O'Hoppe went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's win over Cleveland.

O'Hoppe has now gone deep in four consecutive games and has five long balls through 30 plate appearances. The 25-year-old catcher wasted no time Sunday, drilling a solo homer in the second inning. He owns a .345/.367/.862 slash line with nine RBI and a 1:10 BB:K through seven appearances.