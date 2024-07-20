Sears (7-7) allowed three runs (two earned) on nine hits and struck out four without walking a batter over 5.2 innings to earn the win Friday over the Angels.

Sears gave up a pair of solo home runs, but he received enough run support to earn his third straight win. He's allowed four runs (three earned) over 16.1 innings while adding an 18:3 K:BB during that winning streak, which spans all of July. The southpaw is now at a 4.49 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 80:32 K:BB through 106.1 innings across 20 starts this season. Sears is projected to make his next start at home versus the Astros.