cristopher Sanchez
  34. Hunter Brown
  35. James Wood
  36. Zach Neto
  37. Bryce Harper
  38. Rafael Devers
  39. Bryan Woo
  40. Hunter Greene
  41. Mookie Betts
  42. Roman Anthony
  43. Wyatt Langford
  44. Jacob deGrom
  45. Max Fried
  46. Cole Ragans
  47. Brice Turang
  48. William Contreras
  49. Jackson Merrill
  50. Geraldo Perdomo
  51. Matt Olson
  52. Freddie Freeman
  53. CJ Abrams
  54. Joe Ryan
  55. Spencer Schwellenbach
  56. Dylan Cease
  57. Hunter Goodman
  58. Shea Langeliers
  59. Ben Rice
  60. Logan Webb
  61. Mason Miller
  62. Edwin Diaz
  63. Josh Hader
  64. Andres Munoz
  65. George Kirby
  66. Josh Naylor
  67. Brent Rooker
  68. Cody Bellinger
  69. Agustin Ramirez
  70. Kyle Bradish
  71. Riley Greene
  72. George Springer
  73. Jesus Luzardo
  74. Christian Yelich
  75. Jhoan Duran
  76. Corey Seager
  77. Seiya Suzuki
  78. Cade Smith
  79. Trevor Story
  80. Austin Riley
  81. Jarren Duran
  82. Bo Bichette
  83. Byron Buxton
  84. Freddy Peralta
  85. Michael Harris
  86. Vinnie Pasquantino
  87. Jeremy Pena
  88. Randy Arozarena
  89. Tyler Soderstrom
  90. Maikel Garcia
  91. Nick Pivetta
  92. Kyle Stowers
  93. Framber Valdez
  94. Blake Snell
  95. Tyler Glasnow
  96. Chase Burns
  97. Eury Perez
  98. Brandon Woodruff
  99. Luke Keaschall
  100. Jordan Westburg
  101. David Bednar
  102. Salvador Perez
  103. Will Smith
  104. Yainer Diaz
  105. Kevin Gausman
  106. Sandy Alcantara
  107. Aroldis Chapman
  108. Eugenio Suarez
  109. Alex Bregman
  110. Drake Baldwin
  111. Nico Hoerner
  112. Jose Altuve
  113. Trevor Rogers
  114. Willy Adames
  115. Brandon Nimmo
  116. Michael Busch
  117. Jo Adell
  118. Jakob Marsee
  119. Yandy Diaz
  120. Devin Williams
  121. Emmet Sheehan
  122. Zack Wheeler
  123. Spencer Strider
  124. Andy Pages
  125. Lawrence Butler
  126. Jackson Holliday
  127. Ozzie Albies
  128. Jurickson Profar
  129. Oneil Cruz
  130. Nolan McLean
  131. Ryan Helsley
  132. Raisel Iglesias
  133. Jacob Misiorowski
  134. Cam Schlittler
  135. Bubba Chandler
  136. Trey Yesavage
  137. Ryan Pepiot
  138. Gavin Williams
  139. Steven Kwan
  140. Ian Happ
  141. Taylor Ward
  142. Robbie Ray
  143. Tatsuya Imai
  144. Pablo Lopez
  145. Nick Lodolo
  146. Kris Bubic
  147. Brandon Lowe
  148. Ivan Herrera
  149. Mike Trout
  150. Trevor Megill
  151. Carlos Estevez
  152. Isaac Paredes
  153. Teoscar Hernandez
  154. Luis Robert
  155. Jeff Hoffman
  156. MacKenzie Gore
  157. Ranger Suarez
  158. Emilio Pagan
  159. Kenley Jansen
  160. Pete Fairbanks
  161. Sonny Gray
  162. Nathan Eovaldi
  163. Michael King
  164. Dansby Swanson
  165. Jorge Polanco
  166. Ceddanne Rafaela
  167. Cade Horton
  168. Shota Imanaga
  169. Shane Bieber
  170. Noelvi Marte
  171. Jacob Wilson
  172. Luis Castillo
  173. Carlos Rodon
  174. Drew Rasmussen
  175. Tanner Bibee
  176. Edward Cabrera
  177. Andrew Abbott
  178. Jonathan Aranda
  179. Marcus Semien
  180. Daulton Varsho
  181. Kerry Carpenter
  182. Spencer Torkelson
  183. Matt Chapman
  184. Royce Lewis
  185. Casey Mize
  186. Matthew Boyd
  187. Dennis Santana
  188. Francisco Alvarez
  189. Alejandro Kirk
  190. Samuel Basallo
  191. Adley Rutschman
  192. Xavier Edwards
  193. Bryan Reynolds
  194. Chandler Simpson
  195. Kyle Manzardo
  196. Kyle Teel
  197. Dylan Crews
  198. Gabriel Moreno
  199. Carter Jensen
  200. Shane Baz
  201. Bryce Eldridge
  202. Munetaka Murakami
  203. Kazuma Okamoto
  204. Lenyn Sosa
  205. Luis Garcia
  206. Giancarlo Stanton
  207. Merrill Kelly
  208. Gerrit Cole
  209. Aaron Nola
  210. Christian Walker
  211. Ramon Laureano
  212. Willson Contreras
  213. Colson Montgomery
  214. Brenton Doyle
  215. Matt McLain
  216. Matt Shaw
  217. Max Muncy
  218. Jordan Beck
  219. Sal Frelick
  220. Jasson Dominguez
  221. Kevin McGonigle
  222. Edwin Uceta
  223. Brett Baty
  224. Cam Smith
  225. Colton Cowser
  226. Connelly Early
  227. Parker Messick
  228. Zac Gallen
  229. Noah Cameron
  230. Anthony Santander
  231. Owen Caissie
  232. Daniel Palencia
  233. Ryne Nelson
  234. Jac Caglianone
  235. Luis Arraez
  236. Chase DeLauter
  237. Spencer Steer
  238. Jack Leiter
  239. Hurston Waldrep
  240. Jack Flaherty
  241. Addison Barger
  242. Miguel Vargas
  243. Ryan Walker
  244. Josh Lowe
  245. Jung Hoo Lee
  246. Nolan Schanuel
  247. Abner Uribe
  248. Brendan Donovan
  249. Andrew Vaughn
  250. Shane McClanahan