O'Hoppe went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Friday's 5-2 win against Detroit.

O'Hoppe broke a 2-2 tie in the eighth inning with his three-run blast to left field. The backstop has struggled at the plate of late, going just 6-for-33 (.182 average) with 12 strikeouts over his past 10 games, though he has two homers and six RBI during that stretch. O'Hoppe is one of six catchers in the league this season with double-digit home runs, and he ranks eighth among backstops with 37 RBI.