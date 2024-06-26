Brown (5-5) picked up the win Tuesday against Colorado, allowing two hits and three walks with seven strikeouts across 6.0 scoreless innings.

Brown landed his fourth consecutive win Tuesday and generated his seventh straight quality start. He largely stayed out of trouble, with just two runners reaching scoring position and nobody surpassing first base until the fourth inning. After stumbling early in the season, Brown has been utterly dominant in June, owning a 1.16 ERA with a 36:8 K:BB across 31.0 innings. He's on track for another start before the calendar flips to July, with a matchup against the Mets set for Sunday.