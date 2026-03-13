2026 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0: Tiered rankings for closers and other saves sources
The number of teams without a clear front-runner for saves leaves little margin for error in the category
You're in the thick of the draft and can't decide between two players. The logical choice is to target the one whose position is nearest to dropping off. But where are the drop-offs? That's what these tiers denote. Players whose impact is essentially the same are bundled together, revealing at a glance how many alike choices remain. With these tiers in hand, you'll have all you need to determine in real time which position is most appropriate to draft next.
Below are the relief pitcher tiers for 2026, where the high-end options are plentiful but the mid-range is sorely lacking. The number of teams without a set closer heading into the season ratchets up the urgency in deep Rotisserie leagues.
The Elite: Mason Miller, Edwin Diaz, Andres Munoz, Cade Smith, Aroldis Chapman, Jhoan Duran
The Near-Elite: David Bednar, Devin Williams, Raisel Iglesias, Josh Hader
The Next-Best Things: Jeff Hoffman, Ryan Helsley, Emilio Pagan, Daniel Palencia
The Fallback Options: Carlos Estevez, Trevor Megill, Kenley Jansen, Pete Fairbanks, Dennis Santana, Seranthony Dominguez
The Last Resorts: Ryan Walker, Griffin Jax, Riley O'Brien, Kirby Yates, Clayton Beeter, Alexis Diaz, Taylor Rogers, Justin Sterner, Kevin Ginkel, Seth Halvorsen
The Next-in-Line: Abner Uribe, Bryan Abreu, Robert Suarez, JoJo Romero, Edwin Uceta, Robert Garcia, Garrett Cleavinger, Paul Sewald, Matt Svanson, Cole Sands, Elvis Alvarado, Victor Vodnik