Blackburn (foot) is scheduled to face hitters in live batting practice Wednesday, MLB.com reports.

Ross Stripling (elbow) is set to do the same Wednesday, as both hurlers look to be in the same spot in their respective rehab programs. Given that Stripling has been on the injured list since May 25 while Blackburn was deactivated May 13, the latter pitcher could need more time to get fully stretched back out during an eventual minor-league rehab assignment. The Athletics will likely determine whether either or both of Stripling or Blackburn ire ready to report to an affiliate based on how they fare during their live sessions Wednesday.