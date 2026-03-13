You're in the thick of the draft and can't decide between two players. The logical choice is to target the one whose position is nearest to dropping off. But where are the drop-offs? That's what these tiers denote. Players whose impact is essentially the same are bundled together, revealing at a glance how many alike choices remain. With these tiers in hand, you'll have all you need to determine in real time which position is most appropriate to draft next.

Position Tiers (v. 3.0): C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP

Below are the relief pitcher tiers for 2026, where the high-end options are plentiful but the mid-range is sorely lacking. The number of teams without a set closer heading into the season ratchets up the urgency in deep Rotisserie leagues.

The Elite: Mason Miller, Edwin Diaz, Andres Munoz, Cade Smith, Aroldis Chapman, Jhoan Duran

The Near-Elite: David Bednar, Devin Williams, Raisel Iglesias, Josh Hader

The Next-Best Things: Jeff Hoffman, Ryan Helsley, Emilio Pagan, Daniel Palencia

The Fallback Options: Carlos Estevez, Trevor Megill, Kenley Jansen, Pete Fairbanks, Dennis Santana, Seranthony Dominguez

The Last Resorts: Ryan Walker, Griffin Jax, Riley O'Brien, Kirby Yates, Clayton Beeter, Alexis Diaz, Taylor Rogers, Justin Sterner, Kevin Ginkel, Seth Halvorsen

The Next-in-Line: Abner Uribe, Bryan Abreu, Robert Suarez, JoJo Romero, Edwin Uceta, Robert Garcia, Garrett Cleavinger, Paul Sewald, Matt Svanson, Cole Sands, Elvis Alvarado, Victor Vodnik