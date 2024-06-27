Estes (2-3) took the loss Wednesday against the Angels, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks across 5.2 innings. He struck out eight.

Estes set a career high in strikeouts Wednesday but fell one out shy of a second consecutive quality start. The 22-year-old was lifted from the contest in favor of Austin Adams without having allowed a run, but Estes was responsible for a pair of runners who'd come around to score later in the inning. On the year, Estes owns a 5.24 ERA with a 39:12 K:BB over 46.1 innings. He's scheduled for a rematch with the Angels early next week.