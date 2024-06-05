Diaz went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 8-5 win over the Cardinals.

Diaz's third-inning blast gave the Astros a 6-1 lead, which was ultimately enough for the win. The catcher sat out the first two games of June, and he's responded with homers in back-to-back contests after going 39 contests without a long ball. He's up to five homers, 28 RBI, 20 runs scored, 10 doubles and a .249/.277/.383 slash line through 213 plate appearances this season. With his bat coming around, Diaz should be able to maintain a starting role at catcher over Victor Caratini.