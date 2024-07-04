Blackburn (foot) threw live batting practice before Wednesday's game against the Angels, the Associated Press reports.

The right-hander has now completed two bullpen sessions and Wednesday's live batting practice in the last eight days, meaning his recovery has really started to pick up the pace. Manager Mark Kotsay had previously stated Blackburn would head out on a rehab assignment if there were no residual effects from Wednesday's activity, and the coming days should confirm whether that's still the plan of action.