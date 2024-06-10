Pages went 1-for-2 with a walk, one RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Rockies.

Pages' RBI came on a sacrifice fly in the second inning to open the scoring. The backup catcher has had few chances to make an impact, and he's rarely done so even when in the lineup. He's slashing .091/.241/.136 with no home runs, five RBI, three runs scored and a double over 29 plate appearances this season. Ivan Herrera seems set to hold down a starting job at catcher until Willson Contreras (forearm) returns, at which point Pages is likely ticketed for Triple-A Memphis.